Game of Thrones: Jaime Lannister's relationship with Brienne of Tarth - book and show storylines explained

Inside the elaborate world of Game of Thrones, fans were fascinated by the delicate and ever-evolving dynamic between Jaime Lannister and Lady Brienne of Tarth. The exact details of their chemistry vary in the books and the show, but both depict the closeness between the pair.

Through shared experiences and respect for one another, their dynamic develops in the Game of Thrones books, strengthening the emotional bond. The show, however, depicts a more passionate romantic relationship between Jaime and Brienne.

Jaime loves and believes in Brienne, and Brienne admires Jaime because she sees his goodness. Their relationship is built on mutual respect and admiration. They are shown as genuine knights in Westeros, with a shared dedication to honor and defense. They belong together, so their Season 8 consummation was only a formality.

Did Jaime Lannister love Brienne of Tarth in the books?

Jaime Lannister's love for Brienne of Tarth is subtly shown in the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin through his thoughts and deeds. As they travel together, Jaime's admiration for Brienne's courage, ethics, and loyalty grows.

The books explore Jaime's inner turmoil and contradictory feelings, showing his slow coming to terms with his feelings for Brienne. Events like when Jaime hands Brienne his Oathkeeper, a Valyrian steel sword, represent his love and trust for her.

Their exchanges are full of deep emotions and weakness, revealing that they are more than friends. The small details in the book point out the nuanced growth of Jaime's affection for Brienne. Some aspects of the show's adaptation differ from the books, most notably the absence of Lady Stoneheart's storyline, which affects Jaime and Brienne's narrative.

How is Jaime and Brienne's love story different in the books from the Game of Thrones show?

The development of Jaime and Brienne's relationship differs between the books and the television series. Their relationship develops over time as a result of many incidents. This includes that Brienne helped at the Battle of the Fords and stayed at Riverrun to serve Catelyn until she was called upon to accompany Jaime to King's Landing.

Their traveling companions are a significant distinction. Cleos Frey, Jaime's cousin, acts as an envoy and accompanies Jaime and Brienne in the books. But Cleos perishes in an ambush, leaving Jaime and Brienne to continue their quest. A significant deviation from the plot occurs when Jaime, fearing for Brienne's safety, has her arrested in King's Landing.

Podrick and Jaime arm Brienne and go in search of Sansa and Arya, but this is not how the show depicts the incident. During the Battle of Winterfell, they fought alongside each other. After the newly minted knight confessed her virginity during a post-battle drinking game, it all culminated with Jaime and Brienne having sex in Brienne's room.

Regarding her relationship with Jaime, variety spoke with Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne on Game of Thrones. She said,

“She has let her armor down. It was essential for the character to evolve beyond what we’d seen so far, which was her strength and ability at fighting and physical combat.”

Why did Jaime choose Cersei over Brienne?

Because of their long emotional history and close personal bond, which shaped Jaime's loyalty and self-worth, he opted for Cersei over Brienne. Jaime's life was significantly impacted by Cersei, who helped to define his identity and sense of value. According to Mashable, Jaime's solid emotional bond and shared past with Cersei shaped his sense of loyalty and self-worth.

This ultimately led him to choose Cersei over Brienne. It is also possible that Jaime's decision was influenced by his toxic and obsessive relationship with Cersei, which made it difficult for him to separate from her. Brienne had a good impact on Jaime in Game of Thrones.

Still, Marie Claire emphasizes his belief that he couldn't leave Cersei because she gave him meaning and purpose, making him choose her over Brienne. Jaime battles to leave his poisonous and controlling relationship with Cersei, even though he finds love and atonement with Brienne.

Does Tormund love Brienne of Tarth in the books?

The TV show Game of Thrones portrays Tormund Giantsbane's love and admiration for Brienne of Tarth more overtly than the books do. The books also depict Tormund Giantsbane's love for Brienne of Tarth.

How Tormund and Brienne interact on Game of Thrones suggests that he has romantic feelings for her. There are scenes where Tormund shows his admiration for Brienne, tries to flirt with her, and tells other characters how he feels.

Dan Sackheim, a director, told TV Guide,

"“It was like a fun little bit, but I wasn’t sure it was really clear that he had these amorous feelings for Brienne. I’m always amazed what fans pick up.”

In an interview with Vulture, Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsban on Game of Thrones, asserted that the character's love for Brienne is genuine and not just a joke. He says that Tormund truly and sincerely loves Brienne.

Watch Game of Thrones on Max, the Max Amazon Channel, Spectrum On Demand, or download it from the iTunes Store, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, Amazon Video, Vudu, or Microsoft Store.