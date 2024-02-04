Dubai Bling star Zeina Khoury speaks out on being bullied

Dubai Bling star Zeina Khoury recently named co-star Ebraheem Al Samadi as the biggest bully among the cast. Khoury made the revelation during a casual chat with journalist Kamiya Jani Verma against the lavish backdrop of the Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel.

Like Bling Empire, Dubai Bling gives viewers a glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles and personal stories of the UAE city's elite. Khoury's blunt call-out gives insight into the interpersonal dynamics between the show's stars, sparking interest from fans eager for behind-the-scenes drama. The revelation promises to stir up tensions both on-screen and off as the show's inaugural season continues to unfold.

Zeina Khoury names Ebraheem Al Samadi as big bully in

Dubai Bling

The exclusive interview unfolded against the opulent backdrop of Palazzo Versace Dubai, famed for its lavish design and luxury essence befitting Dubai's reputation. Led by editor-in-chief of Curly Tales, Kamiya Jani Verma, the candid chat touched on varied themes like business and cuisine before segueing into an unexpected direction—the bully and gossip dynamics within the Dubai Bling cast.

When talk turned to rumors and accusations flying behind the scenes of the glitzy reality show, Zeina Khoury unhesitatingly named co-star Ebraheem Al Samadi as the primary instigator, mincing no words in her bold claim. The journalist asked who was the biggest bully in the Dubai Bling squad, to which Khoury replied,

“Bullying was practiced on me by Ibrahim.”

When asked who’s the biggest gossip monger among the cast, Zeina replied,

“I think Ibrahim and I have done our share of gossip but the gossip was not something that I have not said to the person's face. I did tell Farhana a few things of what I think, and it was coming from a loving place.”

She continued,

“It was not coming from a place where I am criticizing you, I want to destroy you, I want to bully you, I want to make you feel bad about yourself. But yes because I had a lot of scenes with Safa, yeah, and Safa is a very good friend of mine. Probably when we are talking about a third person we would be seen like we are gossiping.”

Ebraheem Al Samadi, the owner of the UAE’s first 3D cafe, Forever Rose Cafe, is a flamboyant personality on Dubai Bling. His penchant for gossip and involvement in the personal affairs of other cast members has been a recurring theme in the series.

Al Samadi's vibrant character and his interactions with other cast members, particularly Zeina Khoury, have been focal points in several episodes, aligning with Khoury's recent statement about him.

In Dubai Bling season 1's last episodes, the feud between Zeina Khoury and Ebraheem Al Samadi escalated beyond verbal exchanges, revealing deeper layers of their strained relationship. Ebraheem, accompanied by castmate Danya Mohammed, bluntly questioned the legitimacy of Zeina's ownership stake in her company.

Ebraheem's skepticism devolved into personal attacks on Zeina's credibility and character, sparking outrage. Attempts by other cast members, like Marwan “DJ Bliss” Al Awadhi, to broker reconciliation between the feuding stars only inflamed the situation.

Ebraheem struggled to take accountability for his part in the conflict, responding passive-aggressively to peace-making efforts. Though the group pushed for resolution, the process stalemated amid a lack of genuine apologies.

In Dubai Bling, Zeina Khoury is portrayed not just as a successful businesswoman but also as a leading figure with significant influence over the group dynamics. Her role in the show has been marked by her leadership qualities and her ability to navigate the challenges of both her professional and personal lives.

Zeina Khoury's declaration regarding Ebraheem Al Samadi is likely to impact future episodes of Dubai Bling. It sets the stage for potential shifts in alliances and relationships among the cast. Viewers might anticipate how this revelation will play out in upcoming interactions, particularly between Khoury and Al Samadi, and what it means for the dynamics of the group as a whole.

Zeina Khoury naming Ebraheem Al Samadi as the biggest gossip monger in Dubai Bling adds a new layer to the show's narrative. It not only reflects the real emotions and tensions within the cast but also promises to influence future episodes.