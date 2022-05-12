All mysteries find an answer in Crazy Love Episode 15

After Shin-ah’s unexpected kidnapping in the last episode, Crazy Love picks up pace as Go-jin comes face-to-face with another enemy he never knew he had, Na Soo-yeon, in Episode 15.

It is revealed that Soo-yeon used to be an English instructor at GOTOP a year ago. However, the arrogant parents of a student, incensed at the low marks of their child, spread the fake rumor that Soo-yeon was in an improper relationship with a student.

Go-jin learns the error of his ways in Crazy Love

At the time, Go-jin chose to preserve the reputation of GOTOP despite Soo-yeon’s innocence and fired her. She reveals in the present that she tried to commit suicide after being fired but failed. She then decided to kill Go-jin and exact revenge. However, she quickly realized that killing him would do little to change her situation. Thus, now she plans to kill herself in front of Go-jin.

She topples over the roof of the high-rise building with Go-jin following suit as he lunges to catch her. He wakes up in the hospital the next day where a scared Shin-ah tells him that they only survived because the rescuers (who had been called to the spot by Ok-hee based on Go-jin’s instructions) had placed a mat on the ground that broke their fall.

Crazy Love sees Go-jin leave the hospital and come home, dejected by Soo-yeon’s words. He realizes that the tragedies he was forced to endure had shaped him into a ruthless man who had zero qualms about crushing others’ feelings and futures. Shin-ah comes looking for him and makes him understand that he still has time to right his wrongs.

He starts by apologizing to his former secretaries and asks them to come back to GOTOP. While it is not verbally confirmed, it is safe to assume he also rescinded his case against the young Jo Jin. He also visits Soo-yeon and seeks her forgiveness for failing to understand her plight.

This Crazy Love episode also shows that Gunil Group has blocked GOTOP’s funding. Go-jin goes to Mr. Park for help and he reveals that it is the same organization whose owner asked him to ruin Go-jin’s career all those years ago. Go-jin is shocked to discover that the owner of Gunil Group is none other than Soo-yeong’s father and realizes that she left him years ago to protect him.

He visits Soo-yeong and apologizes to her for not realizing what she did for his well-being. She is later visited by Mr. Park who asks her to stop Gunil Group’s reign of terror and announces that he stands by Go-jin now. He says he won’t destroy Go-jin's life twice, revealing that he was the one who faked Go-jin’s forged academic records.

Soo-yeong is rendered speechless when she learns that Go-jin tried to kill himself after she left him because it means that she failed to protect him.

Jo Jong-oh truth is on the verge of getting exposed in Crazy Love

Gong Hee-cheol, who now works at Baek Edu, recognizes Jo Jong-oh one day as one of the former employees of another organization, Master Education, where he had worked with Go-jin years ago. He also recalls that Jong-oh was one of the instructors there who was fired on charges of plagiarizing Go-jin’s math guide. Jong-oh hurriedly ends the conversation and leaves.

A series of flashbacks in Crazy Love informs us that Jong-oh was one of the worst instructors at Master Education. He was also in a relationship with Se-gi’s sister, Se-hee. When Go-jin joined the organization, Jong-oh pushed Se-hee to steal the former's new math guide for him so he could rejuvenate his drowning career. Blind in love, Se-hee follows through and directly sends him pictures of the math guide.

Before she could leave, Go-jin caught her and calmly asked her to reveal the recipient's name. She confessed that she had sent the pictures to her boyfriend and tried to end the issue there, but he warned her that he would end the career of whoever asked her to steal his guide. Go-jin ensured that their entire conversation was being recorded on their respective phones.

At home, Se-hee tried to make Jong-oh come clean but he was already lost in his greed. He broke up with her instead, after taunting her for being a loser who had been left behind by her brother (at this point, Se-gi was studying abroad) to take care of her ill father. As he was about to leave, he realized that he had mistakenly taken her phone. Just as he turned around, the broken-hearted Se-hee jumped from her building, killing herself.

Eventually, Go-jin discovered that Jong-oh was trying to plagiarize his work and exposed him, effectively destroying his career. Years later, Jong-oh, still enraged and dead-set on getting revenge, tempered the recording on Se-hee’s phone to make it seem like Go-jin was threatening her. He then sent it to Se-gi, who immediately lost his loyalty towards Go-jin now that he was exposed as his sister’s killer.

Coming back to the present in Crazy Love, Se-gi accidentally discovers his sister’s phone in Jong-oh’s car and comes across the recording. He is shocked to discover that the recording on the phone is vastly different from the one he received and confronts Go-jin. While it is not shown on-screen, Go-jin probably reveals the whole story about Se-hee and Jong-oh to him.

The penultimate episode of Crazy Love ends with Go-jin receiving a call and promising Shin-ah that everything was soon going to be okay, before hurrying to the parking lot of his building where an angry Jong-oh is waiting for him.

The sixteenth and final episode of Crazy Love will reveal if Jong-oh gets his revenge.

