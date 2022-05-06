Crazy Love Episode 14 unveils the real face of Go-jin’s prime enemy

In Episode 13 of Crazy Love, we saw Se-gi face a resounding defeat after 64% of the board members voted in favor of Go-jin. However, he refused to bow down, despite the failure, and revealed that Go-jin has amnesia, who was then forced to reveal that Se-gi had been illegally siphoning money off GOTOP and shipping it to a bogus paper company.

Go-jin is barely holding on in Crazy Love Episode 14

A heartbroken Go-jin confronts Se-gi in Episode 14 and reveals that he never had amnesia. He implores his former best friend to tell him the reason for the betrayal, only for Se-gi to explode in anger and ask Go-jin to find out for himself. As Se-gi leaves, he is taken in for questioning by the police since Go-jin reported his wrongdoing.

Soo-yeong meets Se-gi as he is leaving the police station, and recruits him as Baek Edu’s deputy CEO seeing that they both have a similar goal — destroying Go-jin. She later saunters into Go-jin’s office to announce that she hired Se-gi and once again reminds him that she will destroy him for not loving her back.

After Se-gi reveals that Go-jin was responsible for his sister Oh Se-hee’s death, Soo-yeong asks her manager Jo Jong-oh to investigate the matter.

Things seemingly return to normal for Go-jin after the board meeting. Chief Ma, who assisted Se-gi comes running to apologize to her boss and admits the allure of money swayed her since her life had become tough. However, Go-jin shares that he already knows about her involvement in the matter and is aware that she was the one who leaked the study guide. He fires her on the spot and warns her that he will be filing a defamation suit against her.

Shin-ah, who becomes aware of the difficulties in Chief Ma’s life, asks Go-jin to forgive her but he refuses to acknowledge the matter. Instead, he asks her whether she will be participating in the education instructor auditions. She refuses since, unbeknownst to Go-jin, she has been practicing teaching Korean grammar at home. That night, she records her first video wearing a mask to hide her face. As the “Masked Korean teacher," she uploads the video online.

Go-jin later goes to the prison to meet Kang Min and shows him the picture of the second man who was there on the night of his accident. Kang Min immediately recognizes him as Mr. Cho, a pro gambler and the man who instigated him to hit Go-jin with his car. The flashback reveals that Mr. Cho is none other than Soo-yeong’s manager, Jo Jong-oh.

Kang Min also reveals that Se-gi asked him about an anonymous letter he had received and questioned if he had sent it when he came to visit Kang Min in the prison. Go-jin once again confronts Se-gi, who makes him hear a recording of Go-jin threatening his sister that her career in the education industry was over, something which supposedly forced her to commit suicide.

We learn through a flashback that Se-hee used to work in the same office as Go-jin and was caught taking photographs of his new maths guide.

Things take a turn for the worse when Jo Jin, the son of one of GOTOP’s ex-employees, finds his mother’s phone and discovers how Go-jin made her life difficult when she worked for him. Angry, he plans to send Go-jin a homemade bomb made by his mother seek revenge but then decides not to go ahead with it.

An enraged Go-jin refuses to forgive Jo Jin’s son or listen to Park Eun-hee and Lee So-ra (his ex-secretaries). He is further disappointed when Shin-ah takes their side in Crazy Love.

Go-jin’s past threatens Shin-ah’s life in Crazy Love

The mysterious woman, seen in one of the past episodes of Crazy Love, comes to meet Shin-ah who recognizes her as Na Soo-yeon. The woman proceeds to knock Shin-ah unconscious and click a picture of her. Na Soo-yeon then sends the picture to Go-jin and demands that he meet her.

