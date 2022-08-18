He-Man and the Masters of the Universe ending explained: Evil-Lyn and R'Qazz could be back

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe that dropped on Netflix on August 18, 2022 expanded its horizons with season 3. Now, a fourth season could be on its way.

Created by Robert David, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe takes place from where the second season left off. With Krass aka Rampage aka Ram Ma'am helping Skeletor, the chances of universal chaos and havoc are knocking on Eternia's door.

Even though Adam, aka He-Man, is hell-bent on bringing his friend back, his desires are at odds with his duties as Prince and wielder of the Sword of Power.

The events that follow do little to help the story progress. A potential reason could be He-Man and the Masters of the Universe's adherence to the original format of the He-Man series.

Read on to find out what happened in the final hours of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe ending: He-Man consumes the Havoc and becomes the evil

It all begins with the end of the fourth episode, titled The Tomb of Gray Skull, where all the factions gather in Leviathae. The icy-cold kingdom that once housed the Mer-folk is now barren and frozen with the Mer-folks gone, as explained by Mer-Man, the last of the race.

The land was turned into a frozen fate by none other than Eldress to make it inaccessible so that the tomb of King Gray Skull, which lay there, was discovered by no one.

Eldress further created and stationed ginormous machines, modeled after animals, to make Leviathae inhabitable, and thus, forbidden grounds.

The tomb is located by the parties present, namely, Krass on behalf of Skeletor, He-Man, Cringer, King Randor, Evelyne aka Evil-Lyn, R'Qazz aka Beast Man, and Kronis aka Trap Jaw, all of whom arrive for their vested interests. A fight ensues between them over who gets to go into the tomb first.

While Krass is there to harness power from the bones of the former King, He-Man and his team are there to forbid her from doing so. Anyway, she is let through by Mer-Man, who also seeks the revival of Gray Skull.

He-Man follows her inside the tomb where Skeletor's ghost uses Snake Sigil to call upon the "darkest hour of Eternia"—the largest version of a Havoc-brimming serpentile with the face of a Chinese dragon and red eyes. Skeletor and Krass left Adam with his fate, who is swallowed by the snake.

As other parties, stationed outside the tomb, continue to engage in fights for the lack of any role in real action, Adam figures, while swimming in the serpent's digestion juices, that the only way to defeat the Havoc is to use the Havoc.

Thus, he consumes Havoc, blowing up the serpent and transforming into a hybrid. The outcome is not only Havoc's He-Man but also a rejection by the Sword of Power.

After galloping for some time, Cringer aka Battle Cat, Duncan aka Man-At-Arms, Teela (who is now Teela-Na, as Eldress emboldens her with her knowledge before leaving), and King Randor resolve to rid He-Man of the Havoc and pin him down.

With the help of Ork-O, the flying robot who fancies himself as the yesteryear magician Orko the Great, He-Man is brought back to his true self. Post this, as King Randor returns to Eternos, He-Man and his friends gear up to take on Skeletor and Krass if necessary.

What happens back at the Gray Skull Castle in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe?

Meanwhile, Skeletor harnessed the power from the bones of King Gray Skull. Krass herself grew suspicious of Skeletor after the latter revealed that he would resurrect Krass' parents, but only as Skeletors.

Consequently, Krass and Skeletor fought it off, with He-Man entering the scene around the time of Krass' defeat. It was followed by a face-off between He-Man and the new version of Skeletor, and another bout between the skull-head monster and the combined efforts of He-Man and Krass.

A typical sense of initial triumph is added with Skeletor being sucked into the power vortex at the Gray Skull Castle. He then dragged Krass and attempted to kill her, before He-Man gave up his Sword of Power to save Krass' life. He-Man dug his own grave as he went on to suggest to Skeletor that with both the sword and the sceptor of Havoc, he could create a new universe altogether.

Skeletor not only took the advice, but also resolved to destroy He-Man's universe. He begins by stripping him and his friends of the power that was bestowed on them by the sword. Skeletor creates the Heart of the Universe, which looks like a gateway into another universe, Skeletor's universe.

How does He-Man and his friends defeat Skeletor in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe?

The only silver lining to Skeletor's rise as the all-supreme was the return of Krass to her friends. She remarked that they did not need the power of the sword, or the Havoc, to defeat Skeletor.

Krass went on to find her true-self and transform it into her source of power. Others followed suit. Eventually, Adam extracted the Sword of Power from Skeletor and, using the combined powers of his friends, put an end to Skeletor.

The highlight of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was to see a reversal in roles. While initially, He-Man and others had to call on the power of the sword to feel empowered, the last episode saw the sword expand, literally, from all the incoming power of He-Man and his friends.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe could return for a fourth season

The final few minutes of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe's eighth and final episode saw hopes for a fourth season. After Skeletor is stripped of his powers, He-Man reclaims the Sword of Power, but Havoc is nowhere to be seen.

The show ended with Evil-Lyn being transported to a plane, where she met a creature who introduced himself as her father and asked her to make way for "them" into the world.

So, a fourth season is impending to explain what happens next for He-Man and his friends, given that Skeletor was clearly not the nemesis to watch out for.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is now streaming on Netflix.

