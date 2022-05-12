Go-jin finally faces the one who wants to kill him in Crazy Love Episode 16

The penultimate episode of Crazy Love saw Baek Soo-yeong’s seemingly ordinary secretary Jo Jong-oh emerge as the real threat to Go-jin. With his secrets exposed, he confronts Go-jin in the parking lot of the latter's building.

The sixteenth and finale episode of Crazy Love begins with an annoyed and dangerously unhinged Jong-oh revealing that he was the one behind everything — sending Se-gi the tempered recording, pushing Kang Min to hit Go-jin with his car, and more.

Se-gi finally finds out the truth in Crazy Love

Se-gi began following Jong-oh ever since he found his sister’s phone containing the full recording of her conversation with Go-jin. He was the one who told Go-jin that Jong-oh was waiting for him in the parking lot.

During the confrontation, Se-gi silently listens to Jong-oh confess how he never cared for Se-hee and he thinks it's a good thing that she killed herself.

“Her life was pathetic, filled with nothing but burden.”

He further adds that his life would be better if Go-jin dies and proceeds to attack, only to be tackled by Se-gi who flies into a rage and starts pummeling him. However, Go-jin stops him in time as the police arrive and take Jong-oh away.

Go-jin takes Se-gi home where he tends to the wounds on the latter's battered hands from relentlessly hitting Jong-oh. Se-gi apologizes to Go-jin, who also expresses his regret about pushing Se-hee to reveal who her boyfriend was.

In the morning, Shin-ah arrives to check on Go-jin and is surprised to see Se-gi at his house. Go-jin proceeds to tell her the full story of what transpired. Momentarily shocked, she recovers quickly and asks him to take the day off to look after Se-gi. Just as she is about to leave, Soo-yeong arrives, wishing to talk to Go-jin alone. Se-gi then decides to drop Shin-ah at the office.

Soo-yeong and Go-jin discuss their past and realize that no one can be blamed for what happened. Go-jin tells her that he is not the man who used to love her twelve years ago and asks her to resent him as long as she wants. After a point, she will not be able to hate him anymore and finally find peace in her heart.

After he leaves, a heartbroken Soo-yeong eventually comes to terms with her present and decides to focus on her aspiration, which is to make Baek Edu a success.

Go-jin and Shin-ah’s happy ever after in Crazy Love

Shin-ah’s videos as the Masked Korean teacher start trending and many education institutes begin offering her jobs, including Mr. Park of Ilpum Edu. She accepts his offer much to the annoyance of Go-jin. However, he eventually understands that if Shin-ah is to be appreciated on the basis of her merits she can’t work at GOTOP anymore. Otherwise, everyone will think that she became an instructor because she is dating the company’s CEO.

Chief Ma’s son runs away from his grandmother’s house and comes looking for his mother at GOTOP. A harried Ma, who is failing to get a job anywhere, gets a call and hurries to get her son. Go-jin, who finally understands the situation which forced her to betray him, requests her to come back to GOTOP.

The next day Michelle Lee approaches Go-jin and reveals that she faked her university documents and thus wants to leave GOTOP before the revelation becomes a scandal. However, a new Go-jin refuses to let her go knowing that she is capable despite the fake degree. He also gets Hee-cheol back, while Cha-bae decides to take some time off to figure things out.

Go-jin also pays a visit to Se-gi, who is guilt-stricken over his role in trying to destroy his best friend. Go-jin requests him to return to GOTOP, reminding him that both the company and he cannot function without Se-gi.

Crazy Love ends with Shin-ah joining Ilpum Edu and Go-jin surprising her with a proposal. She replies in the affirmative and the two eventually get married.

Seeing that Go-jin and Shin-ah are happily married and all of the loose ends have been tied, chances of Crazy Love Season 2 are rather slim. However, fans of the KBS series can rest knowing that their favorite characters have found happiness in each other.

