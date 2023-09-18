90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has delivered four solid seasons, but its latest installment has got couples making headlines. Season 5 of the show follows seven couples, including Brandan and Mary, Shekinah and Sarper, Daniele and Yohan, Kimberly and TJ, Holly and Wayne, Kenny and Armando, and Kirsten and Julio.

Heading into episode 11, set to release on September 18, the recently released previews combined with the synopsis hint that the upcoming installment will feature a whirlwind of emotions, feuds, and major revelations. Several pairs will be tested this week, with Brandan and Mary sharing positive news and Shekinah having her first dispute with Sarper.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Shekinah is disturbed by what she finds at Sarper's apartment. TJ's relationship decision stuns Kim. Holly stresses about the wedding. Brandan and Mary make a life-altering discovery. Daniele and Yohan disagree on the way forward."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 11 - A nightmare for some, a dream for one

When and where to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

TLC is set to unleash the drama with an all-new episode of the show scheduled to air on September 18, or 19, depending on the timezone. For most couples, this episode could potentially be a turning point in their relationships.

The release timings for episode 11, titled Breaking Bed, as per different timezones are as follows:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 12 am, Tuesday, September 19

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Monday, September 18

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Monday, September 18

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Monday, September 18

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Monday, September 18

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Monday, September 18

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Monday, September 18

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, September 19

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 am, Tuesday, September 19

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5:30 am, Tuesday, September 19

Korea Standard Time and Japan Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, September 19

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, episode 11

A few sneak peeks from the franchise and an exclusive preview clip from the publication Today confirm that episode 11 will bring with it some jaw-dropping, unpredictable developments.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Brandan and Mary are pregnant. In the preview clip, Mary shocks both Brandan and the audience when she shows him two positive pregnancy tests while in bed. She filmed herself after taking the first test while Brandan was asleep the previous night.

"It's a blessing so I'm happy for it," Mary remarked.

Brandan, however, doesn't give her the ecstatic reaction she was expecting but instead hesitates. After admitting he simply needs time to process the news, they both snuggle up and share the excitement. Mary is seen constantly trying to get him to display the same amount of happiness as her but to no avail.

In a confessional, Mary addresses her initial plans to stay celibate before tying the knot and says:

"Brandan is here now in person and I really love him. I feel ready to give my all to him. You know, we're humans."

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Sarper earlier confessed his feelings for Shekinah virtually and agreed to let go of his bachelor ways. The latter recently took a trip to Turkey to finally meet her partner face-to-face. A sneak peek shows Sarper doing something he's never done before as he picks her up at the airport with a bouquet.

Their time in dreamland hits a roadblock pretty quickly when Shekinah enters Sarper's apartment and spots his bed. She's upset that he has still kept his old bed after they had a discussion about the same and makes it clear that she will not be sleeping in it. With Sarper defending why he kept the bed, the couple has their first argument. Shekinah can't stop thinking about the other women who'd been in his bed as she says:

"Sarper told me that he had been with about 2500 women and I thought it was a typo. I'd never even heard of anyone being with half that many people."

Additionally, TJ and Kimberly have been going through their own set of challenges after meeting each other's families, and it seems like the former may have made a decision that does not align with his partner's views. Holly and Wayne's wedding planning becomes too overwhelming for the former in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, while Yohan and Daniele struggle to come to an agreement while discussing the possibility of having kids.

The next 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode will air on September 18, at 8 pm ET on TLC.