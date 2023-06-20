Does Marc Anthony see his kids? Relationship explored as singer welcomes his 7th child, first with Nadia Ferreira

American singer Marc Anthony welcomed his first child with his wife Nadia Ferreira, and overall seventh in his brood. On June 18, the 54-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of the newborn lying on his arm while being wrapped in a blanket.

Calling it "God's perfect timing," the singer wished everyone on Father's Day, first in Spanish and then in English.

No other information related to the s*x and the name of the baby has been revealed yet. The duo announced Ferreira's pregnancy in February, just two weeks after they tied the knot.

Marc Anthony has several kids from his previous relationships who also make an occasional appearance on his social media platforms.

Marc Anthony acknowledges he has been distant from his kids

Marc Anthony with his kids. (Screenshot via @jlo/Instagram)

The newborn child joins Marc Anthony's large brood comprising six other kids from his previous relationships. The De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta singer shares Ariana (29) and Chase (28) with his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, Cristian (23) and Ryan (19) with his former wife Dayanara Torres, and twin kids Emme and Max (15) with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

However, because Anthony always had a busy schedule with tours and concerts, he regrets not spending enough time with his kids. While speaking to CBS This Morning in 2016, the My Baby You singer said:

“The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time. What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn’t work out that way. It’s the one thing that just tugs at me going and – that’s the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder was it all worth it. Was it worth it? You know, on that level.”

ShowMundial @ShowmundialShow Emme y Max, hijos de Marc Anthony y Jennifer López Emme y Max, hijos de Marc Anthony y Jennifer López https://t.co/qEsjunFLtn

While Marc Anthony occasionally posts about his other kids on his social media, over the years, netizens have started questioning his relationship with his twin kids with JLo - Max and Emme. As per news outlet The Things, the kids were not present at his marriage with Ferreira, something they would have if they were closer and met each other often.

At the time, a source told RadarOnline that Anthony and Lopez have an agreement that the twins are primarily under the latter's care. The person also added that Nadia Ferreira has not spent much time with the kids and they haven't bonded as of yet.

"Nadia doesn't think it's fair she's barely even gotten to know them."

Soulwell Publishing Group® @SoulwellPublish Double the Love! Jennifer Lopez's Cutest Moments With Twins Max and Emme: Photos Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony welcomed their two bundles of joys on February 22, 2008. Double the Love! Jennifer Lopez's Cutest Moments With Twins Max and Emme: Photos Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony welcomed their two bundles of joys on February 22, 2008. https://t.co/dG8TpdnMRf

According to a report by E! News in 2011, a source revealed that Anthony was allegedly seeking joint custody. As a result, that is precisely what occurred. As reported by Radar Online in 2014, the celebrities in question hold "joint legal custody."

Lopez is primarily responsible for taking care of the children. According to the custody agreement, Anthony has been granted seven days per month. Emme and Max have been granted permission to visit their father during their school breaks or on Father's Day.

Despite speculations, Jennifer Lopez and her kids have always said that they have a great relationship with their dad. While speaking to Latin Times in 2015, JLo revealed that their daughter Emme is a lot like her while Max is like Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez LB @jlolebanon Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s twins Max and Emme were spotted in Calabasas , Calif. on Tuesday (May 15). http://t.co/tOVgBpqi Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s twins Max and Emme were spotted in Calabasas , Calif. on Tuesday (May 15). http://t.co/tOVgBpqi

“They’re great. They’re getting big. Emme is like a mini-me; Max is really like a mini-Marc. They’re complete opposites. But she’s like super focused and super sensitive, quiet and focused and he’s kind of off the charts, lots of energy, super funny.”

Emme has also weighed in on how Anthony has been to them as a father. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in September 2020, Emme, who uses they/them pronouns, said:

"He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person."

According to CheatSheet, Anthony also posted a picture of himself and Lopez holding with Emme and wrote, "Nothing but love between us."

As for his other kids, in May 2023, Marc took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his son Cristian's graduation. The star posted a series of pictures alongside his other son, Ryan, and their mother Torres, while congratulating the former.

Marc Anthony has also posted for his other kids on his social media handles, wishing them on their birthdays and hailing them on personal milestones.

