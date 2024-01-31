Future Islands 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American synth-pop band Future Islands has announced a North American tour scheduled to take place from June 19, 2024, to September 28, 2024, in venues across the United States and Canada. The tour, an extension of their previous international dates, is in support of their new album, People Who Aren't There Anymore, which was released on January 26, 2024.

Future Islands announced that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more via a post on their official Instagram account on January 30, 2024.

Tickets for the new North American leg will be available via an artist presale from January 31 at 10 am local time (use access code PWATA). The general sale will go live at 10 am local time on Friday, February 2. Ticket prices have yet to be announced and could be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Future Islands 2024 North American tour dates

The band released their seventh studio album, People Who Aren't There Anymore, on January 26, 2024, via 4AD Records. The album was written and recorded during the pandemic. While chart figures are yet to be available for the album, critics have praised the band's work for its melancholic sound and themes, such as the dissolution of long-distance relationships during the lockdowns.

The North American leg of the Future Islands tour will begin in June, right after the band's extensive tour of Europe and the UK in May. Kicking off with a show at The Roadrunner in Boston on June 19, the band will perform ten more dates in the US before flying to Canada for shows in Toronto and Montreal.

Then Future Islands will resume their international tour with a show at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 26, with shows lined up until August. The North American leg will then resume with a show at the Malkin Bowl in Vancouver, followed by twelve other shows, concluding at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas on September 28.

The full list of dates and venues for the Future Islands 2024 tour is given below:

June 19, 2024 - Boston, MA, Roadrunner

June 20, 2024 - New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

June 21, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall

June 23, 2024 - Washington, DC, The Anthem

June 24, 2024 - Raleigh, NC, Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts

June 25, 2024 - Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

June 27, 2024 - Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl

June 28, 2024 - Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

June 29, 2024 - St Paul, MN, Palace Theatre

July 1, 2024 - Madison, WI, The Sylvee

July 2, 2024 - Detroit, MI, Royal Oak Music Theater

July 4, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

July 6, 2024 - Montreal, QC, MTelus

July 26, 2024 - Southwold, Latitude Festival

July 27, 2024 - London, Crystal Palace Bowl

July 28, 2024 - Bristol, Bristol Beacon

July 30, 2024 - Glasgow, Kelvingrove Bandstand

July 31, 2024 - Newcastle, City Hall

August 2, 2024 - Katowice, OFF Festival

August 4, 2024 - Waterford, All Together Now

August 5, 2024 - Lokeren, Lokerse Festival

September 11, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Malkin Bowl

September 13, 2024 - Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

September 14, 2024 - Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

September 15, 2024 - Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

September 17, 2024 - Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

September 18, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA, Shrine Auditorium

September 19, 2024 - Del Mar, CA, The Sound

September 21, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

September 22, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM, The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

September 24, 2024 - Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

September 26, 2024 - Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

September 27, 2024 - Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

September 28, 2024 - Dallas, TX, Longhorn Ballroom

Alongside the tour announcement, Future Islands also shared a new music video for the track The Thief from the album via their YouTube account on January 31, 2024.

Future Islands was formed in 2006 by the remaining Art Lord & the Self-Portraits members, a synth-pop band that disbanded the previous year. The original lineup of the band does not consist of any drummer. The band usually uses drum machines or hires drummers while on tour.

They had their breakthrough success with releasing the track Seasons (Waiting on You) in 2014. The lead track from their fourth album, Singles, quickly gained traction after it was named the Best Song of 2014 by music publications NME and Pitchfork.