"Anila is slimy": Fans slam Anila and friend Zaina for allegedly stirring rumors about Toya cheating on Eugene on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. On this week's episode, drama ensued at Quad's Christmas party, where Anila brought her family and friends from the neighborhood.

Among these friends was Zaina, who, according to Heavenly, used to be Toya's best friend. Later, Heavenly revealed that Anila and Zaina brought up the rumor that Toya had cheated on her husband Eugene by sleeping with someone from the neighborhood.

Fans slammed Anila for bringing Zaina to the party to stir up rumors about Toya. One tweeted:

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Not a chance in hell Toya cheated on Eugene. Anila is slimy AF #Married2Med Not a chance in hell Toya cheated on Eugene. Anila is slimy AF #Married2Med

When Toya found out about the same, she confronted Anila and Zaina, which led to a major blowout amongst the cast members. Viewers will have to tune in to the upcoming episode next week to find out what's in store following the drama tonight.

Married to Medicine: What happened at the Christmas party?

At Quad's Christmas party, rumors erupted that Toya had slept with someone in the neighborhood. This information came to light when Heavenly revealed to Jackie that Anila's friend Zaina was the one who had spread the rumor. Until then, Toya was unaware of the accusations against her. However, it all changed as the ladies gathered later that night.

Following the clash between Toya and Married to Medicine newbie Audra, Anila called out the former for disrespecting her. She previously had issues with Toya making fun of her outfit and took Audra's argument as an opportunity to confront her.

While both Anila and Toya were arguing, Heavenly told the latter that someone from Anila's group had spread rumors about her cheating on her husband.

Although Heavenly didn't explicitly mention who it was, she pointed to Anila and Zaina, which led to a major blowout between Toya and Anila.

Fans react to Toya being accused of cheating

Those who watched the episode, slammed Anila and Zaina for spreading baseless rumors about Toya and jeopardizing her marriage.

Here are some reactions:

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley Toya didn't cheat on Dr. Eugene. Say whatever about Toya but, cheater doesn't check out!! #Married2Med Anila said that out of spite b/c of their friendship fall-out. Toya didn't cheat on Dr. Eugene. Say whatever about Toya but, cheater doesn't check out!! #Married2Med Anila said that out of spite b/c of their friendship fall-out.

T.J. @TperiodJperiod 🏾 her 🏾 OWN 🏾 #Married2Med Yo Anila AND Audra and now their little friend Zaina are desperate for Toya’s attention. And every time Toya holds🏾 her🏾 OWN Yo Anila AND Audra and now their little friend Zaina are desperate for Toya’s attention. And every time Toya holds 👏🏾 her 👏🏾 OWN 👏🏾 #Married2Med https://t.co/5iRdnGKzlI

Ma’am @BBHMM2022 Anila and her friend had so much to say but was on hush when toya questioning them #Married2Med Anila and her friend had so much to say but was on hush when toya questioning them #Married2Med

dramabananna @dramabananna Anila literally gathered a whole army from the neighborhood against Toya… #Married2Med Anila literally gathered a whole army from the neighborhood against Toya…#Married2Med https://t.co/U4cGXdxSSD

💋Pink Diva Watch📱Tweet @PinkDivaBssh So Toya can’t have a friend that has her back but Anila can bring a friend that spread rumors? 🤔 #Married2Med So Toya can’t have a friend that has her back but Anila can bring a friend that spread rumors? 🤔 #Married2Med

ALIEN SUPERSTAR @THEBAR7777 Anila and Audra are so desperate for Toya’s attention. The way three people just tag teamed Toya is ridiculous. When she does her thing next episode, I don’t want to hear it. #Married2Med Anila and Audra are so desperate for Toya’s attention. The way three people just tag teamed Toya is ridiculous. When she does her thing next episode, I don’t want to hear it. #Married2Med

Nope Likeshit. @IamDMVixen



Joke about whatever you want EXCEPT her marriage with Eugeneeee hunny! 🤣 🤣🤣🤣



Anila bout to pull the 🤣 🤣 See. THIS is why I respect the h3ll outta Toya…Joke about whatever you want EXCEPT her marriage with Eugeneeee hunny!🤣🤣🤣Anila bout to pull the #Married2Med S1 version of @toyabushharris out - she betta chiiiiiiiiiiiillllllll…. See. THIS is why I respect the h3ll outta Toya… Joke about whatever you want EXCEPT her marriage with Eugeneeee hunny! 😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣Anila bout to pull the #Married2Med S1 version of @toyabushharris out - she betta chiiiiiiiiiiiillllllll…. 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/9lBb7O3Geu

B B @_dogsanddonuts

Also wow didn’t realize the season would take this kind of turn (cheating rumors). 🏻

#MarriedToMed Is Anila stupid? How do you think coming for Toya like that is a good idea? You can’t handle her.🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️Also wow didn’t realize the season would take this kind of turn (cheating rumors). #MarriedToMed icine #Married2Med icine #Married2Med Is Anila stupid? How do you think coming for Toya like that is a good idea? You can’t handle her.🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️Also wow didn’t realize the season would take this kind of turn (cheating rumors). 😧😒👎🏻#MarriedToMed #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Medicine #Married2Med https://t.co/EMweQluNew

dramabananna @dramabananna Anila is obsessed with Toya. Now Toya is cheating on Eugene? If she took that time she spends on trying to shade Toya, she would have a whole bunch of babysitters #Married2Med Anila is obsessed with Toya. Now Toya is cheating on Eugene? If she took that time she spends on trying to shade Toya, she would have a whole bunch of babysitters #Married2Med

A quick preview of last week's episode of Married to Medicine

At the beginning of the episode, Damon and Heavenly discussed the latter's issue with Contessa and their fight at Simone's house. Meanwhile, Scott also spoke to Contessa about the same.

As of now, it looks like the issue has been put to rest since Contessa confessed that she was sending love to Heavenly because of what the latter was going through with her mother's health.

Married to Medicine newcomer Audra and her husband Dr. Martin began planning for their wedding and discussed budgetary requirements and material costs for the nuptial celebration. However, when they realized that the actual costs exceeded their budget, they were left to make a few crucial decisions.

Later on in the episode, Eugene reflected on his life and realized that he had worked so hard throughout medical school, residency and now with his clinic that he had missed important milestones in the family and hadn't seen his kids grow up. This reflection occurred to him after the COVID pandemic, following which he began to question his profession.

The Married to Medicine star then discussed coming out of the emergency care profession owing to the immense trauma he suffered while treating COVID patients. In a confessional, Eugene said:

"I've always been an ER doctor that was so happy...But COVID was something that was overwhelming...I had no plan B, so the fact that my plan A is breaking my heart..then what do you do? That's terrifying."

Meanwhile, Toya turned to the councilor on Married to Medicine to discuss her marriage troubles. She confessed that the pandemic did have an effect on the family before getting emotional about coming to the realization that she was unhappy. She also discussed her relationship with Eugene, claiming that it was gradually fizzling out.

The councilor then convinced the couple to communicate more with each other.

Season 9 of the hit reality series has cast members navigating a mix of personal struggles, marital issues, health complications, and professional setbacks. Will the ladies ever be able to set aside their differences?

To find out, keep watching Married to Medicine on Bravo.

