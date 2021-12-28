How much is a Moke electric car? Price explored as Kris Jenner splurges more than $130,000 on Christmas gifts 

Kris Jenner treated all six of her children with individual electric Moke cars for Christmas, and spent more than $130,000 on holiday presents.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the lavish gifts with fans.The SKIMS founder captioned the clip as “thank you mommy” and shared her excitement in the video:

"Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool! Khloe and I got the pink ones!"

Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse of her mother's Christmas presents on Instagram (Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

The reality star also said that a white Moke car with a skull-painted hood was customized for Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance, Travis Barker. All the cars were wrapped in Christmas bows and lined up in the Kardashian-Jenner driveway.

Kris Jenner bought the cars in six different shades of pink, yellow, white, orange, rose and blue for her children, Kourtney (42), Kim (41), Khloe (37), Rob (34), Kendall (26), and Kylie (24). The vehicles reportedly arrived from Bert's Mega Mall in Covina, California.

Contrary to their grand Christmas presents, the Kardashian-Jenner family had a relatively low-key festive season this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch recently released her own rendition of Jingle Bells featuring Kourtney and Travis.

How much does a Moke electric car cost?

A Moke electric car starts from a price of $20,975 (Image via John Keeble/Getty Images)

The Moke electric car is a “street-legal, open-air, low-speed” golf-cart style vehicle available exclusively in the U.S. The vehicle can be charged from a 110-outlet within eight hours and can go up to 40 miles when fully charged.

According to the official Moke America website, a Moke electric car starts at $20,975 and can go up to $33,000 with several custom add-ons. The company also has 1.5% shipping surcharge as per the base price of the vehicle and a credit card charge of 4%.

Sales tax is also required to be paid upon delivery of the vehicle and varies for each state. An additional vehicle registration fee is needed based on the requirements of the local or state governing authority.

Customers are charged a 50% deposit fee at the time of placing their order based on the customization and the due balance is required to be paid upon scheduled delivery.

Based on the approximate price of the vehicles, Kris Jenner’s latest purchase of six Moke electric cars possibly cost her around $138,000 in total. However, this is not the first time the momager has collaborated with Moke for Christmas.

In 2017, the reality star received a customized electric Moke car as an early Christmas present from the company. Moke CEO, Todd Rome, had personally delivered the orange vehicle to Kris Jenner.

A look at Kris Jenner’s net worth

Kris Jenner has an approximate net worth of $190 million (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for its lavish lifestyle and is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest families in Hollywood. According to Forbes, family matriarch Kris Jenner had an approximate net worth of $190 million, as of October 2020.

The outlet named the media personality as the 84th highest-paid celebrity in 2018. The majority of her earnings come from her role as the executive producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) and the “momager” of the family.

The 66-year-old reportedly earned around $100,000 from each episode of the reality show. In addition to KUWTK, Kris also heads the L.A.-based Jenner Communications, and plays a managerial role for all five of her daughters.

Kris Jenner also co-founded KKW Beauty with her daughter Kim in 2017. In 2020, Coty Inc. acquired a 20% stake in the company for $200 million and gave KKW a $1 billion overall valuation. At the time, Kris Jenner owned 8% of KKW, which was reportedly worth $80 million pre-tax, after the sale.

As per filings released in 2019, Kris also had a 10% stake in Kylie Cosmetics when Coty Inc. paid $600 million for a 51% stake in the company. Kris reportedly sold half of her stake in the said sale. Her remaining 5% stake was worth nearly $30 million.

Kris Jenner also owns a $12 million mansion in Palm Springs and the family's former Hidden Hills mansion often seen in KUWTK.

