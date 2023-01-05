Has Andrew Tate been arrested in the past? Influencer put behind bar on suspicion of r*pe in 2015

Andrew Tate's Twitter clash with environmental activist Greta Thunberg and his subsequent arrest on charges of s** crimes have recently made headlines. However, this isn't the first time that the influencer was arrested, as he was taken into custody in 2015 in the UK on suspicion of r*pe.

Seven years prior to his Romanian arrest on December 29, 2022, two women accused Tate of physical abuse and s*xual assault. An investigation was launched into this while the notorious social media influencer appeared on the British television series Big Brother only for five days. However, law enforcement in the UK declined to prosecute Tate.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of r*pe, physical abuse and coercion of s*x which may trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

Tate appeared on Big Boss for five days (Image via Twitter/@drogon_dracarys)

According to reports, back in 2015, when Tate was arrested in the UK, he and his brother ran a webcam s*x business. This information emerged as part of the investigation after the detention of the Tate brothers in Romanian custody was extended for 30 days until the end of January.

They were arrested on charges of organized s*x crimes along with two other women. The group is alleged to have been involved in human trafficking, forcing women to partake in online adult content.

Andrew Tate's previous victims from 2015 came forward and accused the influencer of r*pe and physical abuse

After news of Andrew Tate and his brother’s arrest spread across the news, two women told the media that they were violently abused by the influencer. One of them claimed she was r*ped by Andrew, the other said that he repeatedly strangled her.

They blamed the Crown Prosecution and the UK police for mishandling their case back in 2015, leaving Andrew Tate free without prosecution and letting him rise to global fame backed by his unchecked misogyny.

The women said that it took four years for the UK police to hand over their investigation to the Crown Prosecution Service. The CPS’ job was to assess whether there was a realistic possibility and scope of conviction, but they declined to prosecute Tate.

Andrew Tate’s recent victims were lured with the pretense of romance to travel to Romania and live in Tate’s compound. That was where the brothers forced and physically violated the women to perform in p*rnographic content.

Tate's victims alleged that the UK police took four years to hand over their case to Crown Prosecution Service (Image via Twitter/@WilliamAHirsch)

As reported by one of his 2015 victims, Tate used a similar method, where he controlled women emotionally and physically to coerce them into his UK webcam business.

Andrew Tate was released from custody in 2015, but the investigation by Hertfordshire Police was ongoing. Despite him being a suspect in a criminal offense and having an ongoing police probe against him, Tate took part in the reality TV show Big Brother as a contestant in 2016.

However, when producers found out about the investigation, they kept him on for five days on the show and then removed him. During his five-day stay at the show, Tate kissed one of the female contestants in a hot tub while playing Truth and Dare.

At the time, Channel 5 informed the public that Tate was removed from the house because of certain information that came to light. However, press reports linked his removal from the show to a controversial video that was leaked where Tate was seen slapping his ex-lover and beating her with a belt.

Andrew Tate encouraged the narrative and the public was furious. Later, however, his ex shared a video saying that it was part of a consensual foreplay and Tate did not actually hurt her.

The two victims, who came forward to share how they were abused and assaulted by Tate in 2015, blamed the justice system in the UK. They said that they wanted the world to know to what extent Tate could go with his exploitative and abusive behavior.

They hoped that the influencer would get the deserved punishment and not be released without any consequences like last time.

