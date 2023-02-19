Family Karma season 3 episode 14 release date, air time and plot

Family Karma season 3 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The episode will document the beginning of Amrit and Nicholas' wedding. While some friends will get together and have some fun, others will be involved in serious discussions about their personal and professional lives, creating tension and drama for viewers to witness.

Episode 14 of Family Karma will see everything go down as part of Amrit and Nicholas' big fat Indian wedding. While the couple will be seen navigating the highs and lows of their wedding preparations, fellow cast members will be seen checking in for a few days of wedding festivities, rituals, culture and customs. Some cast members will also be seen giving updates about their lives.

Season 3 of the Bravo show has been extremely well-received by the audience. Cast members of the series include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam. While some have earned the title of being fan-favorites, others have been criticized for their behavior.

Family Karma season 3 episode 14 will see emotions running high amongst the cast

This week's episode of Family Karma will see the much-awaited wedding of Amrit and Nicholas begin with their first set of festivities. However, there's a lot of tension and drama that will be seen getting addressed as the cast navigates new chapters in their lives and deal with heavy emotions throughout the episode.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Wedding Woes, reads:

"Everyone gathers for Amrit and Nicholas's wedding; tempers flare between the couple and Amrit's parents, threatening to derail the entire weekend; Raj confronts Rish and delivers an ultimatum."

As per a few preview clips from the upcoming Family Karma episode, viewers will get to witness the emotional turmoil of Amrit and Nicholas as they come to terms with their wedding. Guests were seen checking into the hotel and into their rooms deciding on their outfits and other dynamics, while the couple still had a serious conversation they needed to get out of the way.

They discussed Nicholas' recent argument with Amrit's parents where he felt that they were communicating that the wedding "wasn't enough," and that he was lacking. The star then explained how difficult it was to assure himself of being enough, as gay individuals were always made to feel the other way.

Nicholas reflected on an incident that happened last year when Amrit told his parents he was going to propose. Amrit's mother Lavina didn't take it too well and compared it to her other son Rohit's proposal. While Amrit understood his now-husband's point of view, he felt that his mother's comments in the previous episode about the wedding rituals happened because she was tired.

While Nicholas continued to air his concerns on Family Karma, Amrit asked him not to discredit everything his parents had done just because of the comments they made the previous year. The two then decided it was best to talk it out with Amrit's parents, Suresh and Lavina.

The parents, however, maintained that they never wanted to convey a message that left Nicholas feeling insufficient or unwanted. Lavina broke down and expressed how much love she had for Nicholas, while Suresh noted that he would stop all the festivities and only arrange for a simple wedding. The family then hugged it out and resolved their misunderstandings.

Meanwhile, fellow Family Karma star Anisha revealed to friends Brian and Avni that she had already gone ring shopping with her boyfriend and confessed that the proposal could happen in the next four weeks.

Season 3 of Family Karma has been an interesting watch so far. The installment has had viewers hooked because of the number of dynamics it has showcased, and the dramatic elements combined with it only made the show better. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how the rest of the season pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Family Karma this Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

