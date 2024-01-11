Celebrity Birthdays Today (January 11): Mary J. Blige, Aja Naomi King, and more

In addition to festivities, January is full of celebrity birthdays. Hollywood actors, singers, and directors eagerly anticipate this month all year to celebrate their special day. A-listed stars such as Mary Jane Blige, Aja Naomi King, and many more are celebrating their birthdays today.

This month brings double the fun for fans of these celebrities as they celebrate the festivities and celebrity birthdays together. So, readers who are having their birthday can check out which celebrity they share the special day with. As Hollywood icons celebrate their special day on January 11, 2024, here is a list of celebrities turning a year older.

Hollywood stars who celebrate their birthday on January 11

Mary Jane Blige

Born on January 11, 1971, Mary Jane Blige, aka Mary Blige, celebrates her 53rd birthday today. Blige, also called the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," is a popular singer, actress, and songwriter. She began her singing career in 1988 and later worked as a background vocal artist.

She then released her debut album in 1992, What’s the 411?, which gained popularity for mixing R&B and hip-hop. She has won the Primetime Emmy Award, nine Grammy Awards, the Billboard Music Award, and many other prestigious awards throughout her musical career.

Besides singing, she also has a successful career in the television and film industries. She has played a supporting role in films such as Rock of Ages (2012), Betty and Coretta (2013), and many more. She received an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Mudbound (2017), where she played the role of Florence Jackson.

Aja Naomi King

Born on January 11, 1985, Aja Naomi King turns 39 today as she celebrates her birthday. King is an actress who is popular for her roles in the television industry and some Hollywood films. She is also known for her guest appearances in multiple drama series. She started her acting career in 2010 by playing a guest appearance role in the CBS drama television series Blue Bloods.

Later, King appeared in television series such as The Blacklist, Person of Interest, and Deadbeat. She started her career in the film industry with the comedy-drama Damsels in Distress, which was an independent film released in 2011. Her breakthrough in the television industry was starring in the CW medical drama Emily Owens, M.D., which aired between 2012 and 2013.

However, the CW drama series only lasted for one season. Following that, she appeared in Four (2013), which earned her a Los Angeles Film Festival award for Best Performance by Cast.

Amanda Peet

Born on January 11, 1972, Amanda Peet celebrates her 52nd birthday today. Peet is a Hollywood actress who is known for her roles in popular feature films. In addition to starring in films, she has also played roles in numerous television series. Peet started her acting career in 1992 by playing a small part in an episode of the television series The Larry Sanders Show.

Peet debuted in the film industry by starring in Animal Role, released in 1995. She starred alongside Neil Patrick Harris and Matthew Lillard. Her breakthrough role came in the WB comedy-drama series Jack & Jill. The WB network show aired for two seasons from 1999 to 2001. Her major role in the film industry came with the 1999 romantic comedy Simply Irresistible.

She also appeared in films such as 2012 (2009), Gulliver’s Travels (2010), Identity Thief (2013), The Way, Way Back (2013), A Lot Like Love (2005), Melinda and Melinda (2004), The X Files: I Want to Believe (2008), and many more.

Joel Zwick

Born on January 11, 1942, Joel Rudolf Zwick, aka Joel Zwick, turns 82 today as he celebrates his birthday. Zwick is a director known for his direction skills in films, television, and theatre. Zwick directed his first major Hollywood film in 1989, which was Second Sight, starring John Larroquette, Bronson Pinchot, Bess Armstrong, and Stuart Pankin. However, the film received negative reviews.

He later directed the romantic comedy film My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which was released in 2002. The film starred Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, and Lainie Kazan in lead roles. The feature received positive reviews from critics and was nominated at the 75th Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best Motion Picture, and Best Actress.

Besides the critical success, the film also turned out to be a box office success, grossing over $300 million on a reported budget of $5 million. Following that, Zwick also directed Elvis Has Left the Building (2004) and Fat Albert (2004).