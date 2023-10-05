“Genuinely can't imagine being upset about this”: Tracksmith ad controversy explained as apology over BQ singlet sparks disbelief 

The independent running brand Tracksmith posted an ad on their official Instagram account on Monday, October 2, that was deemed contentious by the running community. It was regarding the upcoming BQ (Boston Qualifiers) singlet, which fueled controversy as social media users claimed that the ad was non-inclusive.

A part of their now-deleted promotional post reads as follows:

“The 2024 BQ Singlet is reserved for runners who have both qualified and registered for the 2024 Boston Marathon.”

The post also clarified how the Boston Marathon is “not a jogging race” and that the BQ Singlet was not even meant for everyday runners. In addition, their post stated that it was for professionals only who were fast and took the event seriously.

Since the release of the ad, netizens have expressed their displeasure, and a debate has erupted regarding their cutoff time this year. Some even claimed that Tracksmith gave them an "elitist" and “open to fast runner-only" vibe.

Meanwhile, after facing backlash, Tracksmith issued a formal apology on Wednesday, October 4.

“We apologize for our post on Monday. Our intention was to celebrate those who qualified for the Boston Marathon, but our approach and the words we chose to amplify missed the mark,” the Instagram post stated.

Following this, many social media users came to the defense of Tracksmith and even expressed disbelief at it, as they felt it was unnecessary. In this regard, a Reddit user commented under @r/AdvancedRunning's post about the same.

“People are losing their sh*t”: Netizens express disbelief at Tracksmith’s recent apology regarding BQ singlet

As part of their promotion for the BQ Singlet, an ultra-lightweight racing singlet, on Monday, Tracksmith published a post on Instagram focusing on the history of the Boston Qualifiers. The now-removed post began by clarifying how the Boston Marathon "is not a jogging race," and when the latter was founded in 1970, the “co-race directors issued this stern edict.”

“The BQ (Boston Qualifier) is not just a time. For many runners, it represents the culmination of thousands of lonely miles; months of waking up in the darkness to get the workout done; and the defeat of the fear that they were chasing an impossible dream.”

The post also added how the BQ Singlet was launched in 2015, and every year Tracksmith tries “to improve the technical features.” It continued by mentioning that this particular year, Tracksmith wanted to make it “special for qualifiers only,” meaning that only those who qualify and register for the 2024 Boston Marathon can get their hands on the 2024 BQ Singlet.

“Harder to get, harder to earn…Learn more and reserve your spot in line to buy a BQ24 Singlet today via the link in our bio.”

While the post did not directly imply that BQ Singlet is not for all kinds of runners, the running community deemed it non-inclusive and "elitist" and put Tracksmith under fire.

Two days later, on Wednesday, in the wake of the criticism, Tracksmith issued a mea culpa. They began by saying that they had no intention of disregarding anyone. Rather, they just wanted to celebrate the qualifiers for the 2024 Boston Marathon.

“We regret that the message offended many in our community, especially those who put in the miles every day towards a myriad of running goals and who are just as committed as those who will race Boston in April.”

The apology post further added that the ad was aimed at communicating that chasing running goals is directly proportional to mental and physical well-being. It also stated how the brand did not discriminate between first-time runners and those preparing for the Olympics.

“Tracksmith celebrates all runners who embark on that journey, not just those who qualify for Boston…Celebrating one achievement should not diminish the effort of others.”

Since the apology became viral on social media platforms, many have shown disbelief and deemed it as non-essential.

Here are some comments from under @B_Holmer's tweet.

For those uninitiated, Tracksmith is a Massachusetts-based independent running brand, as per its official website. The motto is to honor amateur athletes and give them the opportunity to display their running talents. The website also mentions how it deals with “non-professional yet competitive runners dedicated to the pursuit of personal excellence” and tags them as “Running Class.”

Apart from organizing events, the brand also produces and sells racing, training, and other similar sports merchandise, from jerseys to undergarments to posters and more. Its logo is that of a hare, an animal it regards as a “runner’s runner” and “the timeless symbol of the chase,” known for its speed.

As for its name, it is a combination of two words: track, symbolizing commitment to training and racing, and smith, representing the dedication to a specialized craft and an obsession with quality and function.