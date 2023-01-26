Explained: Why is Arden Cho not in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

While several actors will reprise their roles from MTV's Teen Wolf in the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie, Arden Cho who played Kira, will not be one of them. This is because she was offered a lower salary than her co-stars.

For Teen Wolf: The Movie, Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, and JR Bourne will reprise their roles from the show, which ran from June 5, 2011, to September 24, 2017, for six seasons.

Cho was one of Scott McCall's girlfriends and the show's only non-while female cast member.

Arden Cho was offered only half of the salary offered to other returning actors in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Arden Cho was recently interviewed by The Cut, where the Korean-American actress was asked about the authenticity of Deadline’s report that she was offered “half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts". What she revealed was unexpected.

Arden Cho answered the question by saying:

"I think I was actually offered even less."

Cho did not say who leaked the news that she was being offered less money. She did, however, say that she values honesty from artists because they play such a crucial role in the business. She continued:

"I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over ten Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts. Sometimes you don’t have a choice to say ‘no.’ Sometimes you just need it. You’ve got bills to pay. … I wasn’t saying ‘no’ necessarily for me or because I was angry. I was saying ‘no’ because I hope that there will be more equality in the future."

Cho also revealed how she reacted when she got the news that her character was being dropped between Seasons 5 and 6 of the original show. She said:

"I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it. There wasn’t room for Kira."

Kira Yukimura wielded a sword and was a regular on the show throughout Seasons 4 and 5. When she was axed from the show, she went to YouTube and said:

"Sometimes in a show where there are so many characters, there isn’t always room for everyone and everyone’s storylines, so I guess that was it. I do wish we could have developed a little more."

Along with Arden Cho, Dylan O'Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski, will also not be returning for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

What is Teen Wolf: The Movie about?

Directed by Russell Mulcahy, Teen Wolf: The Movie is a continuation of the MTV series Teen Wolf. The film's description, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"A terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), to once again reunite the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. "

It continues:

"With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes), Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance."

The film is written by Jeff Davis and edited by Edward R. Abroms and Gregory Cusumano. Music and cinematography are helmed by Dino Meneghin and David Daniel, respectively.

