Fact Check: Did Michael Jordan end his partnership with Nike following Dylan Mulvaney controversy? Viral article debunked

Nike’s Air Jordan sneaker line was launched in 1984 with its collaboration with NBA legend Michael Jordan. It has since been one of the most historic partnership deals. However, according to a viral tweet, Jordan ended his partnership with the brand due to the Dylan Mulvaney controversy.
Twitter user @Trump_24_47 shared a news article published by Patriot Party Press. However, a readers’ context has been added under the tweet that clarified that the website Patriot Party Press appears to be a satire as the website includes a notice reading:
“Copyright 2023 — Paid Liberal Trolls of America. Steal our stuff and we'll sue.”
The article did not have a credible source and also contained spelling errors. There has been no word about ending the partnership deal with Nike on Jordan's part. Thus, it is safe to say that the news is fake for now.
However, @Trum_24_47’s tweet has gained traction, especially from conservatives and alike who have been against Nike’s collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. They believed the news about Jordan to be true and started showering the athlete with praise for revoking a brand that supports LGBTQIA+ rights.
The fake news about Michael Jordan and Nike posted on Patriot Party Press
The website Patriot Party Press reported that Michael Jordan, who has been a staple at Nike for 30 years, has ended his partnership with the company. The article stated that Nike started walking in a new direction toward its future. It was further said that rather than choosing iconic influencers and athletes like Michael Jordan and others, the company has gone woke and:
“Chosen a man pretending to be a woman, Dylan Mulvaney, as the new face of its brand.”
The article also added fake statements from the legendary athlete and wrote that Jordan said Nike no longer aligns with his values anymore. He supposedly added:
“the partnership with their new friend is nice and all but it’s not for me. I can take my shoes to any company ibn (in) the world. I’m not Kanye.”
The next line in the article stated that they checked and Jordan was, in fact, not Kanye. The line itself dripped with farce and sarcasm, making it evident that the article is fake and written just for the sake of satire.
Netizens support Michael Jordan based on the fake news
Nike's decision to sponsor Dylan Mulvaney to promote their new line of sports bras and leggings did not sit right with the far-right and conservatives of the United States. They have since been ridiculing the LGBTQIA+ community and completely disregarding the existence of transgender people.
These people have been throwing disrespectful remarks at Mulvaney, with the majority calling her "a man in a dress." The fake article on Jordan terminating his long partnership with Nike brought a lot of enthusiasm to the conservatives who initially thought the news was true.
However, some people questioned the credibility of the news and said that they did not read anything online about it. Many said that the news was fake, but they would have been happy if Jordan actually had revoked his Nike partnership. On the other hand, some pointed out that Jordan would not do that since he profits a lot from Nike.