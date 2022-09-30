Floor is Lava Season 3 winners: Which teams took home a $10,000 cash prize in the Netflix show?

Floor is Lava returned for its third season, owing to the tremendous success and popularity of its first two installments. Five binge-worthy episodes were released on Netflix on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3.01 am ET. The fan-favorite adventure show saw multiple teams of family members, colleagues, and friends compete in unique but complex challenges to win.

Spoilers: This article contains spoilers from the show.

Hosted by Rutledge Wood, Floor is Lava featured three teams in every episode, who competed against each other to win the Lava Lamp and take home a grand cash prize of $10,000. This year the lamp and a cash prize of $10,000 were taken by the following teams: The Analysts, Fitness Fanatics, LA Jitterbugs, The Mermaids, and Zip, Zap, Zop.

Check out the detailed list of episodes, challenges, and winners below.

Challenges on Floor is Lava Season 3 explored

Season 3 of Floor to Lava consisted of five episodes with three teams competing against each other to reach the final lava mountain and win the competition. The two finalists had to climb up the mountain while a lava-like substance was flowing through and place three stones in their position to win the game.

In the first stage, each team had to go through an "obstacle setting" with puzzles, dart games, and many others to reach the exit. Throughout the course, they will be faced with slippery, moving surfaces from where they will have to strategize and get to the exit successfully without falling into the lava.

The first two teams on Floor is Lava, to complete this the fastest and with the highest number of players at the exit game, move to the final lava round.

Check out the list of winners and obstacles in the five Floor to Lava episodes.

1) Episode 1 - All Fun And Games

The first episode features three teams - The Family Campers (BJ, Akia, Wakeso), Good Genes (Kenzie, Marla, Priscilla), and The Analysts (TC, Cami, and Mark).

While the first two teams could only get one person to the exit gate, The Analysts got all three members through, sending them to the finals alongside The Family Campers. With an early lead, The Analysts won the competition and $10,000.

2) Episode 2 - Best Frenemies

The Floor is Lava episode features yoga masters and professional wrestlers. Three teams include - Fitness Fanatics (Frank, Max, Joey), The Latin Heat (Pablo, Max, Layne), and All Elite Wrestling Best Friends (Chuck, Kris, Orange).

While The Latin Heat got all three members to the exit, Fitness Fanatics got only two. However, after the third team couldn't get past more than one member, the first two teams went into the final round. The game was down to the wire, and Fitness Fanatics emerged victorious.

3) Episode 3 - Putting The Lava In Check

The three teams who competed against each other were: Team Checkmate (Angel, Shane, Levi), La Jitterbugs (Steve, Karine, Hunter), and Super Troops (Emmalie, Alice, Stef).

While Team Checkmate got one member to the exit and grabbed a direct ticket into the lava round, the other two teams were unsuccessful in their attempts. But because La Jitterbugs got the exit pass in time, they competed in the finale. Team Checkmate couldn't get to the top of the mountain, leaving La Jitterbugs to win the game and $10,000.

4) Episode 4 - Cruisers, Bakers, and Bubble Makers

Episode 4 of Floor is Lava saw three teams - The Cruise Crew (Rocky, Jake, Alex), Team Bakers (Annie, Shelby, Jasmine), and The Mermaids (Orielle, Naiya, Quintessence).

While The Cruise Crew couldn't get anyone to the exit, the following two teams got one member each, sending them to the final round. While Team Bakers lost one of their members to the lava, The Mermaids managed to get to the top and win the game.

5) Episode 5 - Child's Play

The final episode of Floor is Lava featured three teams - Zip, Zap, Zop (Marta, Zach, Robert), The Unstoppables (Amirah, Alana, Chanel), and The Roommates (Luke, Maria, Esteban).

The Roommates couldn't get any members out to the exit and failed to earn the exit pass. This meant that Zip, Zap, Zop, and The Unstoppables made it to the finale irrespective of their scores. With a strong lead, Zip, Zap, Zop won the competition and the grand cash prize.

Floor is Lava show debuted in June 2020 and was renewed for another season in April last year. Season 2 of the series debuted in June 2022 and had five episodes, each spanning around 30 minutes.

All three seasons of Floor is Lava is available to stream on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far