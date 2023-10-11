DWTS season 32 week 3 elimination: Tyson Beckford explains his surprising exit and journey

In DWTS season 32, supermodel Tyson Beckford ventured into the world of dance, marking a notable shift from his modeling career and showcasing his versatility. Despite encountering obstacles, such as a lingering knee injury, Beckford wholeheartedly embraced the chance to display his dancing abilities. This transition into ballroom dancing followed persistent efforts by DWTS to include Beckford, despite previous scheduling conflicts and injuries preventing his earlier participation.

Tyson Beckford faced the unfortunate reality of his elimination due to missteps and a lack of finesse on the dance floor. Nevertheless, Beckford noted that the timing this season was "impeccable," allowing him to explore new career dimensions. Inspired by Iman Shumpert's success in the 30th season, he embarked on a transformative journey in DWTS season 32.

"I was very surprised to go home so soon": Tyson Beckford opens up about his DWTS season 32 elimination

Throughout his remarkable journey on DWTS season 32, Tyson Beckford has opened up about his love for dancing and his unyielding determination to represent his cultural roots. Despite a nagging knee injury, Beckford has found immense joy in his newfound passion for dance.

As he gracefully navigated through the challenging routines and heart-pounding performances, Beckford's unwavering spirit shone. He confided,

"I'm good at hiding my emotions when it comes to my nerves, but every show I get nervous. I'm not as bad as the very first show."

These honest admissions reveal the vulnerability behind the captivating dance moves and the passion that fuels his performances.

Beckford's commitment to representing his culture was evident through his song choices. He meticulously selected tracks from black and Latino artists, such as Luther Vandross, Willie Colón, and Hector Lavoe, to connect with his heritage and resonate with the audience.

Amidst the rigorous training and dazzling routines, Beckford has consistently expressed his adoration for the art of dance. He spoke about his journey on DWTS season 32 and said he enjoyed it.

"I've done a lot of stuff in my career, but I've never done anything like this. This is the most fun I've ever had on TV."

This sentiment underscores the transformative power of dance in his life and how it has rekindled his passion, making each performance an exhilarating experience, even in the face of physical challenges. Tyson Beckford and Jenna's exit on Motown Night marked their unexpected departure, becoming the third pair to leave the competition.

Tyson, during a recent interview on Good Morning America, shared his disappointment and discussed the effort it takes for a non-dancer like him to practice and perform complex choreographies. He acknowledged the early exit from DWTS season 32 and expressed his take on being eliminated, saying:

"I was very surprised to go home so soon."

Tyson then candidly explained the mistake that led to his elimination while also shedding light on how Jenna and he recovered from it to finally deliver a solid performance. He expressed his disappointment, saying,

"I've seen so many other people make so many bigger mistakes, and I got my foot in the wrong place, but then, you know, I got back on beat, finished on time, and the tempo and everything were good."

Tyson and Jenna confirmed that, upon reviewing their performance during the episode, they were left unsure if viewers would definitely notice the misstep. They were hoping to "squeeze by" in week 3 so they could then perfect their next performance, aiming to wow the audience and the judging panel, thus covering up for this.

In their shared rehearsal experiences, Tyson and Jenna had a great time reminiscing about their journey together. Both acknowledged that they'd miss each other, especially due to their shared philosophy of striving for excellence, even with only two days to learn and six days to perform routines that professionals typically take much longer to master.

Tyson expressed genuine enthusiasm about his future in ballroom dancing, emphasizing that DWTS season 32 is just one step in his journey. He shared his heartfelt appreciation for the art form and the wealth of knowledge he's acquired. While deeply grateful for the skills he's honed under Jenna's guidance on the show, he's also conscious of areas for further growth, particularly when it comes to perfecting the foxtrot.

Conversely, Jenna mentions she is looking forward to getting her son on the DWTS season 32 set to cheer her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, who is competing this season with actress Xochitl Gomez to win the Mirrorball trophy.

