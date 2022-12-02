"Don't take away his loss": Fans side with Jason after he confronts Lindsay on Winter House

Winter House season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members spending some quality time with each other over their two-week stay at a villa in Stowe, Vermont. While the cast were seen having a gala time and enjoying each other's company, some were seen having serious discussions and involving themselves in multiple conflicts and arguments, creating significant drama.
On this week's episode of Winter House, Jason confronted Lindsay about leaving him out of the conversation when she discussed her miscarriage with the media. He felt that he should have been allowed to speak his part as well. Fans sided with Jason on the same. One tweeted:
Winter House has been extremely popular amongst viewers. The reality series' cast members include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.
The official synopsis of the Winter House episode, titled, If Looks Could Chill, reads:
"While some housemates attempt to ice fish, others find drama at a local bar; Jess confesses her love for Kory, but he's unsure if he can commit. After months of strained friendship, Austen takes Lindsay aside for an unusual conversation."
Jason confronts Lindsay on Winter House
On tonight's episode of Winter House, the cast members decided to spend some quality time together, but simultaneously, a lot was going on behind closed doors that required deep conversations amongst them. With the Summer House couple Lindsay and Carl's arrival, the dynamics in the house were awkward as some wanted to address past issues and confront Lindsay on the same.
Jason wanted to talk to Lindsay about their issues from the last year. He met his fellow Bravo star while filming season 1 of Winter House in February 2021. The duo hit it off instantly and began dating. During Season 6 of Summer House, Lindsay confessed to Carl about suffering a miscarriage while dating Jason, but also explained that the latter was "absolutely wonderful" in handling the situation.
Although the duo parted ways after the incident, fans didn't see them together until tonight's episode where Jason decided to confront her on how she relayed the news to the media without taking his point of view into consideration. He explained how some of her actions caused "unintentional consequences," referring to the incident.
The Winter House star then confessed to feeling left out or not having a say when Lindsay divulged the news about her miscarriage to the media. Jason explained that his family members and friends called him, but he didn't know what exactly had transpired, leaving him blindsided. He stated that it hurt to see that he didn't get to say his piece.
While Lindsay explained that there was no handbook that could've taught her on how to deal with the news, she also stated that she didn't seek out the outlets. Jason. however, noted that she was quoted in many of the articles that were released, and he wasn't sure why he wasn't quoted in the same as well. He felt like his perspective on the entire situation was lost and people didn't get to hear what he felt.
Lindsay felt that Jason hadn't acknowledged what happened to her and her body through the miscarriage, while the latter felt that the publicist diminished his feelings by leaving him out of the narrative. The Summer House star then apologized for not informing him of the news articles or giving him a "heads up."
Fans react to Lindsay and Jason's conversation on Winter House
Fans took to social media to side with Jason and stated that he should have been able to talk about his feelings to the media as well. Check out what they have to say.
Season 2 of the series has been dramatic since its premiere. With the season in its nascent stages, there is only more drama to come. Will the differences between the cast get resolved or will some dynamics remain fractured forever? Only time will tell.
Keep watching Winter House on Bravo.