Cobra Kai season 5 episode 5 recap: How did Robby and Miguel reconcile over their differences? What happens next?

Episode 5 of Netflix's Cobra Kai season 5 amped up its drama and emotion. With Robby and Miguel past their differences and reconciled on the one hand, and Terry Silver leaving Daniel on the brink of death, if not literally, on the other, the stakes just got bigger.

The new season premiered on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Cobra Kai is a direct sequel to The Karate Kid film franchise by Robert Mark Kamen. The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

With Ralph Macchio and William Zabka from The Karate Kid films reprising their roles, Cobra Kai follows the two as they discover that they are back to being martial arts rivals. While the former played the role of Daniel LaRusso, the latter reprised his role as Johnny Lawrence.

Cobra Kai also stars Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, and Yuji Okumoto. Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith are also reprising their roles from the films.

Read on for a detailed recap of episode 5 of season 5 of Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai season 5 episode 5 recap: How did Robby and Miguel reconcile their differences?

Johnny and Cameron still had not broken the news of the latter's pregnancy to either of their sons. Johnny tried to get Miguel and Robby to sit down and talk it out at a restaurant. Neither was aware of the other's presence. But both walked out shortly after.

Johnny's second effort was to bring them under one roof and make them exercise in a controlled environment. Johnny flushed the key to the door down the sink and glued the windows to avoid any chances of escape. Even that plan failed.

Finally, after a heart-to-heart conversation with Daniel, who was reeling from his family's absence, Johnny realized that the only solution for Robby and Miguel was for them to fight it out. This was something Johnny and Daniel agreed they should have done long ago.

One fine morning, Johnny blared a horn and made Robby and Miguel face each other. He asked them to get in position and fight. What started as a reluctant episode turned into an intense mechanism.

A parallel flashback sequence that turned out to be the most touching of all the five episodes was when it seemed like Miguel was seeking revenge. Robby had pushed Miguel down multiple floors in a school fight.

When the time for the showdown came, with Robby cornered against the railing, Miguel screamed his heart out but eventually stopped. A surprised Robby asked Miguel what held him back, to which he replied,

"I didn't get into Karate to hurt people. I did it to be bada** and find balance."

In return, Miguel asked Robby why he held back during their fight at school, to which Robby expressed guilt and remorse and said,

"I'd take it back in a second if I could."

Robby added,

"I was the cause of the worst moment of your life. If it's any consolation, it was the worst moment in my life, too."

At the time, Johnny also blurted out about the upcoming baby, and contrary to expectations, Robby and Miguel were happy about it.

Additional developments from episode 5

The fifth episode began with Tory venting her anger upon training pads in Cobra Kai, probably because of her breakup with Robby in episode 4. Their training was interrupted after Stingray, aka Raymond Porter, returned. Terry Silver appreciated his "sacrifice" and gifted him Johnny's old car, refurbished, in addition to an apartment that was given earlier.

As Terry Silver showered gifts on Stingray for his loyalty, Daniel drowned himself in alcohol after his wife and kids left. A newspaper cutting with John Kreese's and Stingray's photos with the word "Liar" written over the latter's photo was discovered by Chozen in Daniel's mail. Daniel and Chozen followed Stingray to find out about the luxurious apartment and Johnny's old car.

A confused and bereaved Daniel tried to force out information from Stingray but failed. He decided to give up on Silver and prioritize his family after the heart-to-heart conversation with Johnny, who was reluctant to help him.

Meanwhile, Amanda was in Ohio at her mother's place. Her cousin Jessica, who also appeared as Daniel's friend in The Karate Kid III, visited them. Amanda disclosed to Jessica that Daniel started worsening after the return of Terry Silver - one of Daniel's many enemies from the past. Jessica validated Daniel's fears, and a flashback of instances from the film showed that Silver had assaulted Jessica as well.

Through a minor scuffle at the bar, Jessica convinced Amanda that Daniel was trying to look out for his family because he knew how dangerous Silver could get.

As Amanda came to terms with Jessica's reasoning, Silver beat the pulp out of Daniel at Stingray's apartment. Daniel apologized and told Silver he could have Cobra Kai and the valley. Silver said he wanted to expand Cobra Kai beyond the valley and would gladly involve Daniel's family.

A provoked Daniel tried to teach Silver a lesson but was too weak to do so. Silver revealed that he was about to do something big and needed Daniel to remain alive to witness that.

The episode ended on an exciting note, though. Tory was in prison talking to Kreese and revealed that she had sent the newspaper cutout to Daniel. She sought Kreese's advice on how Silver could be stopped, to which Kreese replied,

"Silver's going down. Only he doesn't know it yet."

Cobra Kai season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.

