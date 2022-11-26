How much is a galaxy on TikTok? Price and coins revealed 

The Galaxy is one of the virtual gift items TikTok creators receive from their patrons. It is also considered a big deal for a gift since it sums up to 1000 TikTok coins. In real money, a galaxy gift on TikTok is worth $10.

TikTok introduced this feature to create a reward system where creators can receive virtual gifts for their content. Viewers can boost their favored TikToker’s motivation by buying them select items on the platform that can be exchanged for real money.

One should be aware of the financial breakdown of the prices of these gift items before spending real money to buy coins for these gifts.

B E N J I I R V I N G @BenjiIrving Gotta love the LOVE! I got my first Galaxy gift last night on TikTok Live! If I get a UNIVERSE or a LION I’m going to SCREAM and wake the whole town up Gotta love the LOVE! I got my first Galaxy gift last night on TikTok Live! If I get a UNIVERSE or a LION I’m going to SCREAM and wake the whole town up 😂 https://t.co/5p5T3L2zqv

There are millions of content creators on TikTok. However, only those who have over 1,000 followers get the benefit of doing a live broadcast. It is also important to note that the gift feature is only available during the live stream.

While watching the live stream, viewers can find the ‘Gift’ icon next to the ‘Add Comment’ feature. Once selected, they can choose from an array of different items set up at various prices. Common gifts include fire, cake, disco ball, finger heart, mic, and more. The Galaxy Gift icon depicts an eye-catching illustration of the universe.

One needs to buy these items with TikTok coins. The values are different for each item. If they run out of coins, viewers can also refill their trove by selecting the ‘Recharge’ option. However, these coins have to be bought with real money first. Viewers can then purchase or send gifts to the streamer.

The Galaxy gift is available for 1000 coins and it comes in various packages. At the moment of this writing, 65 coins are worth $0.99 in real money. So, 1,000 coins will amount to $15.84. Viewers can also opt for a higher package where 1,321 coins can be bought at $19.99. In that case, the gift’s price will come down to $15.13.

Some of the other bundles are available at a higher cash value but without many discounts. Usually, these bundles are profitable when someone purchases a large number of coins in one go. However, all these prices are not stable. They are subject to change at any moment.

First-time buyers might get a discount while purchasing bundles. The discount comes as bonus coins. The number of coins in each bundle depends on the package.

Although the price may seem quite high, the Galaxy gift is not among the most expensive ones. Some of the other gift items such as the Lion, for example, are worth over $400.

When one sends gifts to their favorite influencers, they get only half of the donations. TikTok keeps the rest as commission. If the viewers want the streamer to receive the full value of $10, they have to spend more money to buy two separate gifts or aim for gifts set at a higher value.

Other ways to make money on TikTok

TikTokers can earn money by signing up for the creator fund on the app. This fund pays the creators based on the number of views they get per video.

Influencers on this platform have the opportunity to collaborate with different brands and solo artists. For example, if a creator joins hands with a certain perfume brand, they can benefit from it as per product sales or even advertisements.

There are also plenty of musicians who want their music to go viral, and what’s a greater platform than TikTok? These artists collaborate with popular TikTok personalities to promote their songs. They can sign a deal based on how many followers the creator has or how many views they’re getting on the video.

