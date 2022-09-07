Bow Wow net worth: All about the rapper's fortune amid $1000 meet-and-greet controversy

American rapper and actor Bow Wow announced his Millennium Tour last month and it is set to kick off in October and will go on till November 27. The 35-year-old rapper, whose original name is Shad Moss, has also organized a meet-and-greet for his fans.

The artist, whose net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is nearly $2 million, has now come under fire for charging $1000 for a meet-and-greet. However, the artist has noted that the meet and greet packages start at $150 and some people are being selective and only complaining about the diamond package.

Bow Wow @smoss As for my special VIP meet and greet experience .. They will gain more access more private time with me also will gain access to my private club and everything you can name. There are 3 different packages to choose from. Its all about how close do you want your experience to be. As for my special VIP meet and greet experience .. They will gain more access more private time with me also will gain access to my private club and everything you can name. There are 3 different packages to choose from. Its all about how close do you want your experience to be.

Meanwhile, the artist's meet-and-greet has three packages, including gold, platinum and diamond packages. While the gold and the platinum meet-and-greet packages are priced at $150 and $400, the diamond package is priced at $1000.

What is Bow Wow's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper's net worth is nearly $2 million. The rapper was discovered in late 1990s by Snoop Dogg and released his first album at the age of 13. In 2000, he released his first album titled Beware of Dog.

The 35-year-old reportedly possesses two houses in the US - one in Ohio and the other in New York. The rapper also owns various cars, including Range Rover, Mercedes, and Toyota, among others.

His monthly salary is over $20,000 with his annual salary mounting to over $2 million.

Last year, Bow Wow got into a rift with American rapper Soulja Boy over his hairstyle. The latter then retalliated, noting that Bow Wow's net worth is lesser than his.

Alsina Loading… @itscolebe Soulja Boy vs Bow Wow is the entertainment I didn’t know I needed Soulja Boy vs Bow Wow is the entertainment I didn’t know I needed 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/L91BjUJpYP

Bow Wow has also made several investments. As per Afro Tech, Bow Wow And Raj J released a joint statement together noting that they were working on a project together. This project is likely to be a television show. The rapper also partnered with Kiss Colours & Care as its Celebrity ambassador.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, in 2011 the rapper revealed that he has a child named Shai with his ex-girlfriend. During a court case in 2012, Bow Wow told a judge that he earned just $4000 a month at that time. He also noted that he had $1500 in his checking account.

The artist was ordered to pay $11,500 in child support and $3,000 a month from that point on. In previous reports, TMZ had reported that the artist owed over $90,000 to the IRS.

The publication also revealed that in the last few years, the rapper has had both a $200,000 Bentley and a $220,000 Ferrari repossessed by various creditors.

Angry netizens react to Bow Wow’s $1000 meet and greet Diamond Package ticket

Angry netizens reacted to the rapper's $1000 meet-and-greet Diamond Package ticket. Some also pointed out that the experiences in each package are different. The artist himself has since deleted tweets in which he responded to netizens noting that the passes beging from $150.

Mr. Nasty @KirkWrites79 Why did she call Bow Wow that name?! Why did she call Bow Wow that name?! 😭😭 https://t.co/9Ant62sOiz

Jp_345 @JP_Gunner_345 @SaycheeseDGTL Bow Wow and his team leaving the meet and greet after nobody shows up @SaycheeseDGTL Bow Wow and his team leaving the meet and greet after nobody shows up https://t.co/bT1nHzBjeu

Layla 🦋 @glamsquadhippie the $1,000 is something totally different you get the m&g and you also get to hang out with him for 30 minutes on a tour backstage you also get to be in the lounge area so please don’t think he charging $1,000 for a regular m&g Bow wow is only charging $150 for his regular m>he $1,000 is something totally different you get the m&g and you also get to hang out with him for 30 minutes on a tour backstage you also get to be in the lounge area so please don’t think he charging $1,000 for a regular m&g Bow wow is only charging $150 for his regular m&g 😭the $1,000 is something totally different you get the m&g and you also get to hang out with him for 30 minutes on a tour backstage you also get to be in the lounge area so please don’t think he charging $1,000 for a regular m&g

Layla 🦋 @glamsquadhippie Every one is pmo not doing their research thinking that you have to pay $1000 to meet bow wow THE $150 MEET AND GREET OPTION IS RIGHT THERE BUT OF COURSE FOLKS DON’T NEVER DO THEIR RESEARCH AND ONLY BE KNOWING HALF OF SOMETHING NOW BOW GETTING BACKLASH FOR NO REASON Every one is pmo not doing their research thinking that you have to pay $1000 to meet bow wow THE $150 MEET AND GREET OPTION IS RIGHT THERE BUT OF COURSE FOLKS DON’T NEVER DO THEIR RESEARCH AND ONLY BE KNOWING HALF OF SOMETHING NOW BOW GETTING BACKLASH FOR NO REASON

What does the contentious Bow Wow Meet and Greet Diamond Package offer?

The artist's meet-and-greet comes in three packages - The Gold, the Platinum and the Diamond Package. The Gold Package, priced at $150 and the Platinum Package costs $400.

Bow Wow's deleted tweets dissing Twitter users who criticised his meet and greet diamond package. (Images via Twitter)

The Diamond Package meet-and-greet, priced at $1000, gives fans a 30-45 minute personal hang and tour conducted by the artist. Only 10 fans will get access to the behind the scenes look at backstage areas, the lounge, and tour bus.

It will feature a personal meet-and-greet and a photo with the rapper. Additionally, it will also allow fans to attend Bow Wow’s Pre-Show VIP Lounge Party, a digital download of their meet and greet with the artist.

In addition to all this, the package will also have a souvenir VIP laminate, a commemorative T-shirt, a personalized drawstring bag, and a VIP hoodie.

The Millennium tour 2022 will feature some other interesting artists too

The Millennium tour will have artists including Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Day 26, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz and Crime Mob. It will also feature artists like Sammie, Chingy, Travis Porter, Lil Scrappy, and Trillville, among others. This is the first time in four years that the Millennium tour does not feature American R&B singer, Omarion.

