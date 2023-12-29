Fans react hilariously to Bravest Studios’ Bear Claw Mules: “The Chewbacca Slides”

Bravest Studios recently unveiled an upcoming footwear design, dubbed “Bear Claw” mule. The Bravest Studios’ Bear Claw Mules are all set to enter the footwear scene on December 29, 2023, at 2:00 PM EST for $110.

These mule designs, according to the brand, will be sold in limited quantities to select customers. Therefore, the brand recommends signing up for drop alerts.

Online users found these unusual Bear Claw Mules amusing, with one even going so far as to say,

One of the internet user commented

Netizens made amusing remarks on the quirky Bravest Studios’ Bear Claw mule design

Here are more amusing remarks from internet users

The freakish design of Bravest Studios’ Bear Claw mules has attracted more attention from footwear enthusiasts than most of the upcoming footwear styles lately. Both fans and other social media users made funny comments on the design of these mules.

While most of them compared it to Chewbacca’s feet, some called it a “weapon.” Some said they wanted to see lion-foot mules, while others stated that the furry culture is normalizing these days.

Take a look at more reactions from fans

Many internet users made comparisons to “Wolverine,” whereas others said that these looked better than Crocs and Astro Boy Boots. A few of them commented that these footwear designs would be ideal for Alaskan winters. Many people were still wondering if these Bear Claw mules would be suitable for a Halloween costume.

More about Bravest Studios’ Bear Claw Mules

In the constantly shifting environment of unusual shoe designs, there appears to be friendly competition among companies to discover who can come up with the most creative footwear.

Such viral designs have been moved to a general distribution from Big Red Boots to Human Feet Slidess as a result of the market. Now, Bravest Studios, which is located in the busy avenues of New York City, has entered the competition, and they are seeking to win the title with their most recent product, which is called the 'Bear Claws.'

The fashion market has seen Bravest Studios quickly cement itself as an influential company since being founded in 2019. As a result of their partnerships with well-known artists like Ben Baller and Pop Smoke, they have established themselves as a company that has grown more and more recognizable.

In the beginning, they concentrated on incorporating the trademarks of luxury brands into basketball clothes. However, they expanded their scope of activities early this year by entering the footwear sector with the release of a mule and clog collection. With the 'Bear Claws,' they are ready to send a clear and definite statement.

These mules, known as "Bear Claws," have an upper that is entirely covered in brown calf hair, which gives them a unique and wild look. The metallic nails that look like bears and jut out of the toe box are the distinguishing characteristics of this odd pair of footwear. The selection of design interprets the idea of "claws" in an exceptionally literal sense.

A modest logo of Bravest Studios is embossed in a pristine white color on the footbed.

Even though "Bear Claws" appears to be an absurd choice for Bravest Studios, the company is no stranger to breaking new territory.

In the beginning, they offered counterculture adaptations of premium brand emblems, which meant that they were playing on the borderline of the laws governing trademarks.

On the other hand, as their name says, boldness is at the heart of who they are as a group. Because odd inventions from Imran Potato and MSCHF have gained significant appeal, it is evident that there is a desire for merchandise that is more unconventional.