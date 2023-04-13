All you need to know about Netflix series Black Knight: Cast, release date, plot and more

The highly-anticipated Netflix series Black Knight, starring Kim Woo-bin, has created buzz around the internet with its latest sizzling posters and release date. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Kim Woo-bin’s return to action in the Black Knight after his last stint in Our Blues, another Netflix drama.

The latest poster of Netflix series Black Knight depicts a serious Kim Woo-bin in a mask, with a barren world engulfed in a sandstorm. Delivery men can be seen running behind a van, making the audience curious about the extremeness of the environment in the Black Knight.

Based on the popular webtoon Taekbaegisa, the Netflix series Black Knight is set in the year 2071, where pollution has reached catastrophic levels, making respirators a necessity for survival. Kim Woo Bin will portray the unstoppable 5-8, a lawless Black Knight.

Kim Woo-bin’s upcoming Netflix series Black Knight will premiere on May 12, 2023

The dystopian Netflix series Black Knight is slated to premiere on Friday, May 12, 2023, and will be available to stream on Netflix. Black Knight consists of 6 episodes and each episode will last about 60-70 minutes, perfect for a binge watch session over the weekend.

Plot

In the Netflix series Black Knight, transport yourself to 2071, where the remnants of a society ravaged by pollution and class divide cling to survival. Meet Sa-wol (Kang You-Seok), a refugee seeking a better life and the revered deliveryman 5-8 (Kim Woo-Bin), who dares to challenge the all-powerful Cheonmyeong Group.

The strict societal divides enforced by QR codes, coupled with the inevitable scarcity of resources in this grim future, threaten to widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots in the Black Knight.

Amidst this turmoil is the legendary Knight 5-8, renowned for his unrivaled combat skills. Sa-Wol is a boy with big dreams and even bigger admiration for the knight in shining armor. Seol-A (Esom), an officer in the Defense Intelligence Command, takes Sa-Wol under her wing and treats him like her own family.

Together, the trio navigate the treacherous waters of this new world. Knight 5-8 helps Sa-Wol realize his dream of becoming a knight in a world where the odds are stacked against them.

The Netflix series Black Knight teaser shows us the unsettling setup where Kim Woo Bin shines as the legendary delivery man 5-8, whose mission is to safeguard lives and deliver essential supplies. As the constant threat of other hunters looms and the need for breathable oxygen becomes ever more urgent, 5-8 charges forward, determined to fulfill his duties. The Black Knight teaser portrays a world set in the late years where technology is advanced and vital communication takes place through QR codes.

Cast

The main cast of the The Netflix series Black Knight includes Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon and Kang You-seok. Black Knight will dive into the lives of three people who are on a quest for survival against the odds while providing hope to the refugees.

Kim Woo-bin as 5-8

In the Netflix series Black Knight, Kim Woo-bin plays a legendary delivery man known as 5-8. He embodies the tough persona required to thrive in Black Knight where law and order are but a distant memory.

Kim Woo-bin, best known for his roles as Choi Young-do in The Heirs, The Con Artists, Twenty, Our Blues and Alienoid, steps into the shoes of the Black Knight with ease. Anticipation is high for Black Knight, as Kim Woo-bin reunites with Director Cho Ui-seok for the first time since Master.

Song Seung-heon as Ryu Seok

Song Seung-heon takes on the role of Ryu Seok, the ruthless and cruel son of Chun Myung Group chairman Ryu Hae Jin. Jealous of his father's achievements, Ryu Seok's obsession with proving himself ultimately leads him down a path of destruction. Ryu Seok finds himself at odds with the legendary delivery man 5-8.

Song Seung-heon, best known for his dynamic performances in Autumn in My Heart, East of Eden, My Princess, Black, Player, The Great Show, and Dinner Mate, delivers a captivating portrayal of the villainous Ryu Seok.

Kang Yoo-seok as Sa-wol

In the Netflix series Black Knight, Kang Yoo-seok takes on the role of Sa-wol, a young refugee with dreams of becoming a delivery man, just like his hero 5-8. With his talent and experience showcased in Korean dramas such as Melting Me Softly, Start-Up, Beyond Evil, and Payback, Kang Yoo-seok delivers a heartfelt portrayal of Sa-wol.

Esom as Seol-ah

In the Netflix series Black Knight, Esom plays Seol-ah, a military officer at the Defence Intelligence Command who takes Sa-wol under her wing after saving his life. With her versatile acting skills demonstrated in acclaimed films such as Samjin Company English Class, Inseparable Bros, Microhabitat, and the drama Taxi Driver, Esom brings a depth of emotion and authenticity to the character of Seol-ah.

The stellar cast of the Netflix series Black Knight delivers a compelling and captivating portrayal of unique and dynamic characters. The series showcases a thriller and dystopian set-up and fans can't wait to see what the show has in store for them when it releases on May 12, 2023.

