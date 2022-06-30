Friends: 3 of Joey Tribbiani's closest girlfriends 

Joey Tribbiani is a fan-favourite character from the 90s sitcom, Friends. Goofy, likeable and fiercely loyal towards his friends, he stood out in the show because of his unwavering commitment to his passion for acting, even in the face of failures.

Despite these positive traits, Joey was always portrayed as a casanova and rarely took his relationships seriously. He dated a number of characters in the series, key among them being Phoebe Buffay's twin Ursula, dancer Janine LaCroix, Ross' colleague Charlie Wheeler and actress Kate Miller.

However, Joey's inability to form meaningful connections led him to become the only character to remain single at the end of Friends' 10-season run.

Here, we take a closer look at Joey's top three romances.

Janine, Rachel and Kate: Exploring Joey Tribbiani's 3 best girlfriends

1) Janine LaCroix

Elle Macpherson played the role of Janine LaCroix in Friends. Macpherson had a five-episode stint and joined the series in the episode titled, The One Where Phoebe Runs. In the episode, after Chandler moves in with Monica, when Joey starts looking for another roommate, he picks LaCroix, an attractive Australian dancer.

Janine can be credited with turning the former bachelor pad into a home by putting up pictures, organizing the washroom, and introducing potpourri to Joey. In fact, viewers would have probably seen more of her, had she not harboured a dislike for Chandler and Monica, about whom she said:

"Well y'know, he's blah. She's just—she's very loud for such a small person."

The fact that Joey chose to let her go because of her dislike for his closest friends is a testament to his fierce loyalty towards them.

2) Rachel Green

Rachel and Joey were the best of friends long before anything romantic happened between them. They started dating for a brief period when Rachel was pregnant and became Joey's roommate. Although the pairing did not go down too well with fans worldwide, they sure melted some hearts while they were together.

Joey and Rachel would have made a great couple only if Rachel had some clarity about her feelings, and Ross was nowhere in the picture. Joey even confessed that Rachel was one of the only girls he had ever fallen in love with. He started developing feelings for her after taking her on a date in season 8 to raise her spirits about the fact that she wouldn't be dating for a while during her pregnancy.

Be it sacrificing his own love life when Rachel moved in, or babyproofing the apartment, or even convincing Rachel to move back in with Ross, Joey was selfless throughout their relationship. Rachel realised her feelings for him quite late in the show and they both briefly dated before realising that they were better off as friends.

3) Kate Miller

Joey and Kate's relationship ticked all the boxes of a classic enemies-to-lovers trope. The two met early on in the series, when they were both cast as each other's love interests in a play. Their mutual dislike, however, eventually transformed into a whirlwind romance.

Kate was the first girl that Joey ended up sharing his feelings with. Upon hearing that the two had stayed up all night talking, Monica described it as "the night": A night when two people shared their deepest thoughts and feelings.

The duo would have had a bright future together, but Kate chose her career and headed back to LA after a rather emotional farewell from Joey.

Which of Joey's girlfriends did you like best? Let us know in the comments below!

