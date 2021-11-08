Boruto Episode 223: Houki leaves fans stunned after breaking out of Mind Transfer Jutsu

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 223 begins recapping previous events of the ambush at the Chunin exam. Shikamaru and Konohmaru discuss Momoshiki’s ambush further. The atmosphere is eerie as Boruto and the other young ninjas prepare to become Chunin themselves. The Boruto universe has already had one instance of a Chunin exam ruined by an ambush before.

To avoid a repeat of last time, systems must be put in place. Strategies must be developed to ensure the smooth running of the exam for Boruto and his friends. It's a task that the higher-ups have handled.

Despite the unease, the exam must continue and so the first match begins. This match is between Yamanaka Inojin and Taketori Houki. The pure epicness of this match has Boruto fans buzzing about who will emerge victoriously.

Boruto Episode 223:: Inojin and Houki’s battle

In the world of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Inojin and Houki are both equally matched as they are both genins, making this match a great way to commence the final phase of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chunin exams.

Although this match is short, both Inojin and Houki brought their A-games to the table. Houki’s Earth-style Jutsu bode well for him as he is able to manipulate his surroundings to his advantage. Inojin is still able to take the blows dealt to him, not backing down regardless of what Houki throws at him.

As this fight in Boruto continues, the tables seem to have turned in Inojin’s favor. He traps Houki with his Mind Transfer Jutsu, knowing it is almost impossible to escape from. Or so he thought. Just when it looked like Inojin would win, Houki pulled a reverse on him. Houki is able to enlist his ANBU- style Jutsu, which allowed him to block out Inojin’s Mind Transfer Jutsu.

This led to Houki breaking out of the Mind Transfer Jutsu, which ultimately won him the match.

Final Thoughts

Breaking out of Mind Transfer Jutsu is a feat that no one has been able to attain in the world of Boruto before. Matter of fact, the first person to do this was Sakura, back in the days of Naruto, which was far before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was conceived.

Unsurprisingly, Boruto fans are immensely excited by Houki’s ability to not only escape but win his match. The Boruto universe and fanbase alike both welcome the new, well-deserving Chunin, Taketori Houki.

