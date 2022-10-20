Death Cab for Cutie Asphalt Meadows Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, new dates and more

American rock band Death Cab for Cutie, who are currently touring in support of their upcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, have announced new tour dates. While the band had added tour dates last month for 2023, now they have announced an additional leg for the US, UK, and Europe.

Death Cab for Cutie will kick off the US leg of their tour on January 27 in Louisville, Kentucky, and will continue until February 14 in Nashville. Starting March 1, the band will begin the tour's European leg in Milan and conclude their tour on March 29 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Starting June, Death Cab for Cutie will head to North America again for a string of North American shows.

Death Cab for Cutie will be supported by Momma for the January run of the dates, while Slow Pulp will support them on their Europe dates. Lomelda will support the second leg of the North American leg.

Commodore Ballroom @commodorevcr JUST IN: Death Cab for Cutie brings the Asphalt Meadows Tour to our stage for BACK TO BACK shows! Get your tickets to see them live on June 14th and 15th this Friday at 10am! RSVP here for more info: bit.ly/3SaAZjN JUST IN: Death Cab for Cutie brings the Asphalt Meadows Tour to our stage for BACK TO BACK shows! Get your tickets to see them live on June 14th and 15th this Friday at 10am! RSVP here for more info: bit.ly/3SaAZjN https://t.co/sPNd5fdyeB

The presale for newly added dates for Death Cab for Cutie will be available via Live Nation from October 20, 2022, using the code Pumpkin, while a general on sale will be available from October 21 via Ticketmaster.

Death Cab for Cutie is currently on a 2022 run of their North American shows, which will conclude in October.

Death Cab for Cutie 2022-2023 Tour Dates

October 21, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA at The Greek Theatre #

October 22, 2022 – San Diego, CA at Epstein Family Amphitheater #

October 23, 2022 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theater #

October 24, 2022 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theater #

October 26, 2022 – Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre #

October 27, 2022 – Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre #

January 27, 2023 – Louisville, KY at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall &

January 28, 2023 – Birmingham, AL at Iron City Bham &

January 29, 2023 – Charlotte, NC at Ovens Auditorium &

January 31, 2023 – St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live &

February 02, 2023 – Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live &

February 03, 2023 – New Orleans, LA at Orpheum Theater &

February 04, 2023 – Little Rock, AR at The Hall &

February 06, 2023 – Kansas City, MO at Midland Theatre &

February 07, 2023 – Tulsa, OK at Cain’s Ballroom &

February 09, 2023 – Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater &

February 10, 2023 – Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater &

February 11, 2023 – Dallas, TX at The Factory in Deep Ellum &

February 13, 2023 – Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine &

February 14, 2023 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium &

March 01, 2023 – Milan, IT at Fabrique *

March 02, 2023 – Zurich, CH at X-Tra *

March 05, 2023 – Copenhagen, DK at Den Grå Hal *

March 06, 2023 – Stockholm, SE at Filadelfia *

March 07, 2023 – Oslo, NO at Sentrum Scene *

March 09, 2023 – Berlin, DE at Columbiahalle *

March 10, 2023 – Tilburg, NL at 013 *

March 11, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL at Paradiso *

March 12, 2023 – Cologne, DE at E-Werk *

March 14, 2023 – Antwerp, BE at De Roma *

March 15, 2023 – Luxembourg, LU at Atelier *

March 16, 2023 – Paris, FR at Salle Pleyel *

March 18, 2023 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City *

March 19, 2023 – Dublin, IE at Bord Gais Energy Theatre *

March 21, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at 02 Institute *

March 22, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK at Usher Hall *

March 23, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at Barrowland *

March 25, 2023 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo *

March 27, 2023 – Brighton, UK at Dome *

March 29, 2023 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall *

May 31, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater at White River Park $

June 02, 2023 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall $

June 03, 2023 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall $

June 04, 2023 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Theatre $

June 06, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI at The Riverside Theater $

June 07, 2023 – Omaha, NE at The Admiral Theater $

June 09, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT at TBA

June 10, 2023 – Missoula, MT at Kettlehouse Amphitheater $

June 12, 2023 – Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Event Centre $

June 14, 2023 – Vancouver, BC at Commodore Ballroom

June 15, 2023 – Vancouver, BC at Commodore Ballroom

June 16, 2023 – Troutdale, OR at McMenamins Edgefield $

June 17, 2023 – Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater $

Note: The list below suggests the artists who will be joining Death Cab for Cutie in their tour:

# = w/ Yo La Tengo

& = w/ Momma

* = w/ Slow Pulp

$ = w/ Lomelda

More about Death Cab for Cutie’s new album

Death Cab for Cutie released their tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows, earlier this month through Atlantic Records. It features 11 tracks and is preceded by the singles Roman Candles, Here to Forever, and Foxglove Through the Clearcut. The album also features a song titled I Don’t Know How I Survive, which draws from the band’s frontman Ben Gibbard’s 2020 project, Live From Home.

Death Cab for Cutie's current lineup features Ben Gibbard (vocals, guitar, piano), Nick Harmer (bass), Dave Depper (guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), Zac Rae (keyboards, guitar), and Jason McGerr (drums). Dave Depper and Zac Rae joined Death Cab in 2015 after the departure of guitarist and producer Chris Walla.

