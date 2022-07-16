BTS j-hope Jack in the Box merch: Where to buy, list of products, price, and all you need to know

To celebrate the release of his solo album, Jack In The Box, BTS’ j-hope recently launched an exclusive merchandise line inspired by his album’s imagery and concept.

After announcing a temporary short break on June 15, 2022, j-hope was the first to debut his solo project and has garnered a lot of attention for his new and never-seen-before side.

j-hope’s Jack In The Box merchandise is unique, with numerous chic and handy items added to the list. Conceptualized by the artist, the sale of certain items will begin on July 15 via the Weverse Shop.

Unpacking BTS J-Hope's exclusive Jack In The Box merchandise

Ahead of BTS j-hope’s solo album Jack In The Box, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer devised his merchandise line of an exclusive jack in the box music box named “Hope In The Box,” inspired by his solo album.

Hope In The Box

Hope In The Box merch (Image via Weverse Shop)

This particular merchandise represents j-hope’s album and is decorated stylishly with the lyrics of the tracks MORE and ARSON. The main merchandise is inspired by the K-pop idol and portrays the singer’s unique personality.

The song for Hope In The Box is inspired by the melody of the album’s track Music Box: Reflection, as suggested by BTS' j-hope. It also comes with two photocards and seven graphic cards. The entire merchandise costs $51.09.

Fans can only buy up to two pieces, while shipping delays might occur due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Damaged t-shirt

Damaged T-shirt merch (Image via Weverse Shop)

Inspired by his song, BTS' j-hope designed a t-shirt with fiery aesthetics. The neckline, shoulder line, sleeves, and hem feature intricate and artful damaged marks, giving off a cool vintage look.

The "ARSON" typography on the front creates a protruding effect, with a woven label stitched on the hem. The item costs $54.81.

Crop t-shirt

Crop T-shirt merch (Image via Weverse Shop)

On the back, a collage of MORE graphics is printed. On the front side, parts of the song's lyrics are printed on the seam where the neckline and body are sewn together.

This apparel is a great choice for daily wear and a good fit for outdoor activities. The merchandise costs $39.01

Sticker set

Sticker Set merch (Image via Weverse Shop)

From 20cm-wide stickers perfect for sticking on suitcases to medium and small-sized stickers for notebooks and laptops. The Sticker Set contains 22 stickers from BTS j-hope's solo album. The exclusive item costs $17.65.

Candle

Flaming candle merch (Image via Weverse Shop)

The fascinating candle exudes aromatic scents with an entrapping combination of woody musk blended with vanilla for the base note, spicy balsam and soft jasmine for the middle note, and powdery fragrance for the top note.

The holder's lid is engraved with the word "BURN" to represent the theme of the title track ARSON visually. The product costs $36.23.

Match box

Match Box set (Image via Weverse Shop)

The match box is likely to be used with the candle. The box stands out with its vibrant pink and contrasting black and white key colors. The box includes a set of 20 matchsticks featuring checkboard graphics. The merchandise costs $6.50.

Fabric poster

Fabric Poster merch (Image via Weverse Shop)

Printed in a large size with a length extending over a meter, the poster is a new way to enjoy the unique imagery of BTS' j-hope on a bigger scale. The poster has loops at the top so that it is easier to hang. It can be used as an interior design item or folded to keep it compact. The items cost $39.01.

Keyring

Jack In The Box Keyring (Image via Weverse Shop)

The hat BTS' j-hope inspires the unique keyring is wearing on the Jack In The Box album. As designed by the singer, the keyring is attached to a ball chain to add a classic look.

The keyring comes in handy if one wants to hang it on a bag, a key, or a belt loop. The front and back of the keyring have the words "MORE" and "JACK IN THE BOX" written, respectively. The merchandise costs $12.07.

Scrunchie set

Classic scrunchie set (Image via Weverse Shop)

This item is perfect for those with long to medium-length hair. The scrunchie is made slimmer than the usual scrunchies, so it can be worn on the wrist when not in use. It's the ultimate versatile hair accessory for an everyday look.

Each scrunchie features a graphic of each song and comes in white, black, and pink colors. The item costs $18.58.

Meanwhile, those interested in purchasing the items can navigate to the Weverse Shop. While the merchandise "Hope In The Box" is up for sale and is quickly selling out, other products will be available for purchase on July 18, 2022, at 11:00 am KST.

