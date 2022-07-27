Audrina Patridge net worth: Reality star's fortune explored amid release of bombshell memoir, Choices

American TV personality Audrina Patridge opened up about her personal and professional life in her new memoir Choices: To the Hills and Back Again. Her memoir was released on July 26.

In the book, the 37-year-old personality revealed her encounters with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Pine and Chace Crawford, while also discussing her partners, marriage, and the reality show based on her family's life which almost "ripped" them apart from each other.

Audrina Patridge, who has a net worth of $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, made several other bombshell relevations in her new book, which also includes her time spent on The Hills.

What did Audrina Patridge reveal in her memoir?

In her book, Audrina Patridge revealed the time when superstar Leonardo DiCaprio asked for her number when she was in Las Vegas while shooting for her film, Sorority Row. At the time, she crossed paths with the Titanic star along with Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

“We chatted for a while. He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never actually hung out.”

However, Audrina Patridge revealed that things did not work between them.

“Leo was very private, and with the constant filming for The Hills and the paparazzi attention, it just felt too tough to make anything work.”

She also revealed that Entourage star Kevin Connolly "tried to make plans" with her but she was not into him.

Patridge also talked about the same Vegas trip where she met Chris Pine and went on a date with him.

She said that the Star Trek actor called her "really beautiful," picked her up in "his cool, old beaten-up car" and then they went to an Italian restaurant. However, the actor was "annoyed" by the constant media attention on their lives. Their romance was short lived and they broke up because of their busy schedules and Pine's refusal to appear on The Hills.

While talking about her dating life, Audrina Patridge also recalled a time when singer Justin Timberlake threw shade at her and her Hills co-stars Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad at the 2007's MTV Video Music Awards.

At the time, the girls were presenting him with an award, but he only walked on stage once Chris Brown took it from them to present the award.

“The girls were devastated, and I was annoyed at his rude, diva behavior. It was such a personal attack on us! Lauren’s jaw just dropped. We were humiliated.”

Audrina spilled a lot of tea about her life during The Hills and also how things changed between her and fellow Hills alum Lauren Conrad after she left the show.

She said that there was a lot of "turmoil" between them and they "couldn't talk about on-camera at the time," which was also because of their shared publicist, who would give Conrad better gigs than her.

“I blamed my agents for this, but it still wasn’t great for my friendship with Lauren. I also found her to be very controlling over her friends. If you’re in her circle, you have to do and say what Lauren does and says. Otherwise, you’re on the outs.”

Patridge also ran into Conrad recently while she was out out with her daughter. She stated:

“Recently I took Kirra to see Disney on Ice and ran into Lauren and her sweet son. We said hello and chatted for a minute before moving on.”

Audrina Patridge also had a chance with Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford in New York City, but the situation was a bit different. The duo had been friends for several years before getting romantically involved with each other.

She said that she "genuinely liked him" and thought that "things were mutual." However, when the star offered to give her a ride back to Los Angeles, she refused because her now ex-husband Corey Bohan was waiting for her. Audrina and Corey split in 2018.

“A big part of me wishes I’d told Corey to kick rocks and just gone out with Chace. He’s such a gentleman and so normal and kind. It would have been fun, if only I hadn’t let Corey back in and screwed up our chance.”

The reality television star also spoke about the time when her short-lived 2011 VH1 series Audrina created hurdles in her family life. She claimed that the show "ripped her family apart," stating that the producers intentionally created drama between her mother and sister. Audrina Patridge said that she and her sister did not speak for a year after filming. before they decided to patch things up.

