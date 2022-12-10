“Going to a depth of hell”: R Kelly’s ‘I Admit It’ unofficial album drop leaves netizens furious

On Friday, December 9, 2022, R Kelly's new album, titled I Admit It, was released as it appeared on Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming services. However, the launch of the album confused many netizens as the R&B singer is currently serving his time in prison.

Besides, the release of the album, whether by him or someone else, outraged internet users as they condemned the convicted singer for the questionable and offensive lyrics of the songs in the album. Taking to Twitter, several netizens disapproved of the entire tracklist. One person even wrote that the singer will be "going to a depth of hell" which hasn't even been created yet.

I have a new song out too @DijahSB r kelly going to a depth of hell they ain't even create yet. they specifically waiting for him to die to put him there r kelly going to a depth of hell they ain't even create yet. they specifically waiting for him to die to put him there

However, Sony Music’s representative said the album is a bootleg release. While the company owns most of R Kelly’s catalog, their representative denied the legitimacy of the album.

Jennifer Bonjean, R Kelly’s attorney, also confirmed that the artist and his team had nothing to do with the album release. According to reports, the fake album consists of his released and unreleased songs.

Additionally, R Kelly spoke on the matter from prison and said that he did not release any album, claiming this whole incident to be a plot to put another case on him and ruin him in court. The artist also said he wouldn’t put out any music at the moment, especially with the title "I Admit It" since he is trying to make an appeal regarding the latest federal conviction against him.

mylo 🌊 misses ateez @JIMINSPOGOSTICK The Illipina 🎄✨ @the_illipina WHY DID R KELLY DROP AN ALBUM TODAY?!!! I won’t say if I’m in my kitchen jamming to it while I hold my dog or not 🤐 WHY DID R KELLY DROP AN ALBUM TODAY?!!! I won’t say if I’m in my kitchen jamming to it while I hold my dog or not 🤐 y’all truly do not care about young black women or just black women in general bc why are u listening to r kelly admit to trafficking and r*pe and jamming to it twitter.com/the_illipina/s… y’all truly do not care about young black women or just black women in general bc why are u listening to r kelly admit to trafficking and r*pe and jamming to it twitter.com/the_illipina/s…

In an audio recording with his attorney, Kelly insinuated that the songs in the album were recorded in a completely different voice than his own:

“I hope people recognized my voice and know that.”

He even stressed that he would not record an album amid a legal battle. At the same time, Kelly’s lawyer stated that his music was stolen and uploaded without his approval on YouTube, adding that the album uploaded on Spotify and Apple Music was unauthorized by the singer.

The controversial lyrics of R Kelly's I Admit It addresses several allegations against the artist

The bootleg album consists of 13 songs, with the title track, I Admit It, addressing several allegations against R Kelly.

Chris Redd @Reddsaidit All those R.Kelly trials just to find out all you had to do was play a beat for him to finally admit the obvious All those R.Kelly trials just to find out all you had to do was play a beat for him to finally admit the obvious

However, the album was taken down by the streaming services a few hours after its release. Kelly’s legal team stated that they would launch an investigation to find out who could have possibly released the music. In addition, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Kelly did not produce or release any songs in prison.

In two separate cases filed in 2021 and 2022, R Kelly was found guilty of the charges and received a 30-year sentence in prison. The first case was filed in September 2021 in New York, where Kelly was accused of racketeering and s** trafficking. In a second trial that took place in Chicago, the artist was convicted on charges of luring minors for s** and producing child pornography. He is now scheduled to receive his sentence for the second case in February.

✩☽ @keani_yafreak R Kelly defenders are weird. I want to know why. “Because he got some of the greatest hits of all time” and “separating the art from the artist” isn’t cutting it for me. He’s a literal monster but his discography excuses all he’s done to all these women??? Get out of here. R Kelly defenders are weird. I want to know why. “Because he got some of the greatest hits of all time” and “separating the art from the artist” isn’t cutting it for me. He’s a literal monster but his discography excuses all he’s done to all these women??? Get out of here.

The titular track also has Kelly asking why people are calling him a p*dophile. The lyrics further stretch to:

“Cause of that?/ That sh*ts crazy/ You might have your opinions/ Entitled to your opinions/ But really am I supposed to go to jail, lose my career, because your opinion?”

The rapper admits to committing the offenses on the album. Moreover, he confessed to cheating on his girlfriend with her friend. In the song I Admit It, there’s a part of the lyrics that says:

“I done f**ked with a couple of fans”.

In 2017, a sheriff’s deputy from Mississippi filed a lawsuit against R Kelly, accusing him of sleeping with his wife and giving her chlamydia:

“How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women when all I’ve done is represent.”

He also rapped that everyone is mad at him because he has more than one girlfriend.

Netizens denounce R Kelly for the release of his new album

Following the controversial nature of the album and its titular song, it has invited strong criticism from the online community. What seems to have angered netizens more is the lyrics of one song where the rapper blatantly admitted to indulging in s**ual intercourse with both young and older women. While some internet users joked about the album drop, some showed contempt by asking, "I have so many questions. Who would morally produce it?."

Dominique Jackson @Hoodplugcomedy2 How The prison guards woke up R Kelly to release his new album: How The prison guards woke up R Kelly to release his new album: https://t.co/6aNqq2Hpb2

Devwar @devwarbeats twitter.com/i/web/status/1… R Kelly dropped a new album??? I have so many questions. Who would morally produce it? Why does he have access to a microphone? Was it done over the phone? And if so take away his phone privileges R Kelly dropped a new album??? I have so many questions. Who would morally produce it? Why does he have access to a microphone? Was it done over the phone? And if so take away his phone privileges 😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

👟 @dirtywhiteups @SaycheeseDGTL R. Kelly in prison recording his new album “I Admit It” @SaycheeseDGTL R. Kelly in prison recording his new album “I Admit It” https://t.co/U9UE2hJ78I

DEON COLE @deoncole Sooooo R.kelly just drop a new album. COMEDIANS, ……get on your mark, get set…and GOOOOOOOOO Sooooo R.kelly just drop a new album. COMEDIANS, ……get on your mark, get set…and GOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/u1zs24ENBk

(っ◔◡◔)っ🌴𝚔𝚊𝚛𝚒🌴 @hikarilefleur why are y’all listening to r kelly new album why are y’all listening to r kelly new album

Gelo💫 In Pain @GeloInPain listened 1 song from r kelly new album and 15 seconds into the song and i already wanna unhear the bs he said listened 1 song from r kelly new album and 15 seconds into the song and i already wanna unhear the bs he said💀

America’s Next Top Momma @AnarchyHabitat So, we hate R Kelly. We don’t support R Kelly. We know he’s guilty. Petitioned to have his music removed. He drops an album from prison, the first thing y’all do, is stream it….to hear him admit what you already knew to be true? So he’ll chart now…thanks to ….y’all. So, we hate R Kelly. We don’t support R Kelly. We know he’s guilty. Petitioned to have his music removed. He drops an album from prison, the first thing y’all do, is stream it….to hear him admit what you already knew to be true? So he’ll chart now…thanks to ….y’all. https://t.co/pwUv35YBQl

People have also expressed their hatred for the singer, calling him a "predator." Some of the netizens who streamed the album before it got taken down advised others not to listen to the tracks. Many even questioned why some people even bothered to stream the album.

The investigation into R Kelley's unauthorized album drop by his legal team is still ongoing as details on who released the album remain unknown.

