How many kids do Sierra Dawn Thomas and Joe Anglim have? Survivor couple becomes parents again

Survivor couple Sierra Dawn Thomas and Joe Anglim have welcomed their second child together, as per US Weekly. Their son, Vander Joseph, was born on Monday, August 15, 2022, and the duo announced that he is "absolutely perfect in every single way." Now, the couple is parents to two beautiful children.

Sierra and Joe met and fell in love on Season 30 of Survivor and got engaged in April 2019, following their marriage in November 2019. The former Survivor castaways announced their second pregnancy via Instagram in February this year, nearly nine months after the birth of their daughter Della in April last year.

Anglim opened up about their son's arrival to US Weekly and said:

“We’ve discovered that the greatest lesson and privilege in being parents is to not only to actively protect our children but to responsibly guide them in how to build strength in themselves, show respect to others, develop unbreakable faith, and live life with passion and purpose.”

Survivor couple Sierra and Joe's relationship explored

Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas met during their stint on Survivor: Worlds Apart, and there was an immediate attraction between them. Although the two were from different tribes, viewers could see something was brewing between them.

However, game-wise, the couple were on the opposite sides of the competition. Joe and Sierra were in competing alliances and never voted together throughout the competition. Joe even voted his wife out of the game. It was only after they wrapped filming that sparks flew.

After Survivor: Worlds Apart season ended, the duo became close friends. Time passed, and their friendship turned into a romantic connection. In April 2019, nearly five years after they were together, Joe asked Sierra to marry him during sunset while on a road trip from Arizona to Utah.

The couple married in November 2019 at The Hideaway on Angel, a wedding venue in Layton, Utah. Following their wedding, Sierra took to Instagram to share her feelings and said:

“My Prince Charming, my forever…Thank you to our family and friends who made this night more than we ever could’ve imagined. Your love and support was poured upon us and we’ve never felt more lucky for each and everyone of you.”

The Survivor alums announced their first pregnancy the following year. Joe and Sierra opened up about their daughter's name (Della) and told E! News:

“We wanted to give her name that had a strong, powerful meaning. Something that was timeless. We chose Della, meaning noble and Dawn after her mom, sharing middle names.”

More on Sierra and Joe's appearance in the Survivor franchise

Sierra Dawn Thomas is a former contestant from Survivor: Worlds Apart and Survivor: Game Changers. During her stint on the former, she found herself at the bottom of the Escameca tribe after she was blindsided by her ally Lindsey Cascaddan. She, however, didn't take the opportunity to take out the threats and stuck with her alliance, leading to her elimination.

On Survivor: Game Changers, Sierra played a more dominant role after the merge and helped with the elimination of several contestants, including Hali Ford and Ozzy Lusth. However, she was blindsided by fellow cast member Sarah Lacina's use of Legacy Advantage, which led to the former's elimination.

Anglim appeared on Survivor: Worlds Apart, Survivor: Cambodia, and Survivor: Edge of Extinction. He found himself in a good position during the early stages of Worlds Apart due to his alliance with Hali Ford and Jenn Brown. After the merge, he became a target of the Escameca Alliance. He was, however, seen as a significant threat and was eliminated from the competition.

In Survivor: Cambodia, he performed well as his tribe won every Immunity challenge. After the merge, he dominated in challenges, which made him a threat. For the same reason, he was eliminated.

Again, his tribe's success in the Immunity challenges helped Anglim breeze through the pre-merge season. However, he was voted out for being the most significant physical threat after failing to win the first individual Immunity Challenge. He competed against Sole Survivor Chris Underwood at the final Edge of Extinction re-entry duel but could not prevail against his competitor.

Joe and Sierra have been memorable contestants of Survivor and proud parents to their first child, daughter Della. They have now taken up parenting duties for their second child.

