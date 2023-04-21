Fact Check: Did Michael Jordan end his partnership with Nike following Dylan Mulvaney controversy? Viral article debunked

Nike’s Air Jordan sneaker line was launched in 1984 with its collaboration with NBA legend Michael Jordan. It has since been one of the most historic partnership deals. However, according to a viral tweet, Jordan ended his partnership with the brand due to the Dylan Mulvaney controversy.

Twitter user @Trump_24_47 shared a news article published by Patriot Party Press. However, a readers’ context has been added under the tweet that clarified that the website Patriot Party Press appears to be a satire as the website includes a notice reading:

“Copyright 2023 — Paid Liberal Trolls of America. Steal our stuff and we'll sue.”

Tweet claiming Michael Jordan revoked Nike partnership. (Image via Twitter/@Trump_24_47)

The article did not have a credible source and also contained spelling errors. There has been no word about ending the partnership deal with Nike on Jordan's part. Thus, it is safe to say that the news is fake for now.

However, @Trum_24_47’s tweet has gained traction, especially from conservatives and alike who have been against Nike’s collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. They believed the news about Jordan to be true and started showering the athlete with praise for revoking a brand that supports LGBTQIA+ rights.

The fake news about Michael Jordan and Nike posted on Patriot Party Press

Michael Jordan with Nike's Air Jordan sneakers. (Image via Getty Images)

The website Patriot Party Press reported that Michael Jordan, who has been a staple at Nike for 30 years, has ended his partnership with the company. The article stated that Nike started walking in a new direction toward its future. It was further said that rather than choosing iconic influencers and athletes like Michael Jordan and others, the company has gone woke and:

“Chosen a man pretending to be a woman, Dylan Mulvaney, as the new face of its brand.”

The article also added fake statements from the legendary athlete and wrote that Jordan said Nike no longer aligns with his values anymore. He supposedly added:

“the partnership with their new friend is nice and all but it’s not for me. I can take my shoes to any company ibn (in) the world. I’m not Kanye.”

Michael Jordan (Image via Getty Images)

The next line in the article stated that they checked and Jordan was, in fact, not Kanye. The line itself dripped with farce and sarcasm, making it evident that the article is fake and written just for the sake of satire.

Netizens support Michael Jordan based on the fake news

Nike's decision to sponsor Dylan Mulvaney to promote their new line of sports bras and leggings did not sit right with the far-right and conservatives of the United States. They have since been ridiculing the LGBTQIA+ community and completely disregarding the existence of transgender people.

These people have been throwing disrespectful remarks at Mulvaney, with the majority calling her "a man in a dress." The fake article on Jordan terminating his long partnership with Nike brought a lot of enthusiasm to the conservatives who initially thought the news was true.

Rick Lewis @Richard14156081 @Trump_24_47 Hat's of to Michael Jordan! Probably the best NBA player ever. I say this as a Pistons fan in the 80s . He was mt clutch . @Trump_24_47 Hat's of to Michael Jordan! Probably the best NBA player ever. I say this as a Pistons fan in the 80s . He was mt clutch .

Tanya Jane 🇺🇸❤ @tanyajane1975 @Trump_24_47 You'll find. Most men don't get down with that gay crap. Just because the news pushes it 24/7. Rights for gays. In the real world. You'll find. Men don't like gay men or trans men. Media pushes it. The streets say HELL NO. @Trump_24_47 You'll find. Most men don't get down with that gay crap. Just because the news pushes it 24/7. Rights for gays. In the real world. You'll find. Men don't like gay men or trans men. Media pushes it. The streets say HELL NO.

There is only One Light in Life @McKelv20 @Trump_24_47 It is about time the Greatest Athlete of all Basketball takes a stand...hopefully others will also, and might as well add CHINA to the list @Trump_24_47 It is about time the Greatest Athlete of all Basketball takes a stand...hopefully others will also, and might as well add CHINA to the list

DWB45 @DWB452 🥰 @Trump_24_47 thank you Michael Jordan i hope more people have the balls to do the same @Trump_24_47 thank you Michael Jordan i hope more people have the balls to do the same👍🥰👍🇺🇸👍

Penance @PenanceDue @Trump_24_47 Way to go Mike... That right there... That integrity is what made you a positive male role model for young men across this nation. @Trump_24_47 Way to go Mike... That right there... That integrity is what made you a positive male role model for young men across this nation.

TK @TwatterJB @Trump_24_47 This is great! Everyone should have the same reaction to mulvaney. @Trump_24_47 This is great! Everyone should have the same reaction to mulvaney.

coach skelley @coachSkelley @Trump_24_47 If this is true, michael Jordan is not only the greatest player to ever play basketball, but also the greatest spokesperson of all time, too! @Trump_24_47 If this is true, michael Jordan is not only the greatest player to ever play basketball, but also the greatest spokesperson of all time, too!

PreacherTrainer @PreacherTrainer !!! @Trump_24_47 DUDE!!!!! This is huge!! I think Jordan has made them WAY more $$$. than Nike's woke!!! @Trump_24_47 DUDE!!!!! This is huge!! I think Jordan has made them WAY more $$$. than Nike's woke 🐴💩!!!

JB Allen @JBAllen_74 @Trump_24_47 Respect to MJ for walking away from a legacy, and Nike hopefully will not continue making Air Jordan’s @Trump_24_47 Respect to MJ for walking away from a legacy, and Nike hopefully will not continue making Air Jordan’s

Kari Tombstone @KariTombstone @Trump_24_47 @phyllissmith873 I wish that the Disney and Nike contracts were terminated. That would be the most impressive move Mr. Jordan could make! @Trump_24_47 @phyllissmith873 I wish that the Disney and Nike contracts were terminated. That would be the most impressive move Mr. Jordan could make!

The Noe @TheNoe86 @Trump_24_47 No he didn't. Would be nice but Nike is a cash cow for Jordan. @Trump_24_47 No he didn't. Would be nice but Nike is a cash cow for Jordan.

Mattie Lee's 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💯 @MyInfo30676651 @Trump_24_47 This will turn out to be fake news.... But it would be nice if he did @Trump_24_47 This will turn out to be fake news.... But it would be nice if he did

However, some people questioned the credibility of the news and said that they did not read anything online about it. Many said that the news was fake, but they would have been happy if Jordan actually had revoked his Nike partnership. On the other hand, some pointed out that Jordan would not do that since he profits a lot from Nike.

Poll : 0 votes