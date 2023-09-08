Fall Out Boy 2024 US Tour : Presale, tickets, dates, venues, special guests & all you need to know 

Fall Out Boy has announced a new tour, titled So Much For (2our) Dust, scheduled from February 28, 2024, to April 6, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be a follow-up to the ongoing tour of the same name by the band.
Fall Out Boy revealed the details of their next tour through a post on their official Instagram page, including performances by Jimmy the World, The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play, and Carr.
Presale for the tour will be available from September 13, 2023. The presale can be accessed by registering for the band's mailing list (https://falloutboy.com/sign-up/).
General tickets will be available from September 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the band's official website (https://falloutboy.com/tour/).
Fall Out Boy building momentum new album with tour
Fall Out Boy released their eighth and latest studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, on March 24, 2023. The album has been a moderate chart success, peaking at number 3 on the UK album chart.
Fall Out Boy embarked on their album tour shortly after, starting with the first US tour leg, which wrapped up with a show at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in New Jersey on August 6, 2023.
Subsequently, Fall Out Boy is set to embark on a Europe and UK tour from October 17, 2023, wrapped up with a show at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany, on November 8, 2023.
The band will play a few Australia and Southeast Asia dates following the Europe tour to round up the year before embarking on the newly announced second US tour leg.
The complete list of dates and venues for the Fall Out Boy tour:
- October 17, 2023 – Warsaw, Poland, at COS Torwar
- October 18, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic, at Sportovni Hala Fortuna
- October 20, 2023 – Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum
- October 21, 2023 – Munich, Germany, at Zenith
- October 23, 2023 – Paris, France, at Zénith
- October 24, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live
- October 25, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National
- October 27, 2023 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena
- October 28, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro
- October 29, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena
- October 31, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena Birmingham
- November 2, 2023 – London, UK, at The O2
- November 3, 2023 – London, UK at The O2
- November 4, 2023 – Cardiff, UK, at Cardiff International Arena
- November 6, 2023 – Oberhausen, Germany, at Rudolf Weber-Arena
- November 7, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany, at Barclays Arena
- November 8, 2023 – Berlin, Germany, at Max-Schmeling-Halle
- December 1, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia, at Flemington Racecourse
- December 2, 2023 – Sydney, Australia, at Centennial Park
- December 3, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia, at Brisbane Showgrounds
- December 6, 2023 – Bangkok, Thailand, at Thunder Dome
- March 28, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
- March 1, 2024 – Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena
- March 3, 2024 – Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
- March 4, 2024 – Anaheim, California, at Honda Center
- March 7, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
- March 8, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
- March 11, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center
- March 13, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- March 15, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center
- March 16, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- March 19, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
- March 20, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena
- March 22, 2024 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden
- March 24, 2024 – Albany, New York, at MVP Arena
- March 26, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
- March 27, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena
- March 29, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
- March 30, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena
- March 31, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
- April 2, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum
- April 3, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
- April 5, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center Arena
- April 6, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center
Fall Out Boy is best known for their third studio album, Infinity on High, released on February 6, 2007. The album sold more than one million copies in the US alone. It was a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Swiss album charts.
