'Dexter: New Blood' finale recap: No way home?

Dexter: New Blood has released its tenth and final episode, concluding the tale of the 'Bay Harbor Butcher' and the long-standing saga of tension and redemption between the father-son duo of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) and Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott).

The final episode of Dexter: New Blood delivers its promised "surprises". In what turns out to be the show's best episode, the characters meet an unlikely conclusion. Kurt Caldwell's presence, though not seen, still looms large over it.

The last episode is reminiscent of the Trinity Killer from earlier, which in itself implies that the end of this episode could not have been a complete win-win situation. Read on to learn more about what happened in the final episode of Dexter: New Blood.

'Dexter: New Blood' recap: The final discovery

The end of the previous episode of Dexter: New Blood saw an already dead Kurt's plans come to fruition as Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) discovered the titanium screws and a note that reveals Dexter is the murderer they have been looking for. The final episode of Dexter: New Blood picks up from here.

This episode of Dexter: New Blood begins with Dexter discussing a possible shift to a warmer place with more people around to protect their identity. Harrison is apprehensive but at least half-convinced.

Meanwhile, Angela discovers the titanium screws from Dexter's house's remnants, proving the claim right.

Angela cleverly returns to the house and sends the kids out only to draw a gun on Dexter. The titular character is arrested and imprisoned for Matt Cadwell's murder. Despite the harsh questioning, Dexter is able to pave the way for sliding out by indicating a plot about how Kurt could have done it. But Angela doesn't stop here.

Connecting the dots: The Bay Harbor Butcher

Fans of the original show will remember the Bay Harbor Butcher case from Season 2 of Dexter. After Angela contacts Sgt. Batista from the past and confirms the killing method that the Bay Harbor Butcher used, she links it to Dexter's possible use of ketamine in his murders.

She gets back to questioning Dexter and asserts her conviction about him being a murderer even if he slips out of Matt Cadwell's murder suspicion. She assures him that he will be extradited and meet his old friend Batista again.

It almost seems impossible for Dexter to slide out unscathed this time out.

No way home for Dexter

Dexter, now locked in his jail cell, sees few options for survival. He decides to murder the on-duty Logan (Alano Miller) to get out. He contacts his son Harrison and asks him to meet him in the forest.

Angela discovers Kurt's trophy cabinet and realizes Dexter was right about him since the start of Dexter: New Blood. When she rushes back to the police station, she finds an empty cell and a dead Logan.

Angela understands what has happened and calls for all the backup possible as she rushes into the forest to find Dexter.

Complete circle: The Harrison story of 'Dexter: New Blood'

Dexter explains everything to Harrison, but the latter refuses to run. He is disgusted by his father's actions and asks him to turn himself in. Dexter reminds him of the repercussions of that, but Harrison claims that maybe Dexter deserves it all.

Dexter tells Harrison that he will leave with or without his son, but Harrison pulls out the rifle on him. Harrison blames Dexter for his complicated life and the death of his mother. Dexter, realizing that his only way out is through this, asks his son to take the rifle's safety off.

Dexter guides Harrison through the shooting process, and as Angela arrives, Dexter's dead body collapses on the floor.

A distraught Harrison is ready to be taken to prison, but Angela hands him some cash and asks him to run.

Harrison leaves the place and discovers a letter from Dexter addressed to Hannah, where he says how he would give up his life so that Harrison can live his. As police cars drive past Harrison towards the spot where Dexter's body was, he goes on, far from everything.

Harrison Morgan killed one to save a hundred, completing the circle in Dexter: New Blood, which Dexter Morgan started years prior.

