"Don't take away his loss": Fans side with Jason after he confronts Lindsay on Winter House

Winter House season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members spending some quality time with each other over their two-week stay at a villa in Stowe, Vermont. While the cast were seen having a gala time and enjoying each other's company, some were seen having serious discussions and involving themselves in multiple conflicts and arguments, creating significant drama.

On this week's episode of Winter House, Jason confronted Lindsay about leaving him out of the conversation when she discussed her miscarriage with the media. He felt that he should have been allowed to speak his part as well. Fans sided with Jason on the same. One tweeted:

Veronica @RealityRebonica get it could be worse for the woman but don't take away his loss. Ummm hey Lindsey, it was Jason's miscarriage too. Iget it could be worse for the woman but don't take away his loss. #WinterHouse Ummm hey Lindsey, it was Jason's miscarriage too. I 💯 get it could be worse for the woman but don't take away his loss. #WinterHouse

Winter House has been extremely popular amongst viewers. The reality series' cast members include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

The official synopsis of the Winter House episode, titled, If Looks Could Chill, reads:

"While some housemates attempt to ice fish, others find drama at a local bar; Jess confesses her love for Kory, but he's unsure if he can commit. After months of strained friendship, Austen takes Lindsay aside for an unusual conversation."

Jason confronts Lindsay on Winter House

On tonight's episode of Winter House, the cast members decided to spend some quality time together, but simultaneously, a lot was going on behind closed doors that required deep conversations amongst them. With the Summer House couple Lindsay and Carl's arrival, the dynamics in the house were awkward as some wanted to address past issues and confront Lindsay on the same.

Jason wanted to talk to Lindsay about their issues from the last year. He met his fellow Bravo star while filming season 1 of Winter House in February 2021. The duo hit it off instantly and began dating. During Season 6 of Summer House, Lindsay confessed to Carl about suffering a miscarriage while dating Jason, but also explained that the latter was "absolutely wonderful" in handling the situation.

Although the duo parted ways after the incident, fans didn't see them together until tonight's episode where Jason decided to confront her on how she relayed the news to the media without taking his point of view into consideration. He explained how some of her actions caused "unintentional consequences," referring to the incident.

The Winter House star then confessed to feeling left out or not having a say when Lindsay divulged the news about her miscarriage to the media. Jason explained that his family members and friends called him, but he didn't know what exactly had transpired, leaving him blindsided. He stated that it hurt to see that he didn't get to say his piece.

While Lindsay explained that there was no handbook that could've taught her on how to deal with the news, she also stated that she didn't seek out the outlets. Jason. however, noted that she was quoted in many of the articles that were released, and he wasn't sure why he wasn't quoted in the same as well. He felt like his perspective on the entire situation was lost and people didn't get to hear what he felt.

Lindsay felt that Jason hadn't acknowledged what happened to her and her body through the miscarriage, while the latter felt that the publicist diminished his feelings by leaving him out of the narrative. The Summer House star then apologized for not informing him of the news articles or giving him a "heads up."

Fans react to Lindsay and Jason's conversation on Winter House

Fans took to social media to side with Jason and stated that he should have been able to talk about his feelings to the media as well. Check out what they have to say.

Nicole @coleleenic #WinterHouse Jason deserved far more respect in that conversation…we don’t deserve him Jason deserved far more respect in that conversation…we don’t deserve him 😭 #WinterHouse

GirlsLoveBravo @GirlsLoveBravo Jason is right! He did deserve to know if Linds was going public with that info (especially if his family had no idea) #WinterHouse Jason is right! He did deserve to know if Linds was going public with that info (especially if his family had no idea) #WinterHouse

Ty Wiley @wiley_tira

#WinterHouse Lindsey, Jason had every right to know you were going to talk about the miscarriage. No one is jealous of you and Carl's relationship. Especially, Ciara. You fall in love every other week. Does she ever admit that she wrong? It can't always be someone else's fault. Lindsey, Jason had every right to know you were going to talk about the miscarriage. No one is jealous of you and Carl's relationship. Especially, Ciara. You fall in love every other week. Does she ever admit that she wrong? It can't always be someone else's fault.#WinterHouse

Reality Shizzzz @realityshizz I mean yes 100% it’s Lindsay’s body and I feel so bad what she went through. But it was also Jason’s baby... and I don’t think she’s being as fair to him and fully understanding his side #WinterHouse I mean yes 100% it’s Lindsay’s body and I feel so bad what she went through. But it was also Jason’s baby... and I don’t think she’s being as fair to him and fully understanding his side #WinterHouse

The Opinion Minion @AnOpinionMinion Lindsay complaining about being publicly disrespected yet not understanding that Jason was saying the exact same thing is SO FRUSTRATING #WinterHouse Lindsay complaining about being publicly disrespected yet not understanding that Jason was saying the exact same thing is SO FRUSTRATING #WinterHouse https://t.co/WBZAw2QWeX

mixedbreezy @sarahgiesel Lindsey was so dismissive of Jason’s feelings it made me sick! Yes it happened to your body but you aren’t the only one who lost a child. #WinterHouse Lindsey was so dismissive of Jason’s feelings it made me sick! Yes it happened to your body but you aren’t the only one who lost a child. #WinterHouse

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722 Whats hard to understand about Jason wanting to know that the loss of his child would be made public and when?? And how did Lindsay "not seek out" the media coverage? How else would they know she suffered a miscarriage, unless she told them? #WinterHouse Whats hard to understand about Jason wanting to know that the loss of his child would be made public and when?? And how did Lindsay "not seek out" the media coverage? How else would they know she suffered a miscarriage, unless she told them? #WinterHouse

Ace 🇳🇬 @TalkAmarachi Jason wasn't wrong in sharing his feelings concerning the miscarriage and it going public. Linds isn't wrong for feeling guilty. They both experienced this loss together and I think there's room for both of them to validate one another in this. #WinterHouse Jason wasn't wrong in sharing his feelings concerning the miscarriage and it going public. Linds isn't wrong for feeling guilty. They both experienced this loss together and I think there's room for both of them to validate one another in this. #WinterHouse

CherryontheIcingontheToppingoftheCake @emmybellabella Jason is right. He deserved to know what information was being released and when. It affected him too. #winterhouse Jason is right. He deserved to know what information was being released and when. It affected him too. #winterhouse https://t.co/Zmrw39BUrN

Cyndi B @cynmdmi Lindsay deserved to be called out for that. Jason just wanted the common courtesy, because not everyone releases that kind of info to the press. #WinterHouse Lindsay deserved to be called out for that. Jason just wanted the common courtesy, because not everyone releases that kind of info to the press. #WinterHouse

Stefanie Sarro @stefanie_sarro Lindsay is sidestepping Jason’s issue of her announcing the miscarriage to the world without a heads up. #WinterHouse Lindsay is sidestepping Jason’s issue of her announcing the miscarriage to the world without a heads up. #WinterHouse

EAO @emma_oyomba Lindsay, you literally had a PR agency, you know how this stuff works. You can process how you want to but you could’ve communicated with Jason clearer about what/when the articles that you were quoted in was going to entail, if anything #WinterHouse Lindsay, you literally had a PR agency, you know how this stuff works. You can process how you want to but you could’ve communicated with Jason clearer about what/when the articles that you were quoted in was going to entail, if anything #WinterHouse

✨The Reality Bitch✨ @DoritsTwin Sorry, Lindsay. You’re wrong on how you dealt with the whole Jason situation. It wasn’t just about YOU. it’s about the BOTH of you #WinterHouse Sorry, Lindsay. You’re wrong on how you dealt with the whole Jason situation. It wasn’t just about YOU. it’s about the BOTH of you #WinterHouse

Season 2 of the series has been dramatic since its premiere. With the season in its nascent stages, there is only more drama to come. Will the differences between the cast get resolved or will some dynamics remain fractured forever? Only time will tell.

Keep watching Winter House on Bravo.

