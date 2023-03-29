Brittney Taylor: 5 things you probably didn't know about LHHNY alum amid arrest controversy

LHHNY alum Brittney Taylor, who was a part of the MTV reality show in season 8 as a supporting cast member, was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting her children’s father with a baseball bat when he flew to New York to see them last week.

The reality star turned herself in after finding out that there was a warrant out for her arrest. She opened up about the incident on social media and added that while she hit him with a toy and not a baseball bat, she turned herself in because she knew her reaction was wrong and because she wanted to stand up for women.

Afeez took to social media to explain his side of the story, posting screenshots of him asking the LHHNY alum to let him see his children and other conversations between the two of them. He also uploaded post that contained pictures of the injury that he allegedly sustained at the hands of Taylor.

Prior assault charges and 2023 chargers: 5 things about LHHNY alum Brittney Taylor

1) Brittney Taylor is not her first stage name

While in conversation with All Hip Hop TV in 2017, Brittney opened up about her former stage name and said that she’s always going to be Bri Beauty and that it was the “younger” version of her. She added that it was the “teeny bopper” part of her since she was creating teen-centric music at the time.

She said:

"I just had to grow up and I didn't want to connect the little me with the bigger me."

2) She was allegedly punched by a fellow cast member in 2018

During a benefit concert at Irving Plaza in April 2018, Taylor claimed that Remy Ma (Reminisce Smith) punched her in the eye, causing swelling and bruising. At the time, Remy Ma posted a $1,500 bail but eventually, all charges were dropped against the rapper.

According to abc4ny.com, the LHHNY cast member was charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

3) This is not her first time being charged with assault

In 2019, the former LHHNY cast member was arrested for allegedly attacking Dina Khalil on June 14, 2019, who was also an eyewitness to the Remy Ma confrontation. About the incident, Remy’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, stated that if Brittney takes the plea deal, it’s going to directly impact her credibility.

They added:

"The district attorney’s office should dismiss the case outright against Remy. If not, we’re going to trial."

According to the plea deal, Brittney was required to plead guilty to harassment in the second degree, but according to Bossip.com, she rejected the deal.

Eventually, the LHHNY season 8 musician’s case was dismissed, which meant that she wasn’t required to plead to anything.

4) Her 2023 assault charges include counts of assault, one count for endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon according to TMZ

The recent incident took place when Afeez Akande, the father of Taylor's two children, flew down to New York to see them while the two were in a fight. According to Afeez, the alleged attack left him bruised and bleeding which required him to get stitches.

He took to social media to talk about the assault and said:

"This is one instance of what happened when I flew to NYC to see my kids."

5) Brittney says that Afeez abused her for years

In a recent Instagram post, the rapper and former LHHNY cast member opened up about her turbulent past with Afeez Akande and stated that he had been beating her for years. She added that he’s abused her “physically and mentally” and had has hit her in front of her children in the past.

She continued:

"I ran away from Miami because I could no longer endure the abuse while I was pregnant. I just wanted to get away."

Love & Hip Hop: New York was the first-ever installment of the franchise that has since then roped in different regional segments including Miami, Atlanta, and Hollywood. The franchise recently wrapped up Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3, episodes of which can be streamed on Vh1.

Poll : 0 votes