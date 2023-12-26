8 K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023: ASTRO's JinJin & ROCKY, MOMOLAND, and more

While several K-pop groups made their grand debut this year, we are also left with a handful of K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023. For reasons ranging from simple contract expiration to heated lawsuit battles, many K-pop groups had to call it quits this year, leaving many fans heartbroken over the journey's end. Some of the disbanded groups are sub-units of larger groups, while others are full groups that functioned actively in the industry.

Though fans find disbandment news a hard pill to swallow, some K-pop groups' end turns out to be inevitable. Some of the K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023 include MOMOLAND, who called off their journey together seven years after their debut, ASTRO's subunit, JinJin, and ROCKY, which dissolved after contract termination, and more.

8 K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023, leaving fans heartbroken

1) MOMOLAND

The six-member K-pop group that debuted in 2016 through the reality show Finding Momoland, conducted by MILD Entertainment, is first on the list of K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023. MOMOLAND has rolled out several viral tracks, such as Wrap Me in Plastic, BBoom BBoom, etc. However, following their contract expiration in 2023, all the members collectively decided against the renewal, leading to their disbandment.

2) Brave Girls

Brave Girls, launched by the Brave Brothers in 2010, officially debuted in 2011 with their single album The Difference. However, throughout the group's activity, Brave Girls' lineup underwent several changes. While several of their songs have been cherished by the K-pop fandom, their 2017 track, Rollin', unexpectedly blew up on the internet in 2021.

Regardless, all the members of the group left the agency, Brave Entertainment, in February 2023, leading to their inevitable disbandment. However, they're now active under a different name. All the Brave Girls members signed a new contract with Warner Music Korea and have been functioning as BB Girls.

3) D1CE

The five-piece K-pop boy group is next in line on the list of K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023. D1CE debuted under D1CE Entertainment on August 1, 2019, with the EP Wake Up: Roll the World. However, the members were soon seen departing for their mandatory military service, putting the group's activities on hold. In 2023, following the member's contract expiration, they left the agency and decided against renewal.

4) GWSN

GWSN, or Girls In The Park, was a seven-piece independent K-pop girl group consisting of multinational members. Following their debut under KiwiPop in 2018, they had to sign with The Wave Music in 2020 after their previous agency went under.

However, a lawsuit soon sparked between the group and the agency following The Wave Music's negligence and mistreatment of the GWSN members. The group won its first court trial in January 2023, leading to the termination of the contract and eventual disbandment.

5) Snuper

The next on the list of K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023 is Snuper, which debuted in 2015 under Widmay Entertainment and was the first ever group produced by the agency. After seven long years of activity, the group and agency decided to part ways following their contract's expiration in May 2023. However, member Sebin was seen re-debuting in OMEGA X in 2021 and has been currently continuing activities with the group.

6) ASTRO's JinJin & ROCKY

The second sub-unit of the six-member K-pop group, ASTRO, is JinJin & Rocky. While the group debuted in 2016, the sub-unit was formed in 2022 by their agency, Fantiago Entertainment.

However, the sub-unit soon saw its end in February 2023 after ROCKY announced his departure from the group and the agency. Additionally, the group's first subunit, including Moonbin and Sanha, also disbanded in April this year following the tragic passing of Moonbin.

7) TO1

The next artist on the list of K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023 is TO1, which debuted under WAKEONE Entertainment in 2020. The group was formed through Mnet's 2019 reality show To Be World Klass. Given that groups formed through reality shows enter a limited contract of two and a half years, TO1's contract expiration is marked on December 31, 2023, and the agency has already confirmed the group's disbandment.

8) Loona Odd Eye Circle

The last on the list of K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023 is Loona Odd Eye Circle, the second sub-unit of Loona, which was formed along with the group's debut through a pre-debut project called "Girl of the Month." However, all Loona members entered a lawsuit with the agency, Blockberry Creative, and four members won the lawsuit while the other five members lost.

Since the lawsuit demanded a contract expiration, three of the departed members, JinSoul, Choerry, and Kim Lip, who also formed Loona Odd Eye Circle, naturally led to the group's disbandment.

While it's inevitable that fans are saddened by the K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023, they've also been rooting for their other future endeavors.