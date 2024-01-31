Celebrity birthdays today (January 31): Justin Timberlake, Minnie Driver, and more

Multiple Hollywood celebrities celebrate their birthdays in January. Stars such as Christian Bale, Phil Collins, Zayn Malik, Jeff Bezos, Bradley Cooper, and many more celebrated their birthdays this month. Now, January 2024 brings another day full of celebration for A-listed Hollywood icons as they wait for their birthdays. Justin Timberlake, Minnie Driver, and many more are celebrating their special day today.

Readers having their birthday today, January 31, 2024, can check out which popular Hollywood actor or singer they share their special day with. Here is a list of Hollywood actors, actresses, and singers whose birthdays fall on January 31, 2024.

Hollywood stars who celebrate their birthdays on January 31

Justin Timberlake

Born on January 31, 1981, Justin Randall Timberlake, aka Justin Timberlake, celebrates his 42nd birthday today. Timberlake is a popular singer, actor, songwriter, and producer. He is often called "Prince of Pop" for his diverse artistry in the music industry. Timberlake's first musical television appearance came with Star Search in the mid-1990s. He also became part of Disney's Mickey Mouse Club.

Timberlake is also known for being a member of the boy band NSYNC as a lead singer. The band’s Tearin' Up My Heart, No String Attached, and It's Gonna Be Me became instant hits, elevating them to prominence. In 2022, the group went on hiatus, which gave Timberlake a chance to explore his solo music career.

His debut solo single, Like I Love You, premiered at the 2002 MTV Music Awards and ranked at number 11 on Billboard Hot 100. In 2008, he also won two Grammys for What Goes Around...Comes Around and Loved Stoned/I Think She Knows.

Minnie Driver

Born on January 31, 1970, Amelia Fiona "Minnie" Driver, aka Minnie Driver, turns 53 today as she celebrates her birthday. She is known for starring in critically acclaimed films and television series and has also been nominated for prestigious awards. She started her career in the TV industry by appearing in a Right Guard deodorant advertisement in 1991.

In 1995, the Pat O’Connor-directed Circle of Friends gave Driver her break-out role. Driver shared the screen with Matt Damon in the Gus Van Sant-directed Good Will Hunting in 1997. She received a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 70th Academy Awards. Later, she also starred in The Phantom of the Opera and Owning Mahowny.

Driver also starred in the television drama The Riches, which earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Besides acting, she explored her career as a voice actor in Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke, Tarzan, SuperMansion, and Jurassic Park: Trespasser.

Kelly Lynch

Born on January 31, 1959, Kelly Ann Lynch, aka Kelly Lynch, celebrates her 64th birthday today. Lynch’s breakthrough in Hollywood came with the romantic-comedy-drama film Cocktail, released in 1989. Her next role in Hollywood was with Patrick Swayze in the action film Road House (1989).

The Rowdy Herrington-directed film grossed over $60 million on a budget of $15 million. In the same year, Lynch starred in Gus Van Sant’s Drugstore Cowboy and bagged a Best Female Lead nomination at the Independent Spirit Award. She again got nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for the 1994 film The Beans of Egypt, Maine.

Following that, Lynch starred in lead roles in Curly Sue, Desperate Hours, Imaginary Crimes, Three of Hearts, Virtuosity, Mr. Magoo, Heaven’s Prisoners, and Homegrown. She also starred in supporting roles in Charlie’s Angels, Joe Somebody, and The Jacket.

Marcus Mumford

Born on January 31, 1987, Marcus Oliver Johnstone Mumford, aka Marcus Mumford, turns 36 today as he celebrates his birthday. Marcus is a singer, musician, songwriter, and record producer famous for being the lead singer of the folk band Mumford & Sons. Marcus and Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, and Winston Marshall formed the band in 2007.

Their debut song, Sing No More (2009), was ranked second on the US Billboard 200 and UK Albums Chart. Besides this, the song also won the Brit Award for Best British Album in 2011 and received six Grammy nominations.

In 2012, their second studio album, Babel, was released, debuting at number one in the US and UK. Babel won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and received eight Grammy nominations. In December 2012, Marcus also ranked on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

