"Beyonce told her to release that video": Tina Knowles and Janet Jackson drama explored as former issues clarification over apparent shade 

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles landed herself in hot water with Janet Jackson’s fans after she liked an Instagram post that threw shade at the latter. The post was shared by Letty Chavez, who is purportedly a friend of Knowles.

Janet Jackson is to embark on her Together Again 2024 tour in June, the tickets for which have gone on presale this January. Chavez shared a screenshot of the concert’s $2,000+ Meet & Greet and VIP Lounge package and claimed that the tickets were overpriced. She disparaged Janet’s concert production and said:

“What a joke...they add $1000 for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash. You want Beyoncé prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I'm not the only one... oh the DMs I'm getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support.”

The drama began when internet sleuths noticed Tina Knowles had liked Chavez's post. However, Knowles took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 23, and came clean to everyone in a video clip.

She clarified that she did not read the caption on Chavez's post before hitting 'like'. Netizens reacted to the whole ordeal. One user commented on The Neighborhood Talk's post on the situation and suggested that Beyonce might have told her mother to release the clarification video.

Internet reacts to Tina Knowles liking a Janet Jackson diss post. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Tina Knowles' response to apparent Janet Jackson shade sparks different reactions online

Knowles told viewers she received a phone call about trending on the internet for liking a post about an artist overcharging for their concert tickets. The 70-year-old then went on to say she is well aware of how much a great production costs and how expensive it is.

Beyonce's mother clarified she would never critique another artist concerning production, especially when it comes to Janet Jackson, whom she dubbed “the queen of production”. Addressing the Jacksons, Tina Knowles said:

“Her family, I mean that first family of music, always have been and always will be. And I love and respect them.”

Knowles further claimed to be a person who does not indulge in negativity. She said:

“If you follow me, then you know that I'm not involved in the mess. So, what I am guilty of is liking posts -- going through when I'm in a big hurry and I don't have time to really read, and liking things because I trust that these are people that I follow. That was a big mistake. I will never do that again. So, I just want you to hear it from my mouth that I would absolutely never do that.”

Tina Knowles also expressed in the caption that she was saddened by the incident. She called Janet Jackson an “icon” and said she took the musical group Destiny’s Child to see the “All For You” hitmaker’s concert when the girls were 15. Knowles described Janet as someone her daughter looked up to and took inspiration from. Knowles added:

“Why would I hate on her? I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful.”

However, some people under The Neighborhood Talk's post said Tina Knowles has a habit of liking shady posts online. Some also accused her of lying and gaslighting.

On the other hand, some fans defended Tina Knowles in the comments of her video.

Janet Jackson announced she would be venturing out on the “Together Again” summer tour for 35 days alongside Nelly as a special guest. The 57-year-old returned to the stage in 2023 after a long hiatus. She sold out 36 shows last year with Ludacris.