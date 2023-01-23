"Amrit needs to prioritize Nicholas": Why do Family Karma fans want Amrit to consider Nicholas over wedding preparations?

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members spending quality time with each other as well as with their family members. While some engaged in fun conversations, others were involved with addressing issues, relationship dynamics, martial issues and much more, keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Amrit opened up to best friend Vishal about the stress of wedding festivities and constant arguments with fiance Nicholas over preparations. Vishal, however, made him understand Nicholas' feelings and aspects which the latter was giving up on.

Fans echoed Vishal's sentiments and wanted Amrit to consider Nicholas' feelings as well as the latter gave up on a lot with his parents not being fully supportive. One tweeted:

KangtheConquerer @conthekang It’s not about Nicholas being white #FamilyKarma Amrit needs to prioritize Nicholas not his culture or his parents. And naturally Amrit is going to be satisfied because Nicholas is that type of person. Amrit can’t take advantage of that or take it for granted It’s not about Nicholas being white #FamilyKarma Amrit needs to prioritize Nicholas not his culture or his parents. And naturally Amrit is going to be satisfied because Nicholas is that type of person. Amrit can’t take advantage of that or take it for granted

Amrit and Nicholas are stressed about wedding planning on Family Karma

This week's episode of Family Karma began with Amrit and Nicholas stressing over their wedding preparations and talking it out with Vishal and Monica respectively. The big fat wedding was less than four weeks away and for the past couple of weeks, the couple has been stressed out over a number of issues, concerning planning rituals, future baby names, and more.

Amrit and Vishal were working out in the gym when the former opened up about the stressors he was facing while planning his wedding with Nicholas. Vishal noted that the Family Karma star sounded low and wished to talk it out. Amrit hoped that the wedding "got here sooner" so he didn't have to argue with Nicholas.

Amrit opened up about what was stressing him out and told Vishal:

"It's so stressful. There's a lot of "This is what I [Amrit] want, this is what I [Nicholas] want," And like, it's so stupid. This is, like, actually moving us apart than it is bringing us together."

Amrit then revealed that he had threatened Nicholas multiple times about possibly canceling their wedding because of the constant back and forth between the Family Karma couple. He explained that the wedding planning was "making a lot of things surface that hadn't surfaced before."

Meanwhile, Nicholas opened up to Monica about the fight with Amrit. On last week's episode, the couple fought over their future babies' last names. Amrit wished to keep his surname "Kapai," while Nicholas wished to have his surname considered. However, the former was against the same and said that his fiance's parents don't even like the fact that they were gay.

While talking to Monica, Nicholas explained that Amrit "put him on the defensive." When asked if he found his own space after entering Amrit's world, Nicholas said:

"The vast majority of the wedding, like 95% of this is Amrit's family. Like I put my foot down on certain things and then I even backtracked on those willingly."

The Family Karma star further explained that although he still had reservations about having a church ceremony, he hoped to say "I do" or a vow at the wedding.

Meanwhile, Amrit told Vishal that while Nicholas wanted a small wedding, Indian culture demanded a big fat wedding. Vishal then explained that the couple were in a position to pick and choose and that they should do what made them happy at the end of the day. He further noted how much Nicholas was giving up on, with his parents not being fully supportive and Amrit should understand that.

Fans want Amrit to consider Nicholas' wishes on Family Karma

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with the issue. They felt that Amrit should consider Nicholas' wishes. Others were concerns about the couple stressing out with just weeks for their wedding. Check out what they have to say.

Be Serious! 🇬🇾🏳️‍🌈 @TopherFrance I'm glad Vishal is giving Amrit perspective because this wedding is about 97% Amrit right now #FamilyKarma I'm glad Vishal is giving Amrit perspective because this wedding is about 97% Amrit right now #FamilyKarma

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #FamilyKarma Four weeks until the wedding and they’re still discussing what events are happening?? Couldn’t this have been confirmed earlier? @BravoTV Four weeks until the wedding and they’re still discussing what events are happening?? Couldn’t this have been confirmed earlier? @BravoTV #FamilyKarma

Tai Schultze 🇺🇸🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 🫏 Stand With 🇺🇦 @SchultzeTai I am team Nicholas too with this wedding..and Vishal needs to see what Nicholas is giving up for him too...he wants to make him and Vishals parents happy #FamilyKarma I am team Nicholas too with this wedding..and Vishal needs to see what Nicholas is giving up for him too...he wants to make him and Vishals parents happy #FamilyKarma

Carbi B #DoItForDusty @mingfire It seems like they're way too close to the wedding for not having these details ironed out. #FamilyKarma It seems like they're way too close to the wedding for not having these details ironed out. #FamilyKarma

MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy Vishal is right. Nicholas is giving up so much of himself, but they love each other and I hope he gets to do some of the things he’d love to experience on their wedding. #FamilyKarma Vishal is right. Nicholas is giving up so much of himself, but they love each other and I hope he gets to do some of the things he’d love to experience on their wedding. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/GAMbYKsctM

Season 3 of Family Karma has been extremely interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, viewers will witness more drama as the cast try to resolve any pending differences. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Family Karma next Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

