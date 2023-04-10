How much is a rose on TikTok? Real price of the gift revealed

The Rose is one of the most common gifts viewers can send to TikTok creators during their live streams. Each gift costs a different amount of in-app coins. A Rose gift costs one coin, which has an estimated value of 1.4 US cents.

Creators who meet certain requirements on the app can avail the live stream feature from their accounts. During live streams, they can also interact with their followers or viewers in real time. Viewers who stream the live can also leave comments and make a donation to support the creator using gifts.

𝔗𝔥𝔢𝔑𝔦𝔫𝔢 @herphilosophyy Okay so I received my 1st rose gift on tiktok live. It's my 1st time . Low key excited lol 1 rose is 1 cent apparently Okay so I received my 1st rose gift on tiktok live. It's my 1st time . Low key excited lol 1 rose is 1 cent apparently https://t.co/TcVPMvd1cv

The virtual gifts on the app are either AR effects or stickers that can be bought with in-app coins. These coins can be purchased using real money from the in-app store. The Rose is among the cheapest gifts on the app. Other gifts costing a single coin on the platform include Wishing Bottle, Ice Cream Cone, and the TikTok logo.

The gifts available during the live stream feature vary in size. One of the most expensive gifts is the Lion, which is worth about $400, while the most popular gift is the Galaxy, which is worth $13-$15.

The Rose gift on TikTok is pocket-friendly

☆ SNOW WHITE - Serene Highness ☆ @almost_done_now

Mind blowing the level of cash TIKTOK takes from every single gift.

Every rose, every lion

The creator gets a different amount depending on the Country. @stargir70 AbsolutelyMind blowing the level of cash TIKTOK takes from every single gift.Every rose, every lionThe creator gets a different amount depending on the Country. @stargir70 Absolutely 💯 Mind blowing the level of cash TIKTOK takes from every single gift.Every rose, every lionThe creator gets a different amount depending on the Country.

The live stream feature on this short-form video platform stands out from other apps because of its gifting system. While these gifts show that the viewers appreciate the creator's live stream, they also have materialistic value. One can find the iconic Rose gift by tapping the "Gift" option during a live stream.

The icon for the Rose gift is quite distinct and recognizable. It also has its own dedicated button that viewers can directly tap to send it as a gift. There are various different coin packages available for purchase in the app. Users can buy the cheapest one for 99 cents, in return of which they'll get 65 coins.

Gavin Stephen Green @GSGREEN1978 I'll double it and send it back!.. Go! Can you please create a tiktok account and send me the cheapest gift.. ill recieve 0.5p from a single roseI'll double it and send it back!.. Go! Can you please create a tiktok account and send me the cheapest gift.. ill recieve 0.5p from a single rose🌹 I'll double it and send it back!.. Go! https://t.co/fSzcDwnNBo

If a viewer buys 65 coins for 99 cents, they can avail 65 roses to send to the creator. There are more expensive coin packages as well. One can purchase 330 coins for $4.99, thus availing 330 Roses.

The Rose gift may not be the most captivating TikTok Live stream gift, but if a viewer wants to send their favorite creator something but also doesn't have much to spend, they can go for the Rose gift. Although it's simple, the Rose conveys appreciation for the creator's creativity without resulting in a dent in the viewer's wallet.

85 @xinbian I like sending random people on tiktok lives gifts , like send a rose which yeah two cents it's nothing but yeah idk I like sending random people on tiktok lives gifts , like send a rose which yeah two cents it's nothing but yeah idk

Buying coins on TikTok

To purchase coins on TikTok, one needs to tap the "Profile" icon at the bottom of their screen and then go to the "Settings and Privacy" tab. Next, they need to click on the "Balance" option and then "Recharge".

Users have to choose a coin package as per their presence or convenience. After they choose a package, users need to follow the instructions given to complete their purchase.

Different gift options available during TikTok live stream (Image via TikTok)

One can also purchase a coin package during a live stream on TikTok. To do that, they need to click on the "Comments" option and then tap the "Gifts" icon in the comment bar. There, they will get an option to "Recharge," and upon clicking it, the user will be given options to choose from the different coin packages.

Once they choose their preferred coin package, users can proceed with the payment accordingly to complete the purchase. However, one should note that if the creator isn't eligible to receive gifts at a given time, the "Gift" icon will not appear in the "Comments" bar. The sender also needs to be 18 years of age or above to send gifts.

