Evanescence fallen eyeshadow palette: Where to buy, price, restock details, and more 

Two-time Grammy-winning rock band Evanescence has introduced a new eyeshadow palette for its fans. They collaborated with the beauty brand HipDot to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Fallen, their debut album.

Earlier this week, another musical band-themed eyeshadow palette was showcased on HipDot's website when nu metal band Korn collaborated with the company to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Follow The Leader, their 1998 album.

HipDot shared the news of Evanescence's new makeup product on their official Twitter account on January 16. Fans have replied to the tweet with their excitement for the new eyeshadow palette.

HipDot @HipDotCosmetics



Tag & share with the biggest



#fallen #evanescence #makeup #LimitedEdition Collections expanding with the #HIPDOTxEvanescence Fallen CD Palette dropping this weekTag & share with the biggest @evanescence fans you know! Collections expanding with the #HIPDOTxEvanescence Fallen CD Palette dropping this week 💿💙 Tag & share with the biggest @evanescence fans you know!#fallen #evanescence #makeup #LimitedEdition https://t.co/vzPPN8BX0A

The band worked on the special palette to celebrate 20 years since the debut of Fallen. The palette comes in a container that has been made to resemble a CD case. The image on top of the case is the album cover itself. The product features eight different shades named after the songs on the album.

Where to buy Evanescence's Fallen CD eyeshadow palette?

Fans can purchase the Fallen CD eyeshadow palette on HipDot's official website. Evanescence also shared a tweet on their official account and provided a link to HipDot's website.

They wrote:

"We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with HipDot to create this Fallen CD eyeshadow palette to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year! It's vegan, free of harmful ingredients, cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones."

Evanescence @evanescence



It's vegan, free of harmful ingredients, cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones.



hipdot.com/collections/ev… We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with HipDot to create this Fallen CD eyeshadow palette to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year!It's vegan, free of harmful ingredients, cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones. We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with HipDot to create this Fallen CD eyeshadow palette to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year! It's vegan, free of harmful ingredients, cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones. hipdot.com/collections/ev… https://t.co/MgnvhQ0Jfc

A few hours after this tweet, the band quickly updated fans and shared that the products were sold out. However, they provided another link for the restock in case anyone missed out on the initial sale. They said that the product will be restocked by HipDot within a few months.

Evanescence @evanescence



hipdot.com/pages/restock Wow! Those went fast! We've added a link for the restock if you missed out. @HipDotCosmetics will make the restocks to order and ship within a few months. Wow! Those went fast! We've added a link for the restock if you missed out. @HipDotCosmetics will make the restocks to order and ship within a few months.hipdot.com/pages/restock

The palette is priced at $22 per product. The shades are named:

Hello - Black shade with a matte texture

Going Under - Bright white shade with a shimmer texture

Haunted - Bright blue/silver with a foil texture

Bring Me to Life - Muted blue/grey with a matte texture

Everybody’s Fool - Dark blue jean with a matte texture

My Immortal - Royal blue with a foil texture

Taking Over - Greyish periwinkle with a foil texture

Imaginary - Deep royal blue with a glittery texture

Netizens react to Fallen CD eyeshadow palette release

While fans have been excited about the eyeshadow palette since its announcement, the product quickly sold out as soon as it was launched on HipDot's website.

Netizens took to the comments section of Evanescence's Instagram post and asked how it was possible for the palette to go out of stock so fast.

Netizens react to the eyeshadow palette (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to the eyeshadow palette (Image via Instagram)

On the other hand, one user @lorenaftermidnight claimed that the shipping charges were too high. They said that they live in Italy and cannot afford to pay 30€ for GST and shipping. The user wrote:

"The total was 50€ for a little palette like that.. don't get me wrong I love the colors and evanescence is one of my fav bands ever but the cost is excessively high"

Netizens react to the eyeshadow palette (Image via Instagram/@lorenaftermidnight)

Another user @ambranihil agreed that the shipping costs for the palette were too high for people living outside the USA. In that case, if they buy the eyeshadow palette, they would have to pay more for the shipping than the actual product.

Netizens react to the eyeshadow palette (Image via Instagram/@ambranihil)

Even though the majority of Evanescence fans couldn't buy the eyeshadow palette, they rejoiced about the 20th anniversary of the iconic album nonetheless.

Evanescence released its debut studio album Fallen on March 4, 2003. The album features a number of the band’s earlier independent songs. From the singles on the album, My Immortal and Bring Me to Life made their place among the top 10 songs in more than 10 countries, including the UK, Australia, and the U.S.

Fallen has been the band's most commercially successful album so far, which has sold 10 million copies in the United States alone and over 17 million copies around the world. This made Fallen the 21st century’s sixth best-selling album.

The album also reached the seventh place on the Billboard 200 Chart with 141,000 copies sold in its first week. In 2003, the album rose to third place.

Poll : 0 votes