Good Morning, Veronica Season 2 review: The Brazilian mystery-thriller forces you to feel revolted in its second run

Picking up a few months after the events of Good Morning, Veronica Season 1 finale, the second season has returned to Netflix with the titular heroine in a new avatar. Season 2 was released on the streaming platform on August 3, 2022, and Tainá Müller reprises her role as the femme fatale who's out for the mafia's blood.

Other members of the cast in Season 2 include Reynaldo Gianecchini as the revolting villain Matias, Klara Castanho as Angela, Camila Mardila as Gisele, Elisa Volpatto as Anita Berlinger, Adriano Garib as Victor Prata, Silvio Guindane as Nelson, and César Mello as Paulo.

Created by Raphael Montes, the season features mature themes such as s*xual abuse, pedophilia, violence, and death. As these subjects may cause triggers, viewer discretion is advised. Continue reading for a full review of Good Morning, Veronica Season 2.

Good Morning, Veronica Season 2 cuts down on the explosive action and amps up the disgust

The Brazilian mystery-thriller's second season has six episodes, two less than the first season. Throughout these six episodes, the series sets up a new horrifying scandal connected in many ways to the storyline of the previous season. Viewers must catch up with Season 1 to make sense of the new season.

Good Morning, Veronica Season 2 began by introducing Veronica, now going by the name Janete. Filled with the spirit of vengeance, Janete had one purpose: to bring down the mafia before she could return to her family. The season tried to add sensitivity to the horrors of the plot by introducing Veronica's longing for her kids while she played her part as a vigilante.

This season, the big, bad villain was Matias, a spiritual healer by day and a revolting criminal by night. He was at the center of every major scandal that involved the new orphanage. He was also connected to Claudio and Janete from the previous season, but you'll have to watch the new season to find out how.

Piece by piece, Veronica put together the puzzle that turned out to be something so horrifying that it almost seemed as though the season intentionally went overboard with the repulsive content to get some reaction from the viewers.

Fabulous additions in Season 2 were Klara Castanho's Angela and Camila Mardila's Gisele, who appeared to be Matias' perfect family members, but what lay underneath the façade was something genuinely nauseating.

Tune in to Season 2 of Good Morning, Veronica, to find out precisely what Matias was up to and if Veronica succeeded in bringing down the mafia.

Klara Castanho's Angela delivered a stunning performance in Good Morning, Veronica Season 2

Veronica's journey in the first season seemed to resonate more with viewers, with a twisting and turning arc. However, this season, too much is going on with her, diluting every aspect of her character to incorporate the various elements.

The femme fatale who misses her kids while trying to bring down the mafia and idolize her father is enough to give viewers a head rush. With so much going on, her character still seems underwhelming in Good Morning, Veronica Season 2.

The focus was quickly grabbed by Angela, Matias' 16-year-old daughter, who went from being a naïve papa's princess to a heart-rending victim of his vile maneuvres. Though the story went overboard with abhorrent elements, Klara Castanho's Angela stole the show with her performance.

Supporting her in a minor role was Camila Mardila's Gisele, Angela's mother, who deserved more screen space. Gianecchini's Matias was very vile and revolting as the series needed him to be. Without saying much, his eyes would often do the trick and make viewers loathe his characters.

Matias' home and healing space were where most of the Season 2 action took place, and the villain and his family were engaging hosts, stealing the show from the lead heroine.

All six episodes of Good Morning, Veronica Season 2 are now available to watch on Netflix.

