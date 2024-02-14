Apple TV+'s The New Look: Cast vs real-life personalities, compared

Apple TV+’s upcoming biographical series The New Look gives fans an inside look into one of the biggest fashion industry battles seen in the history of mankind. Set in the aftermath of World War II, in Paris, the series will look at the original fashion rivalry between world-famous designers Christian Dior and Coco Channel.

The series stars an epic cast headlined by the likes of Ben Mendelsohn, Maisie Williams, and John Malkovich, and will soon be released on Apple TV+, with the first 3 episodes set to hit the platform on 14 February. The total of 10 episodes means that the first season of The New Look will conclude at the start of April 2024.

With Season 2 already in development, fans can expect the incredible cast to reprise the roles in the future. Here, we attempt to compare the real-life personalities that the actors in The New Look will play.

Tracing the incredible cast of Apple TV+’s The New Look

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior

First and foremost, the iconic Ben Mendelsohn will be seen as one of the protagonists of the movie, in the form of Christian Dior. The Australian actor has been seen in a variety of roles in the past, including his Emmy-winning portrayal in Bloodline.

Christian Dior, one of the most iconic designers ever seen in the fashion industry, set off on an opportunistic journey that enabled him to fill an industry-wide void in the aftermath of World War II.

Dior is often said to be the person responsible for the advent of fashion in the 1940s and brought forth a worldwide revolution at a time when it was still dealing with the aftermath of history’s biggest war. Vieweing Mendelsogn to play the iconic role will be a treat for fans.

Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel

Staying true to the original character’s roots, Coco Chanel will be played by the impressive French actress Juliette Binoche, who has previously given a range of memorable performances, including those in movies such as Chocolat and The English Patient.

The illustrious designer she plays also played a humungous role in the advent of the overall fashion industry in the 1940s. Despite initial struggles, Coco Chanel underwent a huge resurgence in the years following the war, bringing forth an extremely entertaining rivalry with Christian Dior, which is set to form the crux of the story presented in The New Look.

Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior

Game of Thrones fans will be particularly excited with Maisie Williams’ role in The New Look. Playing the role of Christian Dior’s younger sister, Catherine, Williams’ experience as Arya Stark is bound to come in useful.

Catherine Dior was seen as a bonafide female fashion icon who was part of the French Resistance against the Nazi occupation during the World War. Catherine is said to have had a huge impact on her brother’s work and was the driving force behind his success, at least on the marketing front. The New Look promises to delve into Catherine Dior's character as well.

John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong

John Malkovich has also found an important role in The New Look. He will be seen as part of the Christian Dior’s camp as Lucien Lelong. The French couturier was said to be a huge inspiration for Dior’s esteemed work in the industry.

Lelong mentored Christain Dior from a young age and played a pivotal role in the shaping of his designs and ideas. Malkovich will be seen portraying an authoritative fashion tycoon who will be chiefly responsible for some of Dior’s major ideas, in the series.

Glenn Close as Carmel Snow

Finally, it is noted actress Glenn Close will be taking up the final major role in The New Look. The character of Carmel Snow, who was the editor-in-chief during this period at Harper’s Bazaar, played a major role in shaping the overall industry.

Through her influence and presence, Snow was able to directly shape various fashion trends and designs that came out during this period. Glenn Close has also been seen in some major roles in the past and has acted in projects such as The Wife and Fatal Attraction. She will be playing the New York-based character aiming to reinvigorate fashion in overall Europe.

