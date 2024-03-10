Code 8 Class System: Every level and powers, explained

The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 Netflix movie Code 8 was released on February 28, 2024. Even before its release, when the trailer for the movie was first dropped, it garnered a wide range of reactions from the public. The two-minute and two-second trailer that was dropped by Netflix on February 2, 2024, amassed a staggering 1.7 million views.

Those who saw the trailer were curious as to where the story of the upcoming movie would lead the audiences. They were also curious about the different kinds of powers they would get to experience in the new movie. Additionally, they were also interested in knowing the fate of the leading characters in the movie.

A fan wrote under the video:

"Code 8 was always worthy of a sequel! the first one was amazing! and the Amell are amazing actors! Kepp bringing us awesome sci-fi movies!"

Another one wrote:

"Part two is going to be iconic and part one is still underrated and one of my favourite movies ever made in my top ten rewatched movies."

Code 8 class systems and their levels and powers explored

Those who are aware of the Code 8 universe know how things function in the movie. In the movie, 4 per cent of the population lives with certain powers while the other 96 per cent live without them. Within this 96 per cent, some are willing to possess these powers but are unable to do so naturally. For them, Psyke, a drug taken from the bodies of Powers comes in handy for possessing these powers.

With that being said, irrespective of how they get it, some of the Code 8 class systems based on the powers possessed by the superhumans in the movie are as follows:

Electrokinesis

Telekinesis

Cryokinesis

Telepathy

Technokinesis

Pyrokinesis

Shape-Shifting

Healing

Super Strength

Camouflaging

Durable skin

1) Electrokinesis

Electrokinesis is the ability of a superhuman to be able to control electricity. This includes creating and destroying electricity in addition to other electricity-related powers. In Code 8 this power is possessed by Connor Reed, the protagonist of the movie. He is a class 5 electrokinetic, which makes him superior to others in the category.

2) Telekinesis

Telekinesis is the ability of a superhuman to be able to control the movement of objects and people with their minds. In the movie, this ability is possessed by Garrett Kelton, who plays a significant part in the story.

3) Cryokinesis

Cryokinesis is the ability to freeze items which are mostly in liquid form. It also involves lowering the temperature of the environment. Additionally, it also involves freezing the surfaces of things using cryokinetic powers. In the movie, this power is possessed by Mary, Connor Reed's mother.

4) Mind- reading

Mind-reading is the ability to read someone's mind without their knowledge. However, in Code 8, Marcus Sutcliffe, a Reader, is incapable of doing so without the other person being completely unaware of the fact that their mind is being read.

5) Shape-shifting

Shape-shifting is the ability of a superhuman to change into any shape, size, and form as they wish. Shapeshifters can completely change their appearance to look like someone else, giving them an advantage over others. In the movie, this power is possessed by Copperhead.

6) Technokinesis

Technokinesis is the ability to control technology and technology-infused objects. To be able to do so, the Technokinetic needs to stay near the system they wish to control. In the movie, Pavani possesses these powers.

7) Pyrokinesis

Pyrokinesis is the ability to produce huge amounts of heat and use it in a myriad of ways. Some of these may include melting metals and solid items. In Code 8, this power is possessed by Maddy.

8) Healing

Healing is the ability to heal wounds and injuries with the help of special powers possessed by a superhuman. The powers are activated once the healer is in physical contact with the injured. One of the prominent healers in the movie is Nia.

9) Super Strength

Super Strength is the ability of superhumans to be able to carry huge amounts of weight on themselves without getting tired easily. In the movie, this power is possessed by Freddie who belongs to the Brawn class.

10) Camouflaging

Camouflaging is the ability of a superhuman to merge into one's surroundings by changing their appearance to match their adjoining environment. This allows the person using the power to go undetected for extended periods. In Code 8: Part II, this power is possessed by Tarak.

11) Durable skin

Durable skin is the ability of a superhuman to be able to withstand extreme levels of harm to their body without experiencing much physical injury. In the movie, Rhino plays an Exodermas, who is impenetrable to bullets and other weapons alike.

Where can you watch Code 8?

Code 8 Part II is currently streaming across the world on Netflix. The first installment of the movie is streaming on the platform in multiple regions as well. However, in certain areas, the movie is no longer available.

Code 8 Part II is currently streaming on Netflix.