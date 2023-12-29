Famous Birthdays Today (December 29): Jude Law, Mekhi Phifer, and more

December marks a month full of festivals and celebrity birthdays. The new year, just a few days away, doubles the fun of this month. And the birthdays of multiple popular Hollywood celebrities give a chance to their fans to celebrate the festival and the special day together.

Every year, Hollywood stars eagerly anticipate the month of December to celebrate their birthdays. Celebrities such as Jude Law, Alison Brie, and many more are celebrating their special days today.

Readers who are celebrating their birthday today can check out which popular celebrities they share their birthday with. Here’s a list of Hollywood celebrities whose birthdays fall on December 29.

Celebrity birthdays on December 29

Jude Law

A still of Jude Law from Fantastic Beasts (Image via X/WarnerBrosIndia)

David Jude Heyworth, commonly known as Jude Law, celebrates his 51st birthday today. He started his acting career in theater, and following that, he received supporting roles in television series and films.

Law rose to fame with his supporting role in Anthony Minghella-directed film The Talented Mr. Ripley, released in 1999. His performance was praised by the critics in the psychological thriller film, which earned him a BAFTA Award and a nomination for an Academy Award.

Later, he starred in the Steven Spielberg-directed A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), Cold Mountain (2003), and many more. In 2009, he played the role of Dr. Watson alongside Robert Downey Jr. in the Sherlock Holmes film series.

Law has also been part of the prequel series of Harry Potter as a younger Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). Besides being part of the Wizarding World, he has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel (2019).

Diego Luna

Born on December 29, 1979, Diego Dionisio Luna Alexander or Diego Luna, celebrates his 44th birthday today. Luna started his acting career by working in critically acclaimed films and has now become a prominent figure in one of Hollywood's major sci-fi franchises. He gained widespread recognition for his role in the Mexican film Y tu mamá también, released in 2001, which contributed significantly to his rise to fame.

In 2016, Luna got a major role in Disney’s Star Wars film franchise. He starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) as Cassian Andor. The Star Wars prequel film bagged positive reviews from critics, receiving praise for its visual effects and acting. The film turned out to be a huge commercial success, grossing $1 billion globally. The feature bagged Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Mixing.

The character of Andor, played by Luna, became popular among fans, which led Disney to release a spin-off series in 2022. His performance as the lead in the Disney+ series earned him a nomination for Best Actor in Television Series Drama at the Golden Globe Awards.

Mekhi Phifer

Today marks Mekhi Phifer's 49th birthday. In 1994, he started his acting journey by taking on the lead role in the Spike Lee-directed crime drama film Clockers, which was released in theaters in 1995. Following that, he starred in the slasher film I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and the comedy film High School High (1996). He also bagged a lead role in the drama film 8 Mile (2002) alongside rapper Eminem.

Besides films, Phifer has also acted in popular television dramas in Hollywood. In 2002, he appeared in the medical drama ER (2002–2008), where he played the role of Dr. Gregory Partt. The character of Dr. Gregory died in the season finale of season 14 of the show.

Following that, in September 2008, Phifer left the show in the first episode of season 15. Throughout his appearance in the medical drama, the actor bagged two nominations for the NAACP Image Award. Besides the popular drama ER, he is also known for his work in Lie to Me and Torchwood: Miracle Day.

Alison Brie

Hollywood actress Alison Brie celebrates her 41st birthday today. She is known for her work in popular drama series and sitcoms in Hollywood. In addition to the television series, Brie has also provided her voice to a popular animated character in a TV series.

She started her acting career with the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana (2006–2011). She gained popularity for starring in the drama series Mad Men, which aired from 2007 to 2015. Her performance as Trudy Campbell in the series was praised by critics, which earned her the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Brie rose to fame for starring in the popular sitcom Community, which aired from 2009 to 2015. She played the role of Annie Edison in the Dan Harmon-created show. Besides the community, she is also known for voicing the character of Diane Nguyen in the animated series BoJack Horseman (2014–2020).