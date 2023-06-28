Fact Check: Did Casanova get his face slashed? Girlfriend's name revealed as latter debunks rumors

Brooklyn rapper Caswell Senior, professionally known as Casanova, has allegedly got slashed across his face by a fellow inmate in prison. The 36-year-old rapper received a 15-year sentence in prison on Tuesday, June 27, after he pleaded guilty to a series of narcotics and racketeering offenses last year.

Caswell reportedly suffered an attack by an inmate after he condemned his previous criminal activity under the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang. On Thursday, June 15. the rapper got into an altercation at Newark’s Essex County Correctional Facility in New Jersey.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Casanova 2X was viciously slashed in his face in an altercation with another inmate after telling judge he was no longer a gang member Casanova 2X was viciously slashed in his face in an altercation with another inmate after telling judge he was no longer a gang member https://t.co/N49uw1QYhy

According to internal reports submitted by the correction officers, a blade-like weapon was run across Caswell’s face by Ulysses Lugo, another inmate. The rapper then reportedly chased his attacker alongside other jailbirds and stroke back at Lugo by cutting his face several times.

However, Casanova's girlfriend, who goes by the name Swaggy Jazzy on Instagram, denied that her boyfriend's face was slashed. She shared two screenshots of their video call on her Instagram stories, where the rapper could be seen smiling.

Jazzy wrote that she told Caswell about the rumored "buck 50" (scar) that everyone has been talking about. However, the rapper laughed it off and replied that people must be talking about the 50 bucks Jazzy put in his commissary.

Casanova's girlfriend denies that the rapper's face was slashed. (Image via Instagram/@swaggy.jazzy_2x)

Casanova's attorney raises safety concerns about the rapper

Swaggy Jazzy shared a close-up of Caswell's face, where a small cut could be seen on one side of the rapper's face, next to his nose. Jazzy wrote:

"This the buck 50 y'all speak of? Lol I hate to bring you bad news."

Casanova's girlfriend denies that the rapper's face was slashed. (Image via Instagram/@swaggy.jazzy_2x)

Though Swaggy Jazzy denied that the rapper did not sustain any slashes on his face, an officer at the Essex County Correctional Facility said that on the day of the altercation, Caswell Senior was sitting with blood coming out of his face. While the face of his attacker, Ulysses Lugo, could not be seen as his face was saturated in blood.

After news of the rapper getting attacked at the correctional facility emerged, his attorney, James Kousouros, said that Caswell is in serious danger. He added that the rapper’s explicit renouncing of his association with the Bloods gang landed him in trouble.

Earlier in June, it was reported that Caswell appealed to a judge for leniency and renounced his association with the Bloods gang. He sent a letter to the judge, writing that he would publicly speak about severing his ties with the gang. Statements from the rapper’s friends and family were also included in the letter, who expressed their hope in securing a sentence with lesser duration for the rapper.

As per reports, Casanova was in the common area of the facility doing pushups when an inmate suddenly stabbed him out of vengeance for abandoning his affiliation with the gang.

James Kousouros said that Caswell’s public renunciation of the Bloods gang will continue to pose a danger to his life. The attorney raised concerns that this will make the rapper’s imprisonment far more inconvenient and troublesome than the judicial system has contemplated.

So far, it's unclear whether the rapper actually got his face slashed since his girlfriend denied it. However, the small scar on Caswell's face could be from the attack itself, if not specifically caused by a sharp blade-like object.

