Future Islands 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American synth-pop band Future Islands has announced a North American tour scheduled to take place from June 19, 2024, to September 28, 2024, in venues across the United States and Canada. The tour, an extension of their previous international dates, is in support of their new album, People Who Aren't There Anymore, which was released on January 26, 2024.
Future Islands announced that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more via a post on their official Instagram account on January 30, 2024.
Tickets for the new North American leg will be available via an artist presale from January 31 at 10 am local time (use access code PWATA). The general sale will go live at 10 am local time on Friday, February 2. Ticket prices have yet to be announced and could be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Future Islands 2024 North American tour dates
The band released their seventh studio album, People Who Aren't There Anymore, on January 26, 2024, via 4AD Records. The album was written and recorded during the pandemic. While chart figures are yet to be available for the album, critics have praised the band's work for its melancholic sound and themes, such as the dissolution of long-distance relationships during the lockdowns.
The North American leg of the Future Islands tour will begin in June, right after the band's extensive tour of Europe and the UK in May. Kicking off with a show at The Roadrunner in Boston on June 19, the band will perform ten more dates in the US before flying to Canada for shows in Toronto and Montreal.
Then Future Islands will resume their international tour with a show at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 26, with shows lined up until August. The North American leg will then resume with a show at the Malkin Bowl in Vancouver, followed by twelve other shows, concluding at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas on September 28.
The full list of dates and venues for the Future Islands 2024 tour is given below:
- June 19, 2024 - Boston, MA, Roadrunner
- June 20, 2024 - New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
- June 21, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall
- June 23, 2024 - Washington, DC, The Anthem
- June 24, 2024 - Raleigh, NC, Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts
- June 25, 2024 - Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
- June 27, 2024 - Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl
- June 28, 2024 - Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre
- June 29, 2024 - St Paul, MN, Palace Theatre
- July 1, 2024 - Madison, WI, The Sylvee
- July 2, 2024 - Detroit, MI, Royal Oak Music Theater
- July 4, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
- July 6, 2024 - Montreal, QC, MTelus
- July 26, 2024 - Southwold, Latitude Festival
- July 27, 2024 - London, Crystal Palace Bowl
- July 28, 2024 - Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- July 30, 2024 - Glasgow, Kelvingrove Bandstand
- July 31, 2024 - Newcastle, City Hall
- August 2, 2024 - Katowice, OFF Festival
- August 4, 2024 - Waterford, All Together Now
- August 5, 2024 - Lokeren, Lokerse Festival
- September 11, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Malkin Bowl
- September 13, 2024 - Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
- September 14, 2024 - Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
- September 15, 2024 - Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
- September 17, 2024 - Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
- September 18, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA, Shrine Auditorium
- September 19, 2024 - Del Mar, CA, The Sound
- September 21, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
- September 22, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM, The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
- September 24, 2024 - Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
- September 26, 2024 - Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theatre
- September 27, 2024 - Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
- September 28, 2024 - Dallas, TX, Longhorn Ballroom
Alongside the tour announcement, Future Islands also shared a new music video for the track The Thief from the album via their YouTube account on January 31, 2024.
Future Islands was formed in 2006 by the remaining Art Lord & the Self-Portraits members, a synth-pop band that disbanded the previous year. The original lineup of the band does not consist of any drummer. The band usually uses drum machines or hires drummers while on tour.
They had their breakthrough success with releasing the track Seasons (Waiting on You) in 2014. The lead track from their fourth album, Singles, quickly gained traction after it was named the Best Song of 2014 by music publications NME and Pitchfork.