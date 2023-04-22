Ghosted cameos: Ryan Reynolds and 3 actors who appeared in Chris Evans' movie

Ghosted, starring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, caught the audience by surprise. Although this Dexter Fletcher action rom-com is not having a good time with the critics, many have expressed that the cameos throughout the movie give it a saving grace. After Knives Out and The Gray Man, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, teamed up again for Ghosted.

However, they are not the only attraction of the movie. It is packed with MCU actor cameos like Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Stan, and Anthony Mackie that remind the audience of Chris Evans' Captain America days. With so many cameos, the movie almost feels like an alternate reality in the metaverse of the MCU.

While talking to TheWrap, director Dexter Fletcher opened up about how he got the idea to feature so many cameos. He said that Chris Evans has a "very interesting" phone book, and during the script writing, there were suggestions about certain people playing certain parts. He added that it was what they took and "really ran with." He noted:

“I mean, I was very keen that that section of the film still did what it need to do dramatically and comedically.”

After Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans promised an MCU reunion in 2020. To fans, Ghosted feels like a teaser trailer for that said reunion.

Ghosted cameos breakdown: Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Stan, and 2 other cameos explained

1) Ryan Reynolds

In 2021, Chris Evans made a cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy on very short notice. So, it was only fair that Reynolds pays him back with the same favor in Ghosted. Additionally, fans claim that Ryan Reynolds has made it his habit to almost pop up in high-budget cinemas and make a cameo. They have seen this trend in Hobbs & Shaw and Bullet Train and now Ghosted is another addition to Reynolds' cameo basket.

The actor is famous for playing Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Chris Evans also has a huge role as Captain America. So, it all felt like a big MCU reunion for many audience members after Captain America: Civil War.

Reynolds played the role of Ana de Armas’ ex with an eyepatch and a sleek white suit. While talking to TheWrap, Fletcher opened up about Reynolds’ cameo and how he agreed to play the role just over a phone call.

Fletcher said that Reynolds told him that Evans had shown up on very short notice for Free Guy. He said that while Reynolds and Evans didn't know each other too well, the former needed the latter and he called Evans up and asked if he would do it. Fletcher added that according to Ryan, Chris just showed up the next day.

Fletcher also added:

"I think that kind of goodwill carries, you know? And so, Ryan flew in, wrote that scene, after a little bit of discussion with me about about previous ex-boyfriends of Sadie’s. And we put an eyepatch on him and played around.”

2) Sebastian Stan

sanmeyo @sandeep_sanmeyo



#Ghosted #ghostedmovie This Star Studded Cameos out of nowhere, HELL YEAH This Star Studded Cameos out of nowhere, HELL YEAH🔥#Ghosted #ghostedmovie https://t.co/PinVjOj49p

Sebastian Stan plays the character of Bucky Barnes in the MCU, a long-time friend, and ally of Captain America. So, fans were ecstatic when he made an appearance in Ghosted.

Sebastian Stan plays a competing bounty hunter in Ghosted. He tells Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ characters that he goes by the name “God” and that the two look cute and should get a room. However, the screen time for Stan is less than a minute before he gets killed by another cameo from Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon and is now the next Captain America in the MCU.

It is truly a delightful sequence and almost feels like a parallel universe in MCU where Captain America is trying to live his normal life but gets interrupted by Bucky Bernes.

3) Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie also plays the role of a bounty hunter assassin in Ghosted. Mackie is the one who kills Sebastian Stan’s character in Ghosted and ends his cameo, but ends up dying himself as well. It is a hilarious sequence that has caught much attraction among the audience.

Much like Sebastian Stan’s character Anthony Mackie also tells the protagonists that they should get a room together. He also claims to be the best bounty hunter alive, only to be killed in a pretty comical sequence. When he reveals that his other name is Grandson of Sam, it feels like a nod to his MCU counterpart.

4) John Cho

Ghosted movie hitman characters feel like a convention where actors from different franchises just get together to banter. Star Trek's John Cho made an appearance in Ghosted, which was hilarious and memorable in its short span of time.

There is a domino effect of assassins trying to take out the protagonist Cole and getting killed themselves. This produces a much hilarious impact that is an instant hit with the audience.

When Anthony Mackie’s character proclaims that he is the best bounty hunter in the world, Cho pops up to shoot him, but not before saying, "the second best.” This adds to a major comic relief that adds to the advantage of the film.

Ghosted was released on April 21, 2023, and is available to watch on Apple TV+. While many have been criticizing the story and the chemistry between Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted, it still makes for a great comedy action movie on the weekends.

Poll : 0 votes