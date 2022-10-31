God Forbid: 5 lesser-known facts about Becki Falwell

God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty is all set to premiere on Hulu on November 1, 2022. The documentary follows Giancarlo Granda who narrates the details of his relationship with Becki Falwell and her husband Jerry Falwell Jr.

Jerry Falwell Jr. is the Evangelical leader and president of the Liberty University. He has become extremely popular in media after he and Becki were accused of being involved in a scandal.

With Becki and Jerry Falwell being ardent supporters of Trump, the documentary explores how Granda's involvement with the couple influenced the presidential election. The charm that Becki Falwell was associated with and the pretentiously perfect lives that the couple boasted, made the scandal all the more popular, leading up to the making of God Forbid.

God Forbid is expected to be an explosive documentary as Granda seems to have shared intimate details of his relationship with Becki Falwell. While the details of the scandal are eagerly awaited, here are some lesser-known facts about Becki Falwell.

Some interesting facts about Becki Falwell, before the release of God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty

1) She is an open supporter of Trump and his ideology

Becki and Jerry Falwell have both been infamous for their ardent support towards former President Donald Trump. Most of the conspiracy theories and false news that was being perpetuated during the wake of the pandemic was also promoted by the couple. Jerry also chose to reopen Liberty University despite experts' advice against it and undermined the effects of the virus.

Consistent with her political standing, Becki Falwell also had some very controversial opinions when it came to gender activism. Although her conservative outlook is widely known, she faced a lot of backlash when she commented on her granddaughter's gender and insisted that she was being raised as a girl as God makes the choice of gender.

Her political motives behind the scandal are another important aspect of God Forbid.

2) She met Jerry Falwell Jr. when she was 13

Although the couple only began dating when Becki was in her freshman year at the University of Virginia and Jerry was pursuing law, the two are known to have met each other when Becki was 13. This is elaborately explored in Falwell Inc: Inside a Religious, Political, Educational, and Business Empire, a book by Dirk Smillie.

In 1987, the two of them got married at Prayer Chapel at Liberty University. They went on to have three children, three sons and a daughter. Even after the allegations from Granda surfaced, the couple stayed together for a long time. God Forbid, is expected to reveal more details about the kind of relationship the couple shared.

3) She opened a Miami Hostel alongside Granda

In 2013, Granda began managing a hostel in Miami which the Falwells bought and offered beds for about $15 a night. The hostel later faced a bunch of allegations and legal problems. The collaborative purchase was also functional in garnering the Falwells' and Granda's support for Donald Trump before the election.

The hostel became popular for being one of the most affordable places in the neighborhood.

4) Her relationship with Granda allegedly influenced the American presidential Elections

The s*x scandal involving the Falwells and Granda had larger political implications on White House. While Jerry Falwell Jr. ad Becki Falwell both were vocal about their support to Trump and his ideas, Granda, in God Forbid, claims that he had no idea about the larger politics that was involved in the relationship.

In 2012, the Falwells even introduced Granda to Donald Trump. The couple was helping Granda run and co-own a hotel in Miami. However, years after the deal on the hotel was closed, the couple as well as Granda began to receive threats as they had images of Granda and Becki Falwell engaging in physical intimacy. Michael Cohen, Trump's close associate was then hired to deal with the matter.

This appointment of Cohen led to the Falwells endorsing Trump during the election, an activity that Granda too was forced into.

5) Her father was convicted of tax fraud

Although it is the most popular one, the scandal with Granda as explored in God Forbid, is not the only thing Becki Falwell is accused of. In 2015, her father, Tom Tilley, was convicted for evading federal taxes. The Tilley Student Center in Liberty University was founded in 2008 and Tilley spent $250,000 on that. However, he didn't account for most of his finances in his taxes.

Tilley was made to pay about $7 million to the IRS due to his conviction of tax fraud.

God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty is all set to premiere on Hulu on November 1, 2022. It will also simultaneously premiere on Disney+ in Canada.

