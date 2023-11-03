In the amazing series The Fall of the House of Usher, director Mike Flanagan and his talented crew have captured the essence of Edgar Allan Poe's timeless literary works by cleverly incorporating many references. Every aspect of the show, from the intriguing episode titles to the carefully chosen character names, pays homage to the unmatched brilliance of Gothic literature represented by Poe.

Get ready for a captivating experience that will take you into a world of mystery and fear as we explore the incredible artistry and chilling brilliance of Poe. It is expertly portrayed in this mysterious and spine-tingling series that you must not miss if you love the horror genre.

How do the characters' names in The Fall of the House of Usher allude to Poe?

In The Fall of the House of Usher, the characters' names were carefully picked to match the dark and enigmatic vibe of Edgar Allan Poe's world. Every name has a secret link to the famous author.

The character Verna in the series is connected to ravens, as her name is an anagram for "raven." This links her to the dark and poetic world of Edgar Allan Poe, which the series aims to recreate. Similarly, the character Frederick Usher is named after a character from one of Poe's stories, demonstrating the series' dedication to emulating Poe.

Other characters in the series, such as Tamerlane Usher and Victorine LaFourcade, are inspired by Poe's stories and add depth and a creepy atmosphere to the show. Annabel Lee, Roderick's first wife, is connected to one of Poe's famous poems and adds complexity to the story. William (BillT) Wilson's character is influenced by Poe's story about doppelgängers and identity.

Morella Usher's name is taken from Poe's story "Morella," which explores themes of identity and death. Napoleon Usher, inspired by Poe's story "The Spectacles", represents a self-centered character who is oblivious to what is happening around him. The characters Lenore Usher, Arthur Pym, and Camille L'Espanaye reference Poe's famous works and enhance the poetic and Gothic atmosphere of the show.

Dr. Alessandra Ruiz is named after a poem called "Politian, A Tragedy," adding an interesting element to the story. The inclusion of Judge John Neal, a writer associated with Poe, and Mr. Longfellow and Rufus Griswold, Poe's literary peers, adds historical drama and highlights the conflicts between Poe and other writers.

The Poe poems recited in The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher incorporates several of Edgar Allan Poe's poems into the show, enhancing the eerie atmosphere and connecting the story to Poe's literary legacy. The poem "Annabel Lee" emphasizes a passionate love that even the angels envy, mirroring the bond between Roderick and Annabel Lee in the show.

Another famous poem, "The Raven," is recited by Roderick, adding to the unsettling mood and linking the story to Poe's poetic world. "Spirits of the Dead" is recited at the Usher children's funerals, exploring the theme of death and the afterlife in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Lastly, "The City in the Sea" is significant as it captures The Fall of The House of Usher's themes and is recited during creepy events, representing the concept of eternal rest for both the good and the bad. These poems contribute to the dark and mysterious atmosphere while paying homage to Poe's influence on horror.

The Fall of the House of Usher: Poe references in each episode

In each episode of The Fall of the House of Usher, references to Edgar Allan Poe's literary works are woven extensively into the story. The first episode mirrors the foreboding tone of Poe's poem "The Raven" and incorporates references to various other works, such as "The Cask of Amontillado" and "The Premature Burial."

The second episode of The Fall of The House of Usher draws inspiration from "The Masque of the Red Death" and includes characters and elements from other Poe stories. The third episode references "The Murders in the Rue Morgue" and incorporates lines from "Annabel Lee." The fourth episode is directly influenced by Poe's story "The Black Cat."

The fifth episode pays tribute to "The Tell-Tale Heart" and includes verses from Poe's poem "Spirits of the Dead" in the preacher's dialogue at a funeral. In The Fall of the House of Usher Episode 6, the sapphire eyes, Arthur Pym's backstory, Tamerlane's story, and the name Goldbug all reference various works by Poe.

In Episode 7, Frederick's death, Roderick reciting "Annabel Lee," Morrie's smile and teeth extraction, and the poem "The City in the Sea" all draw inspiration from Poe's stories and poems. In Episode 8 of The Fall of the House of Usher, Gris' murder, the appearance of a raven, the mummification of Madeline, and the collapse of the house all reference different works by Poe.

Final thoughts

Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher is an amazing piece of fiction that's soaked in Edgar Allan Poe's creepy and mysterious literary style. The show has everything, from carefully picked character names to chilling poems and references in every episode, that lets you dive into the eerie and Gothic universe of one of the best horror writers ever.

You can catch the Poe-inspired horror by streaming The Fall of The House of Usher on Netflix right now!