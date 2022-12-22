Are RHOM star Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian still friends? Reality TV stars’ friendship timeline explored

Before RHOM star Larsa Pippen appeared on the Bravo show, she made regular appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK). Kim Kardashian shared a really close bond with Pippen for over a decade, until around 2020, when cracks began to form.

Although Larsa was present for a lot of the Kardashian’s major milestones, the two are no longer friends. During the Bravo show, Pippen spoke a little about her relationship with Kim and said that she doesn’t even know what happened.

However, while the two may no longer be BFFs, multiple publications have quoted Larsa saying that the two are “in a good place.”

RHOM star Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were friends since 2010

The RHOM star first appeared on the KUWTK spin-off Kourtney and Kim Take Miami in 2011 and by 2014. The two were so close that Kim even blogged about her stating that she reaches out to Larsa for parenting advice. However, let’s take it from top and explore their friendship before talking about the end of their relationship.

Pippen tried to play matchmaker for her former best friends even though Kardashian was already dating Humpries at the time. Larsa further claimed on Hollywood Raw that Kanye had asked her to set him up with Kim while Kim was already engaged.

She said:

"Kanye saw me at a game and said, 'Hey, I wanna be with [Kim].' And I called her when she was engaged to Kris Humphries and was like, 'You can't marry Kris! You gotta be with Kanye!' Like I was there throughout the whole thing"

The pair grew closer over the years and in 2014 were seen together often. In December of the year, the two were spotted at a release party together, complimenting each other’s look. Earlier in the year, the two along with Blac Chyna were seen taking a pole dancing class together in Los Angeles.

In 2016, the reality stars were seen taking New York by storm in matching outfits followed by the two vacationing together in 2018. The two returned to Miami where their friendship first began. The two went camping together soon after and were accompanied by Kim’s daughter North.

While 2019 wasn’t the best year for their friendship as rumors started flying around about the RHOM star flirting with her BFF’s ex-husband Kris Humpries. However, the Kardashian sisters attended her birthday party the same year.

Larsa opens up about her fall out with Kim Kardashian

The two reality stars were super close until 2020, which is when the entire KUWTK clan reportedly unfollowed the RHOM star on social media. Speaking about the feud during a November interview with Hollywood Raw, Larsa claimed that Kim’s ex-husband played a part in the two not being friends anymore.

The RHOM star said:

"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim. So I feel like I was the person that was like, Oh, like, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her…that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it."

During the tell-all interview, she also admitted to dating Tristan Thompson when she introduced him to Khloe Kardashian. She added that within days of that, the Kardashian sister and Thompson went public with their relationship.

Larsa had previously opened up about her equation with Kim on the show as well and said that she didn’t know what happened. She further stated that she was friends with both of them and felt stuck in the middle.

She added:

"I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so whatever. That’s kind of what happened."

Over a period of time, the RHOM star has spoken to multiple publications about where she stands with Kim Kardashian. In January 2022, she gave an update through Us Weekly and said that they’re in a really good place. She added that there was a lot of miscommunication previously and that they’ve apologized to each other since then.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Larsa said that she loves the Kardashians and wishes them “nothing but great things” and believes they wish the same for her. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January, she stated that they talk all the time.

RHOM season 5 aired on Bravo earlier this month, and episodes of the same can be streamed on Peacock.

